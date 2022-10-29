ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland WPIAL soccer playoff capsule: Game for Nov. 2, 2022

Greensburg Central Catholic (12-5) vs. Waynesburg (16-4) What’s at stake?: The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs. The loser’s season is over. Players to watch: Sara Felder, F, GCC; Ashlyn Basinger, F, Waynesburg. Corner kicks: Greensburg Central Catholic reached the WPIAL semifinals for a 13th straight time but...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 2 Moon blanks No. 3 Plum in Class 3A girls soccer semifinals

Moon scored so fast, some late-entering fans had not even found a seat. The momentum from an early goal carried the second-seeded Tigers back to the WPIAL girls soccer championship and sets the table for the finals matchup everybody wanted. Sydney Felton found the back of the net just 22...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mars scores plenty in WPIAL semifinal win vs. Latrobe

Strobe lights flash at Gateway when teams score goals. As if Mars wasn’t flashy enough. The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets made it 80 straight games without a loss via a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night in Monroeville. Now they will...
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kiski Area tennis players relish trip to WPIAL playoffs

Kiski Area girls tennis made some waves this season as the Cavaliers qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. “Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better season,” coach Trent Goerk said. “These were some of the best girls to coach. Everybody really had a great year and enjoyed playing the game. I just want the kids to enjoy the game.”
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 finalists announced for Moe Rosensteel Award

The winner of the fourth Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award for the WPIAL’s top girls soccer player will be announced following the PIAA championships. Three finalists were announced Wednesday. They are Moon senior midfielder Hailey Longwell, North Allegheny senior forward Lucia Wells and Mars senior forward Piper...
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach

After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
wtae.com

WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled

PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mars pair picked for HS All-American soccer game

Three players from Western Pennsylvania were selected to play in the High School All-American soccer games set for Dec. 10 in Panama City, Fla. Rosters for the annual all-star games were announced Tuesday afternoon. The nationally ranked Mars girls, who will play Latrobe Tuesday night in the WPIAL Class 3A...
PANAMA CITY, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Andrew Duncan, 'Slap Shot' announcer Jim Carr, dies

Actor Andrew Duncan, better known to Johnstown hockey fans as fictional Charlestown Chiefs broadcaster Jim Carr, has died, according to Second City Theater, which announced the news on Monday. His age and cause of death had not been announced as of Tuesday, but Duncan told The Tribune-Democrat he was 90...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pittsburgh, PA

Experience an adventure of a lifetime without breaking the bank in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania!. Known as Steel City, Pittsburgh is situated in the southwest portion of Pennsylvania and is just a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. With stunning historic architecture, old-fashioned restaurants, and more bridges than Venice, it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Thanksgiving reunion luncheon, psychic fair and more in Penn Hills, Verona

WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at 817 Main St., in Sharpsburg. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323. The Monroeville Chapter meets...
VERONA, PA
theincline.com

🍖 November 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

It’s been quiet this past month, though signs of life at yet-to-open restaurants mean there are more tasty treats coming our way. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh food openings, changes and closures. 👋 Welcome!. 🥩 Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has landed: the fancy eatery now...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Community Policy