Linton Volleyball advances to state title
JASPER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For the first time in school history the Linton Miners advanced to the state championship game in volleyball. They defeated Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Jasper High School. The Lady Miners will take on Wapahani on Saturday November 5th at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State University. Time for the match is 1:30 pm.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
