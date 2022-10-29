Read full article on original website
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
GoPSUsports.com
Garret Open Taking Place This Weekend at the White Building
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams will hold the 2022 Garret Penn State Open this weekend, Nov. 5-6, in the White Building. Action will commence at 8:30 a.m. on both days. Saturday will be dedicated to the women's events, with the men's events taking place on Sunday.
GoPSUsports.com
42nd Annual Temple Open Wraps Up in Philadelphia
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams traveled to Philadelphia this past weekend to participate in the 42nd Annual Temple Open. The women's events were held on Saturday and the men's events on Sunday. Konner Paik led the men in foil placing seventh overall...
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Volleyball Welcomes German U21 Team for Four Matches this Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Fans can get an early look at the 2022-23 version of the Penn State men's volleyball team this week as the Nittany Lions host the German U21 team for four matches. "We're welcoming DVV from Germany in the spirit of great competition and great friendship,"...
GoPSUsports.com
Sophia Gladieux B1G Player of the Year, Char Morett-Curtiss B1G Coach of the Year and Penn State Dominates 2022 All-Big Teams
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team, 2022 Big Ten Co-Champions and tournament top-seed, dominated this year's All-Big Ten teams as announced today by the Big Ten Conference. Junior Sophia Gladieux has been named both Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year while Char Morett-Curtiss has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year. The Nittany Lions have four players on the first team All-Big Ten squad and one on the second team.
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: Top-Seed Penn State Heads to Columbus for 2022 Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State field hockey team will be the No. 1 seed for the 2022 Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament. The event takes place on Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 3-6, and will be hosted by Ohio State University. Penn State clinched a share of the Big Ten Championship on Friday with a 3-1 win at Rutgers, sharing the crown with Maryland. The Nittany Lions rolled over Maryland 5-1 a week prior to earn the top-seed via head-to-head tiebreaker.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Ready for B1G Tournament Semifinal, Faces Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following a 1-0 win at Wisconsin, the Penn State women's soccer program will now face Northwestern for the first time this season in the B1G Tournament Semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Lower.com Field. The Nittany Lions are the sixth seed in the...
GoPSUsports.com
Souliere Named B1G Hockey Second Star of the Week
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Junior goaltender Liam Souliere (Brampton, Ontario) was named the Big Ten Hockey Second Star of the Week following his performances during a weekend sweep at Wisconsin as announced by the league office on Tuesday morning. The junior ended the month of October stopping 63-of-64 shots he...
GoPSUsports.com
PSU Defeats Wisconsin 1-0 in B1G Tournament Quarterfinals
MADISON, Wisc. — A goal from Ally Schlegel in the 75th minute proved to the be the difference in the B1G Ten Tournament Quarterfinals as sixth seed Penn State defeated third seed Wisconsin 1-0 on Sunday evening. The Nittany Lions now advance to the tournament semifinals to face second...
This Bucks County Marching Band Hosted a Major Pep Rally for the Philadelphia Phillies
The marching band put on quite the show for the team.Image via William Tennant High School. A Bucks County high school marching band recently made waves for their major pep rally to celebrate the Phillies in the World Series. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the festivities for the Warminster Patch.
GoPSUsports.com
Zanon and Janecke Capture CHA Monthly Awards
WINTHROP, Mass.- Penn State Nittany Lions Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke received College Hockey America Monthly Awards on Tuesday. Zanon captured Forward of the Month honors while Janecke received a Rookie of the Month nod. During the months of September and October, Zanon recorded five goals on seven assists for...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: This Fitler Square Family Wins Halloween Yet Again
Taking DIY to the extreme. Plus, a Philadelphia media outlet reveals a plagiarism problem. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a...
Faith in her Fightin’ Phils: Delco nun devoutly roots, prays for Phillies in World Series
Countless sports fans in the Delaware Valley are cheering and praying for the Philadelphia Phillies to win the 2022 World Series. One fan in Delaware County, a nun from Neumann University, embodies that with a whole lot of faith.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
philadelphiaweekly.com
10 Best Spas in Philadelphia: Treat Yourself to a Relaxin Spa Trip
A full day of spa treatments can cost $750+. Choosing the right spa can mean the difference between a day of relaxation and a disappointing waste of money. Here’s a list of the best spas in Philadelphia to help you find your oasis of tranquility and get your money’s worth!
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
fox29.com
Quakertown fan with decked out man cave attends Union, Eagles, and all Phillies games this week
PHILADELPHIA - If you’re looking for "man cave" inspiration, look no further than Kevin Sica’s Quakertown basement. "It was a game room, but it kind of got a little carried away," said Sica. The basement, which is really more like a Philadelphia Phillies haven, wasn’t originally created for...
Drexel Hill, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
GoPSUsports.com
Nedoroscik Moves to Finals at the World Gymnastics Championships
LIVERPOOL, Eng.- Penn State men's gymnastics' very own 2020 graduate, Stephen Nedoroscik, is competing at the World Gymnastics Championships hosted in Liverpool, England from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6. Nedoroscik completed his routine on pommel horse in the qualifies this morning (Oct. 31) and finished with a score of 15.233. His score tied with Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland and advanced him to the finals.
billypenn.com
Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?
With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania?
The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia offers a nostalgic taste of days gone by. Its classic soda fountain serves a variety of authentic flavors. You can sample rum, root beer, whiskey, and chocolate fudge and even order a chocolate frappe or a cup of lemonade. The atmosphere is homey, and you'll get excellent service from friendly servers.
