thedailyhoosier.com
Son of an IU basketball legend to start against Hoosiers in Thursday exhibition
If you see a familiar face with a familiar name on Thursday evening, yes, he’s who you think he is. Indiana hosts St. Francis in its second of two preseason exhibition games, and for the second straight contest there will be noteworthy IU connections on the opposing side. On...
insidethehall.com
Roundup: Here’s where Indiana basketball is ranked in every preseason top 25
We’re only five days from Indiana’s regular-season opener against Morehead State at Assembly Hall. Preseason rankings continue to be published and we’ve compiled a list of where the Hoosiers are ranked in all of them. Here are all of the national preseason rankings with Indiana’s ranking as of Wednesday, November 2:
insidethehall.com
News and notes from Mike Woodson’s radio show
“Inside Indiana Basketball with Mike Woodson” returned Halloween night for the first time this season as Woodson sat down with the voice of the Hoosiers, Don Fischer. Woodson covered everything from Indiana’s highly touted freshmen class to Brian Walsh, who took over for Dane Fife. • Woodson talked...
insidethehall.com
Film Session: Marian
In its resounding win over Marian University on Saturday afternoon, the Hoosiers got strong contributions from freshman newcomers Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and CJ Gunn. Hood-Schifino scored 11 points (5-of-8) while dishing out four assists. Reanu posted a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds). Gunn had six points, two rebounds and...
wbiw.com
Six Stars named to All-HHC First Team
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, which won a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference championship, placed six on the league’s First Team. Greg Gilbert and Collin Whittaker were named from the defensive unit, while offensive stars Dylan Nikirk, Cal Gates, Memphis Louden and Ryker Hughes were also selected by the league coaches.
korncountry.com
New film highlights Indiana baseball legend
FRANKLIN, Ind. — The story of Carl Erskine, the man legendary broadcaster Vin Scully said is “living a perfect game,” is coming to the big screen in Franklin, with a showing of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story.” Erskine has been a pivotal figure in Special Olympics Indiana’s history, and the organization has partnered with Ted Green Films to spread Erskine’s messages of friendship, inclusion, servant leadership, and respect.
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
cbs4indy.com
Here’s Indiana’s 2022 winter outlook
INDIANAPOLIS — How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. While the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25.5″, there are several factors that come into play. Long-range La Niña Pattern. The long-range weather...
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
Miraculously no one hurt after Indiana store collapse
It reportedly happened at the Greenwell Hardware Store, a shop known to sell plumbing, electrical and cleaning supplies.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Indiana Daily Student
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system
A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana
If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. The other $50,000 winning...
vincennespbs.org
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to IMPD.
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
