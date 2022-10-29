UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team, 2022 Big Ten Co-Champions and tournament top-seed, dominated this year's All-Big Ten teams as announced today by the Big Ten Conference. Junior Sophia Gladieux has been named both Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year while Char Morett-Curtiss has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year. The Nittany Lions have four players on the first team All-Big Ten squad and one on the second team.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO