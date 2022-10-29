Read full article on original website
anthony miller
3d ago
they're learning young you don't have to worry about the law sounds like their parents did a great job and mayor Bowser letting everybody out with no bond the new Dodge City
Ann Best
3d ago
THIS WAS A GOOD RIGHT ON TIME ARREST!! I LOVE IT!! THIS TEEN/ CARJACKING / GUNS/ SHOOTINGS IS GONE TOO" FAR!! TOO MUCH!! WHY?? WHAT'S REALLY GOING ON WITH THESE KIDS PARENTS???!!!! THESE KIDS LIVE N SLEEP SOMEWHERE!?? HOPEFULLY THESE KIDS R NOT" HOMELESS"??!! 😥ALL N ALL THESE R SOME SAD & CRUEL ACTIONS' TOWARDS INNOCENT PEOPLES! 😥🤨DC CITY OFFICIAL'S & ALL LAWENFORCEMENTS NEED'S TO B ALL HANDS, UNITS With MORE POLICE UNITS FROM OTHER UNITS WORLD WIDE TO STOP! THE GUNS' And ALL OF THESE OTHER CRIMINAL GUN,🖤😥❤🖤HATE WILL NEVER WIN🖤
WJLA
Police ID 3 men seen running from Alexandria apartment murder; alleged gunman charged
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police say they have identified the three men caught on camera running from the scene after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was identified as the gunman who shot and killed Ahmed...
14-year-old killed in shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Halloween night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Birney Place just before 8:45 p.m. Officials say a 14-year-old boy was...
Shots fired near Theodore Roosevelt High School, police say
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are responding to a report of shots fired near Theodore Roosevelt High School in Northwest D.C. Wednesday morning. Someone called police and reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:30 a.m. According to a spokesperson with the department, police believe the shots were fired behind the school, either in a parking lot or an alley. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.
popville.com
Early Morning Shooting in Columbia Heights
“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1400 block of Park Rd NW. Lookout for a B/M, beard, dark complexion, wearing a blue jacket armed with a handgun.”. Updates if/when more is learned.
Off-duty Pentagon officer arrested, charged with selling drugs
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Arlington County Police Department have arrested and charged 33-year-old Eric Welch, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer, for his alleged connection to a drug distribution case. A narcotics investigation was started by detectives at the police department after they were told a...
fox5dc.com
Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
WTOP
2 teenagers arrested in DC carjacking case
D.C. police have arrested two teenage boys in a carjacking case that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Clay Place NE in D.C. According to police, the suspects approached a vehicle and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s vehicle.
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects that were involved in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning in Northeast D.C. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects and the vehicle they were driving in. At 1:20 am Friday morning the suspects left that vehicle and approached the victim They displayed handguns, and demanded the victim turn over their personal property and the vehicle the victim was driving. The victim complied. One of the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, and the other one left in the vehicle they had The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Man shot, killed in Alexandria apartment; 3 men caught on camera running away
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police found a man shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Fairfax County Police released photos of three men seen running from the scene. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment building in the 5500 block of Seminary Rd. Responding to a...
fox5dc.com
DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
Man dead after Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
3 men identified after search following man shot, killed in apartment
UPDATE 10/31 2:50 p.m. — Fairfax County Police confirmed on Monday that after receiving tips from the community, the three persons of interest had been identified. BAILEYS CROSSROADS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for three persons of interest after a man was shot and killed in an apartment building on Sunday. Police […]
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
Woman walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint, but too dark to give suspect description
WASHINGTON — A woman in Northeast, D.C. is raising awareness about what she says is inadequate street lighting in her neighborhood after she was robbed at gunpoint. Madeline Barnes was walking home from a grocery store on South Dakota Avenue earlier this month. She crossed the intersection near Farragut Place when a man approached her.
Maryland Police Offer Reward After Brutal Parking Lot Stabbing Kills One
Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to a fatal stabbing in Upper Marlboro over the weekend, authorities say. Ian Persaud, 34, was killed in a stabbing attack in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after throwing knife at gas station worker in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A man is under arrest after authorities say he threw a knife at a gas station employee Friday in Prince William County. Police were called to the Sheetz gas station at 3300 Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge around 7:10 p.m. where the employee said he confronted a man who was approaching customers near the gas pumps.
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
Police name fentanyl as cause of death for 3 Hyattsville men
Two months after three men were found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment complex and later died, police announced what they believe is responsible for their deaths. The City of Hyattsville Police Department announced over the weekend that the cause of death for three men who residents found unconscious outside of an apartment building on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road on Aug. 24, was fentanyl overdose.
38-Year-Old Man in D.C. Dead From Multiple Gunshot Wounds
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death early Friday morning in Southeast, D.C. Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Homicide Branch were summoned to the 900 Block of Bellevue Street for a shooting report. When they arrived at 2:53 am, they discovered an adult man in the hallway of the apartment building. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. 38-year-old Maurice Frazier of DC was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Man in D.C. Dead From Multiple Gunshot Wounds appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building
A man is dead after a fatal shooting at the Skyline Towers apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.
Comments / 9