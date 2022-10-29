ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Dino Babers Addresses Injuries to Garrett Shrader and Garrett Williams

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143vKS_0irenlSc00

Syracuse starting quarterback Garrett Shrader did not play the second half of the Orange's loss to Notre Dame on Saturday while starting cornerback Garrett Williams missed a majority of the game due to injury as well. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed both situations in his postgame press conference.

"When it comes to Garrett Shrader, the reason why he was out of the game is I watched him," Babers said. "I've been one of those guys I've sat back and watched what happened. And this has nothing to do with the head injury before you guys say this, but I'm going to give you the example. I've watched things that happened to the Michigan quarterback years back. I was watching him and you could see that from the sideline. I watched the things that have happened with Tua and the Miami Dolphins and I'm like 'woah.' But I just didn't feel like he could protect himself. He's a fighter. He wanted to be out there. He did not want to come out of the game. But watching the first half, he just didn't have all the tools in the toolbox. I didn't think it was fair to have him out there with all those athletes, archers trying to get him in their sights. It didn't seem like it was fair to me. That was the only reason we made the move. There isn't a quarterback controversy. When Shrader is healthy, Shrader will go."

Babers would elaborate that Shrader did not have a head injury and he "absolutely" had an injury coming into Saturday's game against Notre Dame.

Williams went down during the game and needed a lot of help getting into the medical tent showing a severe limp. Later on, Williams returned to the sideline on crutches.

"I don't have a status update on him," Babers said. "I believe I know what it is but I'm not completely sure and I don't want to put out a false thing."

Syracuse's next game is at Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 5th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Syracuse Depth Chart at Pittsburgh

Syracuse football released its depth chart on Monday for its game at Pittsburgh on Saturday. QUARTERBACK Starter: Garrett Shrader Backup: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson RUNNING BACK Starter: Sean Tucker Backup: LeQuint Allen TIGHT END Starter; Oronde Gadsden OR Maximilian Mang OUTSIDE RECEIVER Starter: ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

JUCO OL Lysander Moeolo Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed a commitment from junior college offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo. Moeolo is listed at 6-6, 330 pounds on the Navarro College Athletics website. He picked the Orange over offers from Fresno State, Louisiana Monroe, Western Kentucky, Colorado State and Hawaii.  As ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

5 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-58 win over USNH

Syracuse defeated Southern New Hampshire 72-58 on Tuesday evening in the Orange’s final exhibition matchup. Here are five takeaways from the game:. USNH is an undersized team compared to the Orange. The Penmen’s tallest players are 6-foot-7 Ryan Layman and Preston Santos. Jesse Edwards, at 6-11, 230 pounds, towered over the two, and it showed. Edwards powered his way to 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks in just 22 minutes, having little issues scoring inside.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2023 DB Luis Garcia Jr. puts Syracuse in top two following visit

2023 defensive back Luis Garcia Jr. was among a large contingent of recruits on hand to watch Syracuse’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday and enjoyed his ‘crazy’ experience, he said in an interview with The Juice Online. “I thought the atmosphere was crazy,” Garcia said. “My...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Elliot Cadeau, Mike Williams

Plenty of recruiting news from both the Syracuse basketball and football world on this Halloween edition of the roundup. We start with Syracuse basketball and 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams. He is set to announce his decision on Nov. 6, and the Orange is in his final five schools, according to 247 Sports. Along with SU, Williams is considering DePaul, Wake Forest, LSU and Clemson. The Bishop Walsh School guard is ranked 96th in his class, and took an official visit to Syracuse back in mid-September.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against SNHU

Syracuse will play the first of two exhibition games when it hosts Indiana (PA) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday evening. Here are five things to watch for. In Syracuse’s first exhibition match against Indiana (PA), Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim rotated all of his scholarship players in the first half, and tried several oddball lineups. As a result, the Crimson Hawks went into halftime up 33-32. Boeheim buckled down in the second half, using a tight rotation, and his lineup of Judah Mintz, Joe Girard, Quadir Copeland, Benny Williams and Jesse Edwards were the catalysts behind a 16-0 run that allowed the Orange to win easily, 86-68. Copeland was particularly impressive, even though the stat sheet only showed five points and two assists. His pass-first mentality and slashing ability kept the ball moving and he outshined fellow freshmen Justin Taylor and Chris Bell. It will be worth paying attention to if Boeheim once again goes to Copeland, recruited as a point guard, in the back half of the zone again.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2023 lineman Steven Davis Jr. has Syracuse at No. 1 after visit

2023 North Schuylkill (PA) high lineman Steven Davis Jr. has a new leader in his recruitment following his visit to Syracuse for the Orange’s game against Notre Dame over the weekend. “Syracuse is number 1 after that visit,” Davis said in an interview with The Juice Online. “If they...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2024 ATH Joey Flail on Syracuse visit: ‘I loved it there’

2024 ATH Joey Flail said he ‘loved’ his visit to Syracuse for the Orange’s game against Notre Dame over the weekend, he said in an interview with The Juice Online. “I loved it there,” Flail said. “It was definitely the most energizing atmosphere I’ve ever experienced.”
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU vs. Fla. State set for 8 pm kick

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ‘Cuse is going prime time. Syracuse University football’s final home game of this season on Saturday, November 12, will kick off at 8 p.m. If you aren’t going to the game, it will be seen on the ACC Network. The ACC Network can be seen on the following channels.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate

Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame honors 3 inductees

FULTON — The Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame celebrated its 60th induction ceremony by welcoming three outstanding bowlers and terrific people. This year’s inductees were Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. The ceremony was held Saturday night at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
FULTON, NY
WKTV

Nexus Center on track to open in time for first scheduled tournament

UTICA, N.Y. – As the completion of the Nexus Center in downtown Utica nears, more than 20 teams are lined up to play a hockey tournament on Nov. 11. While parts might still resemble a construction site, contractors on Monday told Center officials they don't foresee having to reschedule the tournament, but there will be a flurry of activity this week. One of the three multi-purpose playing surfaces has been filled with ice and another is being completed Tuesday with dasher boards.
UTICA, NY
Daily Orange

Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side Monday night. Around 11:33 p.m., police received reports of shots fired at 718 West Colvin St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy