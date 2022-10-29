Read full article on original website
Ohio seeks to become the latest state to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It...
NYC job-seekers will soon be guaranteed salary estimates
NEW YORK (AP) — Starting this week, job-seekers in New York City will have access to a key piece of information: how much money they can expect to earn for an advertised opening. New York will require employers as of Nov. 1 to disclose “a good faith salary range...
Men exonerated in Malcolm X’s murder to receive $36 million in settlements
NEW YORK (AP) — The city of New York is settling lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, agreeing to pay $26 million for the wrongful convictions which led to both men spending decades behind bars. The...
WATCH: Rep. Liz Cheney speaks with Judy Woodruff about Trump, Jan. 6 and endorsing Democrats
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed the Democratic candidate in Ohio’s closely contested Senate race in the final stretch of campaigning before the midterm elections. Watch the conversation in the player above. Speaking with the PBS NewsHour’s anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff on Tuesday, Cheney said she supports Democrat...
Hourslong drives and huge bills. Here’s what the pregnant and uninsured face in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Cassandra Big Crow was strapped to a gurney as paramedics slid her into the belly of a yellow and blue helicopter, its blades whisking the air. At 37 weeks pregnant, she was so thrilled to meet her little boy that she had painted her finger and toenails baby blue. But now, as life-saving equipment beeped and blinked inches from her nose, Big Crow’s mind spun at what this unexpected medical emergency might cost her, an uninsured South Dakotan living in a maternal health desert.
WATCH: Biden joins Democratic candidates Val Demings and Charlie Crist at event in Florida
President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser Tuesday for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings. Watch the event in the player above. The visit to Florida, where Democrats are trailing in both the Senate and the gubernatorial races,...
Supreme Court lifts hold on Sen. Graham testimony in 2020 election investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham‘s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court left no legal impediments in the way...
WATCH LIVE: Biden and Harris speak at Pennsylvania Democratic Party event
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If a president’s most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. The White House has showered attention on the Keystone State — Biden’s birthplace — in the final run-up to Nov. 8, with the president returning Friday for his 15th visit since he took office and officials preparing for another visit next week.
Justice Department raises concern about armed people at Arizona ballot boxes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, raise serious concerns about voter intimidation, the Justice Department said Monday as it stepped into a lawsuit over the monitoring. The statement from the Justice Department comes days after a federal judge...
Libertarian candidate ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP’s Blake Masters
PHOENIX (AP) — The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly...
Proposed amendment could remove Jim Crow-era language in Alabama Constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But a seismic change could be in store. Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to ratify a new constitution that...
Opening statements to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial for tax fraud
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial...
Abortion access could hinge on state election results
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The online commercials in a state Senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”. The Republican, Mark...
Armed group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, federal judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi...
