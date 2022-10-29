Dino Babers Addresses Injuries to Garrett Shrader and Garrett Williams

Syracuse starting quarterback Garrett Shrader did not play the second half of the Orange's loss to Notre Dame on Saturday while starting cornerback Garrett Williams missed a majority of the game due to injury as well. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed both situations in his postgame press conference.

"When it comes to Garrett Shrader, the reason why he was out of the game is I watched him," Babers said. "I've been one of those guys I've sat back and watched what happened. And this has nothing to do with the head injury before you guys say this, but I'm going to give you the example. I've watched things that happened to the Michigan quarterback years back. I was watching him and you could see that from the sideline. I watched the things that have happened with Tua and the Miami Dolphins and I'm like 'woah.' But I just didn't feel like he could protect himself. He's a fighter. He wanted to be out there. He did not want to come out of the game. But watching the first half, he just didn't have all the tools in the toolbox. I didn't think it was fair to have him out there with all those athletes, archers trying to get him in their sights. It didn't seem like it was fair to me. That was the only reason we made the move. There isn't a quarterback controversy. When Shrader is healthy, Shrader will go."

Babers would elaborate that Shrader did not have a head injury and he "absolutely" had an injury coming into Saturday's game against Notre Dame.

Williams went down during the game and needed a lot of help getting into the medical tent showing a severe limp. Later on, Williams returned to the sideline on crutches.

"I don't have a status update on him," Babers said. "I believe I know what it is but I'm not completely sure and I don't want to put out a false thing."

Syracuse's next game is at Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 5th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF