Kiski Area girls tennis made some waves this season as the Cavaliers qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. “Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better season,” coach Trent Goerk said. “These were some of the best girls to coach. Everybody really had a great year and enjoyed playing the game. I just want the kids to enjoy the game.”

VANDERGRIFT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO