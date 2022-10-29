Texas Tech Red Raiders Rolled Over By Baylor Bears: Live Game Updates

The Red Raiders continue their 2022 Big 12 campaign on Saturday against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech will host the Baylor Bears in Big 12 action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders are coming off a dominant 48-10 win over West Virginia, one in which quarterback Behren Morton made his first career start.

Helping in the cause, the Red Raider defense forced four turnovers , picking off three passes by West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels and recovering a fumble.

The game marks a reunion between Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and Baylor coach Dave Aranda.

McGuire was working for Aranda as an assistant coach when he interviewed for the Texas Tech job. He was hired during the season and left Waco to get things started in Lubbock. Aranda kept McGuire on staff after the departure of Matt Rhule to take over the Carolina Panthers.

The Red Raiders and the Bears are also seeking to stay on the outside of the race for the Big 12 Championship Game, which Baylor won last year.

Both the Red Raiders and the Bears have two Big 12 losses, leaving them one game out of second place. The winner will remain in third place but will have some company. The two teams tied for second place — Oklahoma State and Kansas State — play each other on Saturday.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff.

END FIRST QUARTER: Baylor 3, Texas Tech 0

-Baylor will start with the ball to open the game.

-Texas Tech comes up with a fourth down stop and the Red Raiders will take over near midfield.

-Baylor hits the 48-yard FG and takes the first lead of the game. Baylor 3, Texas Tech 0 (Q1 4:39)

-Tech QB Behren Morton takes a shot at the end zone but gets picked off. Baylor takes over at their own 21-yard line.

-Baylor TE Drake Dabney is being carted off the field.

END SECOND QUARTER: Baylor 17, Texas Tech 3

-Texas Tech goes 48 yards in six plays but has to settle for a 33-yard FG. Red Raiders kicker Trey Wolff connects and it's tied up. Texas Tech 3, Baylor 3 (Q2 8:09)

-Baylor's drive is being pushed forward by penalties. The Bears are inside the Tech 30-yard line with five minutes left in the half.

-Baylor RB Richard Reese scores on a short yardage TD run and the Bers are back on top. Baylor 10, Texas Tech 3 (Q2 3:39).

-Tech's offense stalls again and the Red Raiders are forced to punt.

-Baylor converts on a crucial fourth down and they're inside the red zone with less than a minute in the half.

-Baylor RB Reese scores again after Baylor goes 72 yards with ten plays in two minutes. Heartbreaker for the Red Raiders. Baylor 17, Texas Tech 3 (Q2 0:13).

HALFITME

END THIRD QUARTER: Baylor 24, Texas Tech 17

-Morton's pass is intercepted and Baylor takes advantage on a big drive that ends in a TD pass from Shapen to Presley. Baylor 24, Texas Tech 3 (Q3 10:47).

-The Red Raiders respond with a 75-yard drive of their own and QB Morton finds TE Teeter for a 1-yard TD. Baylor 24, Texas Tech 10 (Q3 7:39)

-Texas Tech is charging again after recovering the Baylor fumble. The Red Raiders are in the red zone with less than four minutes in Q3.

-QB Morton scores an eight yard rush TD on fourth down and it's back to a one score game. Baylor 24, Texas Tech 17 (Q3 2:46).

END FOURTH QUARTER: Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17

-Baylor RB Reese scores again from a yard out to finish off the 75-yard drive and the Bears go back up by two scores. Baylor 31, Texas Tech 17

-Tech's starting to pick up the pace on offense here in the fourth quarter.

-Red Raiders convert on fourth down with a Tahj Brooks run and keep the drive alive.

-QB Donovan Smith comes into the game again and throws an interception in the middle of the field.

-Morton's picked off again as he throws a jump ball into the end zone. Baylor takes the touchback and will take over at the 20-yard line.

-QB Tyler Shough is in the game for Tech.

-Shough throws a pick six on his first pass of the game and that puts this one out of reach. Baylor 38, Texas Tech 17 (Q4 4:04).

-Baylor RB Jones adds another rushing TD and this one has gotten ugly. Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17 (Q4 0:45)

FINAL-Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17

