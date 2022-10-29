ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Linton Volleyball advances to state title

By Omar Tellow
 3 days ago

JASPER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For the first time in school history the Linton Miners advanced to the state championship game in volleyball. They defeated Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Jasper High School. The Lady Miners will take on Wapahani on Saturday November 5th at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State University. Time for the match is 1:30 pm.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

