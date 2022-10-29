ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech Red Raiders Rolled Over By Baylor Bears: Live Game Updates

By Red Raider Review Staff
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rksuG_0irenX3K00

The Red Raiders continue their 2022 Big 12 campaign on Saturday against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech will host the Baylor Bears in Big 12 action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders are coming off a dominant 48-10 win over West Virginia, one in which quarterback Behren Morton made his first career start.

Helping in the cause, the Red Raider defense forced four turnovers , picking off three passes by West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels and recovering a fumble.

The game marks a reunion between Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and Baylor coach Dave Aranda.

McGuire was working for Aranda as an assistant coach when he interviewed for the Texas Tech job. He was hired during the season and left Waco to get things started in Lubbock. Aranda kept McGuire on staff after the departure of Matt Rhule to take over the Carolina Panthers.

The Red Raiders and the Bears are also seeking to stay on the outside of the race for the Big 12 Championship Game, which Baylor won last year.

Both the Red Raiders and the Bears have two Big 12 losses, leaving them one game out of second place. The winner will remain in third place but will have some company. The two teams tied for second place — Oklahoma State and Kansas State — play each other on Saturday.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff.

END FIRST QUARTER: Baylor 3, Texas Tech 0

-Baylor will start with the ball to open the game.

-Texas Tech comes up with a fourth down stop and the Red Raiders will take over near midfield.

-Baylor hits the 48-yard FG and takes the first lead of the game. Baylor 3, Texas Tech 0 (Q1 4:39)

-Tech QB Behren Morton takes a shot at the end zone but gets picked off. Baylor takes over at their own 21-yard line.

-Baylor TE Drake Dabney is being carted off the field.

END SECOND QUARTER: Baylor 17, Texas Tech 3

-Texas Tech goes 48 yards in six plays but has to settle for a 33-yard FG. Red Raiders kicker Trey Wolff connects and it's tied up. Texas Tech 3, Baylor 3 (Q2 8:09)

-Baylor's drive is being pushed forward by penalties. The Bears are inside the Tech 30-yard line with five minutes left in the half.

-Baylor RB Richard Reese scores on a short yardage TD run and the Bers are back on top. Baylor 10, Texas Tech 3 (Q2 3:39).

-Tech's offense stalls again and the Red Raiders are forced to punt.

-Baylor converts on a crucial fourth down and they're inside the red zone with less than a minute in the half.

-Baylor RB Reese scores again after Baylor goes 72 yards with ten plays in two minutes. Heartbreaker for the Red Raiders. Baylor 17, Texas Tech 3 (Q2 0:13).

HALFITME

END THIRD QUARTER: Baylor 24, Texas Tech 17

-Morton's pass is intercepted and Baylor takes advantage on a big drive that ends in a TD pass from Shapen to Presley. Baylor 24, Texas Tech 3 (Q3 10:47).

-The Red Raiders respond with a 75-yard drive of their own and QB Morton finds TE Teeter for a 1-yard TD. Baylor 24, Texas Tech 10 (Q3 7:39)

-Texas Tech is charging again after recovering the Baylor fumble. The Red Raiders are in the red zone with less than four minutes in Q3.

-QB Morton scores an eight yard rush TD on fourth down and it's back to a one score game. Baylor 24, Texas Tech 17 (Q3 2:46).

END FOURTH QUARTER: Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17

-Baylor RB Reese scores again from a yard out to finish off the 75-yard drive and the Bears go back up by two scores. Baylor 31, Texas Tech 17

-Tech's starting to pick up the pace on offense here in the fourth quarter.

-Red Raiders convert on fourth down with a Tahj Brooks run and keep the drive alive.

-QB Donovan Smith comes into the game again and throws an interception in the middle of the field.

-Morton's picked off again as he throws a jump ball into the end zone. Baylor takes the touchback and will take over at the 20-yard line.

-QB Tyler Shough is in the game for Tech.

-Shough throws a pick six on his first pass of the game and that puts this one out of reach. Baylor 38, Texas Tech 17 (Q4 4:04).

-Baylor RB Jones adds another rushing TD and this one has gotten ugly. Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17 (Q4 0:45)

FINAL-Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN TV NBC 6

Baylor silences crowd in win over Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — 60,705 fans packed into Jones AT&T Stadium as the Baylor Bears faced off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday Night in Lubbock. A sold-out crowd on a black-out game was supposed to bring an electric atmosphere. Heck, Patrick Mahomes was even being added to the Tech Ring of Honor, but Baylor players didn't seem to be bothered.
LUBBOCK, TX
vivathematadors.com

Four Down Territory: Texas Tech punked by Baylor

No window dressing, that was an abysmal performance. Let’s break down what went wrong. Kittley called a terrible game, and Morton played badly. But neither of those two got any help at all from the “big” boys upfront. Baylor took their manhood and slapped them around. No...
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Baylor OC Jeff Grimes Named as Auburn Coaching Target

Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has been one of the top coordinators in college football over the last couple of years as the Baylor play-caller, and it has garnered him plenty of attention. Now, with Auburn firing Bryan Harsin on Monday, there is gonna be a whole new crop of...
WACO, TX
clarendonlive.com

CC Bulldogs win Texas Tech rodeo

The Clarendon College men’s rodeo team is reeling off victories like the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Riding the backs of its bronc busters and bareback riders, the Bulldogs have won three events in a row, most recently at Texas Tech University this past weekend. With that, Clarendon College moved to within 60 points of Southwest Region leader Western Texas College.
LUBBOCK, TX
ourdailybears.com

Tech Game In Gifs and Tweeting with BNT

The team we thought we’d see at the beginning of the season finally showed up against Tech. Baylor executed on both sides of the ball dominating the game and improving to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Win out and we have a great chance at being in the Big 12 Championship again. It won’t be easy, but I feel better about controlling what we can (winning out) after last nights performance.
WACO, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan High Football Game at Harker Heights Moved up Due to Weather

Due to a stormy forecast for Central Texas this Friday, Bryan High Football’s game at Harker Heights has been moved up to Thursday night. The Vikings and Knights will kick-off at 7 p.m. Pre-game coverage with David Campbell and Mark Green begins at 6:30 on 1620/94.5 WTAW.
BRYAN, TX
baylorlariat.com

Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not

I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
WACO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KWTX

Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
WACO, TX
KCBD

Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

City approves $77.5 million settlement to get LP&L on ERCOT

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council approved $77.5 million Tuesday for a settlement with Southwest Public Service Company (Xcel). The settlement is related to Lubbock Power and Light leaving the Southwest Power Pool to instead join ERCOT.  Roughly 70 percent of LP&L’s service area already joined ERCOT but LP&L had contractual obligations with Xcel which […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion

Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
WACO, TX
Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
488
Followers
412
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/texas-tech

Comments / 0

Community Policy