GoPSUsports.com

Garret Open Taking Place This Weekend at the White Building

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams will hold the 2022 Garret Penn State Open this weekend, Nov. 5-6, in the White Building. Action will commence at 8:30 a.m. on both days. Saturday will be dedicated to the women's events, with the men's events taking place on Sunday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

42nd Annual Temple Open Wraps Up in Philadelphia

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams traveled to Philadelphia this past weekend to participate in the 42nd Annual Temple Open. The women's events were held on Saturday and the men's events on Sunday. Konner Paik led the men in foil placing seventh overall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Sophia Gladieux B1G Player of the Year, Char Morett-Curtiss B1G Coach of the Year and Penn State Dominates 2022 All-Big Teams

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team, 2022 Big Ten Co-Champions and tournament top-seed, dominated this year's All-Big Ten teams as announced today by the Big Ten Conference. Junior Sophia Gladieux has been named both Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year while Char Morett-Curtiss has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year. The Nittany Lions have four players on the first team All-Big Ten squad and one on the second team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

NOTES: Top-Seed Penn State Heads to Columbus for 2022 Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State field hockey team will be the No. 1 seed for the 2022 Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament. The event takes place on Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 3-6, and will be hosted by Ohio State University. Penn State clinched a share of the Big Ten Championship on Friday with a 3-1 win at Rutgers, sharing the crown with Maryland. The Nittany Lions rolled over Maryland 5-1 a week prior to earn the top-seed via head-to-head tiebreaker.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Souliere Named B1G Hockey Second Star of the Week

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Junior goaltender Liam Souliere (Brampton, Ontario) was named the Big Ten Hockey Second Star of the Week following his performances during a weekend sweep at Wisconsin as announced by the league office on Tuesday morning. The junior ended the month of October stopping 63-of-64 shots he...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

PSU Defeats Wisconsin 1-0 in B1G Tournament Quarterfinals

MADISON, Wisc. — A goal from Ally Schlegel in the 75th minute proved to the be the difference in the B1G Ten Tournament Quarterfinals as sixth seed Penn State defeated third seed Wisconsin 1-0 on Sunday evening. The Nittany Lions now advance to the tournament semifinals to face second...
MADISON, WI
GoPSUsports.com

Zanon and Janecke Capture CHA Monthly Awards

WINTHROP, Mass.- Penn State Nittany Lions Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke received College Hockey America Monthly Awards on Tuesday. Zanon captured Forward of the Month honors while Janecke received a Rookie of the Month nod. During the months of September and October, Zanon recorded five goals on seven assists for...
WINTHROP, MA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: This Fitler Square Family Wins Halloween Yet Again

Taking DIY to the extreme. Plus, a Philadelphia media outlet reveals a plagiarism problem. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
High School Football PRO

Drexel Hill, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

UPPER DARBY, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Nedoroscik Moves to Finals at the World Gymnastics Championships

LIVERPOOL, Eng.- Penn State men's gymnastics' very own 2020 graduate, Stephen Nedoroscik, is competing at the World Gymnastics Championships hosted in Liverpool, England from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6. Nedoroscik completed his routine on pommel horse in the qualifies this morning (Oct. 31) and finished with a score of 15.233. His score tied with Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland and advanced him to the finals.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania?

The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia offers a nostalgic taste of days gone by. Its classic soda fountain serves a variety of authentic flavors. You can sample rum, root beer, whiskey, and chocolate fudge and even order a chocolate frappe or a cup of lemonade. The atmosphere is homey, and you'll get excellent service from friendly servers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

