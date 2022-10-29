LANSING, Ill. (November 1, 2022) – Earlier this month I finished inputting Lansing Journal data into spreadsheets that are being uploaded into our new data management system. Not only am I thankful that this step of the transition is completed (8,832 rows of data in two spreadsheets!), but also I am grateful for all the people who have invested in this little newspaper.

