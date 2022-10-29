Live In-Game Updates: Baylor Bears vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Bears travel to hostile environment in Lubbock as Red Raiders look to capitalize on hyped-up atmosphere.

The Baylor Bears (4-3, 2-2) look to go above .500 in conference play as they travel to Lubbock to play Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) Saturday night.

The Bears have not won in Lubbock since 1990, although these two teams annually faced off at a neutral site (both in Dallas and Arlington) from 2010-2019. The last two matchups have been decided by a combined four points, with the Red Raiders winning 24-23 in Lubbock in 2020 and the Bears surviving 27-24 in Waco last year.

The all-time series between these two schools is nearly as close as it gets, with Baylor holding a slight edge at 40-39-1. The matchup also pits Red Raider head coach Joey McGuire against his old team, as he was the associate head coach at Baylor from 2017 until he took the Tech job last November.

In an added wrinkle, not only is the game sold out , but former NFL MVP and Red Raider great Patrick Mahomes will be inducted into the school's ring of honor.

Game Information : Baylor Bears vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date/Time : Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Where : Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

TV/Streaming : ESPN2 (Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport), FuboTV

Radio : ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM, 92.3 FM/Baylor Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 200.

Baylor takes the opening kickoff for a touchback and will start at their own 25-yard line.

On 3rd and 5, Shapen's pass complete to Presley for 8 yards to the Baylor 38-yard line.

On 3rd and 8, Shapen rushes for 9 yards to the Baylor 49-yard line.

On 3rd and 8, Reese rushes for 6 yards to the Tech 43-yard line.

Change of possession, on 4th and 2, Shapen rushes for 1 yard and Texas tech takes over at their own 42-yard line.

On 3rd and 12, Morton rushes for 14 yards to the Baylor 46-yard line.

On 3rd and 4, Morton's pass is incomplete.

Change of possession, Morton's pass intended for Martinez is incomplete on 4th and 4 and Baylor will take over at their own 34-yard line with 8:45 remaining in the first quarter.

On 3rd and 7, Reese rushes for 10 yards to the Tech 47-yard line.

Reese rushes for 6 yards and a first down to the Tech 35-yard line.

On 3rd and 8, Shapen rushes for 3 yards to the Tech 35-yard line.

FIELD GOAL BEARS: Baylor 3, Texas Tech 0

Mayers' 48-yard field goal is good with 4:39 left in the first quarter. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 30 yards, 4:06.

Change of possession, Baylor's kickoff goes for a touchback and Texas Tech will start at their own 25-yard line.

Morton is sacked by Garmon Randolph for -9 yards to the Tech 16-yard line.

On 3rd and 19, Morton's pass complete to White for 39 yards.

On 3rd and 6, Morton's pass complete to Brooks for 10 yards to the Baylor 32-yard line.

Change of possession, Morton's pass intercepted by Devin Lemear and returned 21 yards to the Baylor 21-yard line with 2:52 remaining in the first quarter.

Shapen's pass complete to Presley for 11 yards to the Baylor 37-yard line.

Reese rushes for 11 yards to the Baylor 48-yard line.

On 3rd and 13, Shapen's pass complete to Dabney for 9 yards to midfield.

On 4th and 3, Shapen rushes for 5 yards to the Tech 45-yard line.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Baylor 3, Texas Tech 0

On 3rd and 1, Reese rushes for -2 yards to the Tech 39-yard line.

Change of possession, on 4th and 3, Shapen is sacked for -7 yards and Tech takes over at their own 45-yard line with 12:49 to go in the second quarter.

On 3rd and 7, Morton's pass is incomplete.

Change of possession, Holmes fair catches the punt at the Baylor 9-yard line with 12:01 to go in the second quarter.

Shapen's pass complete to Presley for 31 yards to the Baylor 40-yard line.

On 3rd and 8, Shapen's pass to Holmes complete for 5 yards to the Baylor 47-yard line.

Change of possession, Baylor's punt goes 17 yards to the Tech 37-yard line.

Thompson rushes for 14 yards to the Baylor 18-yard line.

on 3rd and 7, Morton's pass incomplete for Martinez.

FIELD GOAL RED RAIDERS: Baylor 3, Texas Tech 3.

33-yard field goal is good with 8:09 left in the second quarter. Scoring drive: 6 plays, 48 yards, 1:33.

Change of possession, kickoff goes for a touchback and Baylor will start from their own 25-yard line.

Reese rushes for 19 yards to the Baylor 44-yard line.

On 3rd and 2, Reese rushes for 4 yards to the Tech 44-yard line.

Jones rushes for 6 yards and a first down to the Tech 24-yard line with 5:00 to go in the first half.

Reese rushes for 17 yards to the Tech 7-yard line.

Reese rushes for 5 yards to the Tech 2-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN BEARS: Baylor 10, Texas Tech 3

Richard Reese with a 2-yard touchdown rush with 3:39 left to go in the second quarter. PAT is good. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:30.

Change of possession, kickoff goes for a touchback and Texas Tech will start at their own 25-yard line.

On 3rd and 8, Utley and Jones sack Morton for -10 yards to the Tech 17-yard line.

Change of possession, Holmes returns the punt for -4 yards and Baylor will start at their own 26-yard line with 1:51 remaining in the second quarter.

Shapen's pass complete to Holmes for 29 yards to the Tech 42-yard line.

On 3rd and 5, Shapen's pass incomplete.

On 4th and 5, Shapen's pass complete to Holmes for 22 yards to the Tech 14-yard line with 0:33 left in the second quarter.

Defensive pass interference on Texas Tech in the end zone will put the ball at the 2-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN BEARS: Baylor 17, Texas Tech 3

Richard Reese with a 2-yard rush for the touchdown with 0:13 left in the second quarter. PAT is good.

Change of possession, kick goes for a touchback.

HALFTIME: Baylor 17, Texas Tech 3

Opening kickoff of the second half goes for a touchback and Texas Tech will start from their own 25-yard line.

Morton sacked by Gabe Hall for -7 yards to the Tech 18-yard line.

Change of possession, Morton's throw intercepted by Mark Milton at the Tech 34-yard line with 14:16 left in the third quarter.

Reese rushes for 9 yards and a first down to the Tech 23-yard line.

On 3rd and 7, Reese rushes for 11 yards to the Tech 10-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN BEARS: Baylor 24, Texas Tech 3

Shapen's pass complete to Presley for a 10-yard touchdown. PAT is good. Scoring drive: 7 plays, 34 yards, 3:07.

Change of possession, kickoff goes for a touchback with 11:09 to go in the third quarter and will start at their own 25-yard line.

On 3rd and 1, Thompson rushes for 3 yards.

On 3rd and 10, Morton's pass is complete to Boyd to midfield for a first down.

On 3rd and 2, Thompson rushes for 8 yards to the Baylor 24-yard line.

On 3rd and 2, Thompson rushes for 16 yards to the Baylor 1-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN RED RAIDERS: Baylor 24, Texas Tech 10

Morton's pass complete to Teeter for a 1-yard touchdown. PAT is good. Scoring plays: 15 plays, 75 yards, 3:35.

Change of possession, kickoff goes for a touchback, Baylor starts at their own 25-yard line.

On 3rd and 7, Shapen rushes for 12 yards to the Baylor 40-yard line.

Change of possession, Reese fumbles and is recovered by Texas Tech at the Baylor 41-yard line with 4:55 to go in the third quarter.

Morton's pass complete to Cupp for 16 yards to the Baylor 16-yard line.

On 3rd and 7, Morton's pass to the end zone incomplete.

TOUCHDOWN RED RAIDERS: Baylor 24, Texas Tech 17.

On 4th and 7, Morton rushes for a 10-yard touchdown with 2:46 left in the third quarter. PAT is good. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 41 yards, 2:09.

Change of possession, kickoff goes for a touchback and Baylor will start at their own 25-yard line.

On 3rd and 3, Reese rushes for 16 yards to the Baylor 48-yard line.

Shapen's pass complete to Sims for 25 yards to the Tech 32-yard line.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Baylor 24, Texas Tech 17

On 3rd and 8, Shapen's pass complete to Jones for 13 yards to the Tech 11-yard line.

On 3rd and 1, Doyle rushes for 2 yards to the Tech 1-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN BEARS: Baylor 31, Texas Tech 17

Reese with a 1-yard touchdown run with 12:46 left to go in the fourth quarter.

Change of possession, Baylor kickoff goes for a touchback and Tech will start at their own 25-yard line.

On 3rd and 1, Brooks rushes for -1 yard.

On 4th and 2, Brooks rushes for 4 yards to the Tech 37-yard line.

Change of possession, Smith's pass intercepted by Walcott and returned to the Tech 48-yard line.

On 3rd and 8, Shapen rushes for no gain at the Tech 46-yard line.

Change of possession, punt is fair caught at the Tech 18-yard line with 9:38 left to go in the 4th quarter.

Morton's pass complete to Bradley for 17 yards to the Baylor 40-yard line.

On 3rd and 8, Morton's pass complete to Cupp for 9 yards to the Baylor 26-yard line.

Change of possession, Morton's pass intercepted by Tevin Williams in the end zone for a touchback with 9:33 left in the fourth quarter.

Shapen's pass complete to Holmes to the Baylor 38-yard line.

On 3rd and 1, Reese rushes for 1 yard to the Baylor 47-yard line.

On 3rd and 4, Reese rushes for -5 yards to the Baylor 48-yard line.

Change of possession, Baylor punt downed at the Tech 8-yard line with 4:11 to go in the fourth quarter.

TOUCHDOWN BEARS: Baylor 38, Texas Tech 17

Shough's pass intercepted by McCarty and returned 18 yards for a touchdown with 4:04 to go in the fourth quarter.

Change of possession, kickoff goes for a touchback and Texas Tech will start at their own 25-yard line.

On 3rd and 11, Shough is sacked.

On 4th and 18, Shough is sacked by Hall for a loss of 7 yards to the Tech 25-yard line. Baylor takes over on downs with 2:23 to go in the fourth quarter.

TOUCHDOWN BEARS: Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17

Jones rushes 18 yards for the touchdown with 0:45 left in the fourth quarter. PAT is good. Scoring drive: 3 plays, 26 yards, 1:38.

FINAL SCORE: Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17