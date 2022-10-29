ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

News and notes from Mike Woodson’s radio show

“Inside Indiana Basketball with Mike Woodson” returned Halloween night for the first time this season as Woodson sat down with the voice of the Hoosiers, Don Fischer. Woodson covered everything from Indiana’s highly touted freshmen class to Brian Walsh, who took over for Dane Fife. • Woodson talked...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Film Session: Marian

In its resounding win over Marian University on Saturday afternoon, the Hoosiers got strong contributions from freshman newcomers Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and CJ Gunn. Hood-Schifino scored 11 points (5-of-8) while dishing out four assists. Reanu posted a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds). Gunn had six points, two rebounds and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Six Stars named to All-HHC First Team

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, which won a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference championship, placed six on the league’s First Team. Greg Gilbert and Collin Whittaker were named from the defensive unit, while offensive stars Dylan Nikirk, Cal Gates, Memphis Louden and Ryker Hughes were also selected by the league coaches.
BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

New film highlights Indiana baseball legend

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The story of Carl Erskine, the man legendary broadcaster Vin Scully said is “living a perfect game,” is coming to the big screen in Franklin, with a showing of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story.” Erskine has been a pivotal figure in Special Olympics Indiana’s history, and the organization has partnered with Ted Green Films to spread Erskine’s messages of friendship, inclusion, servant leadership, and respect.
FRANKLIN, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Here’s Indiana’s 2022 winter outlook

INDIANAPOLIS — How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. While the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25.5″, there are several factors that come into play. Long-range La Niña Pattern. The long-range weather...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life

More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system

A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. The other $50,000 winning...
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana

Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
INDIANA STATE

