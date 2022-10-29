The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the 2022 World Series over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night with an impressive 7-0 victory. Back in front of their home crowd at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' offense exploded for five home runs off of Astros' starter Lance McCullers Jr.—two two-run shots from Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber and three solo home runs by Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, and Rhys Hoskins propelled them to a Game 3 win.

