South Holland, IL

Feeling thankful — for October supporters and more

LANSING, Ill. (November 1, 2022) – Earlier this month I finished inputting Lansing Journal data into spreadsheets that are being uploaded into our new data management system. Not only am I thankful that this step of the transition is completed (8,832 rows of data in two spreadsheets!), but also I am grateful for all the people who have invested in this little newspaper.
The Lansing Journal journeys: Trunk-or-treating at Bethel Church

Bethel Church (3500 Glenwood-Lansing Road) offered trunk-or-treating in their north parking lot on the Saturday before Halloween. The Lansing Journal’s coverage of the event reminded Rob and Sandy DeVries that they had been meaning to submit a Lansing Journal Journeys photo. About The Lansing Journal Journeys. The Lansing Journal...
Halloween: Possible occasional rain for trick-or-treaters

LANSING, Ill. (October 30, 2022) – Rain is forecast for pre-dawn on Monday, reappearing during the early afternoon. Lansing’s trick-or-treating hours are 4–7 p.m., and brief showers are anticipated around 5 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast,...
LANSING, IL

