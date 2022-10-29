Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland WPIAL soccer playoff capsule: Game for Nov. 2, 2022
Greensburg Central Catholic (12-5) vs. Waynesburg (16-4) What’s at stake?: The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs. The loser’s season is over. Players to watch: Sara Felder, F, GCC; Ashlyn Basinger, F, Waynesburg. Corner kicks: Greensburg Central Catholic reached the WPIAL semifinals for a 13th straight time but...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 2 Moon blanks No. 3 Plum in Class 3A girls soccer semifinals
Moon scored so fast, some late-entering fans had not even found a seat. The momentum from an early goal carried the second-seeded Tigers back to the WPIAL girls soccer championship and sets the table for the finals matchup everybody wanted. Sydney Felton found the back of the net just 22...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars scores plenty in WPIAL semifinal win vs. Latrobe
Strobe lights flash at Gateway when teams score goals. As if Mars wasn’t flashy enough. The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets made it 80 straight games without a loss via a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night in Monroeville. Now they will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport withstands Quaker Valley rally, reaches WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball final
Quaker Valley pushed Freeport as hard as a Class 2A team has this season in the second set of Tuesday’s WPIAL semifinal match, and the Yellowjackets responded like a team with championship pedigree. The top-seeded Yellowjackets trailed for the majority of the set but rallied to secure a 25-23...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area tennis players relish trip to WPIAL playoffs
Kiski Area girls tennis made some waves this season as the Cavaliers qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. “Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better season,” coach Trent Goerk said. “These were some of the best girls to coach. Everybody really had a great year and enjoyed playing the game. I just want the kids to enjoy the game.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freedom girls defeat Greensburg Central Catholic in 2OT in wild WPIAL Class A semifinal
If any team has been a thorn in Freedom’s side in recent years, it’s Greensburg Central Catholic. GCC had knocked the Bulldogs out of the WPIAL and PIAA Class A girls soccer playoffs four times in three years. Shaye Bailey had seen enough. Bailey took a high through...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 finalists announced for Moe Rosensteel Award
The winner of the fourth Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award for the WPIAL’s top girls soccer player will be announced following the PIAA championships. Three finalists were announced Wednesday. They are Moon senior midfielder Hailey Longwell, North Allegheny senior forward Lucia Wells and Mars senior forward Piper...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 31, 2022: North Allegheny, Peters Township girls reach WPIAL finals
Abigail Stager, Lucia Wells and Jadyn Coy scored to lead top-seeded North Allegheny to a 3-2 victory over fourth-seeded Seneca Valley in the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer semifinals Monday. Kendall Walton scored both goals for Seneca Valley (13-2-2). North Allegheny (19-1) advances to face No. 3 Peters Township in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls advance to WPIAL Class 2A title game on Riley Gesinski’s OT goal
The Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team had to put in a little extra work, but it was well worth it as the second-seeded Vikings secured their spot in the WPIAL Class 2A championship by defeating third-seeded South Park, 1-0, in overtime in a semifinal Tuesday night at Peters Township. Junior...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe grad Emma Fenton shines in more prominent role for St. Francis (Pa.) volleyball
A freshman season of learning for former Latrobe girls volleyball standout Emma Fenton has evolved into a sophomore year of applying at St. Francis (Pa.). Fenton was learning the life of a college athlete last season as a wide-eyed first-year player before a year later applying all that in a prominent role on the court for the Red Flash.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach
After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
wtae.com
WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled
PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars pair picked for HS All-American soccer game
Three players from Western Pennsylvania were selected to play in the High School All-American soccer games set for Dec. 10 in Panama City, Fla. Rosters for the annual all-star games were announced Tuesday afternoon. The nationally ranked Mars girls, who will play Latrobe Tuesday night in the WPIAL Class 3A...
After injuries derailed her college career, former GCC soccer star Bailey (Cartwright) Cullen returns to field
Someone who once was featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” had disappeared into the crowd. After a legendary WPIAL career, many wondered what ever became of Bailey Cartwright. Four years flew by at Notre Dame, and Cartwright only played three games as she combated reoccurring...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Stanton man, Seton Hill cybersecurity teacher, wins scholarship for IUP doctoral work
There has never been more need for cybersecurity , given growing concerns about cyberattacks on businesses and institutions and the threat of meddling on behalf of other countries. Brad Messner of New Stanton is teaching potential cybersecurity professionals at Greensburg’s Seton Hill University while continuing his own education in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Andrew Duncan, 'Slap Shot' announcer Jim Carr, dies
Actor Andrew Duncan, better known to Johnstown hockey fans as fictional Charlestown Chiefs broadcaster Jim Carr, has died, according to Second City Theater, which announced the news on Monday. His age and cause of death had not been announced as of Tuesday, but Duncan told The Tribune-Democrat he was 90...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area High School grads awarded William C. and Susan A. DeLaney Scholarships
Two former student executive board members at Fox Chapel Area High School have earned 2022 William and Susan DeLaney Scholarships. Anthony Miles and Gabrielle Uku were each awarded $1,000. They each served on the Fox Chapel Area High School Black Student Union during their senior year. Both graduated in 2022.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pittsburgh, PA
Experience an adventure of a lifetime without breaking the bank in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania!. Known as Steel City, Pittsburgh is situated in the southwest portion of Pennsylvania and is just a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. With stunning historic architecture, old-fashioned restaurants, and more bridges than Venice, it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Thanksgiving reunion luncheon, psychic fair and more in Penn Hills, Verona
WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at 817 Main St., in Sharpsburg. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323. The Monroeville Chapter meets...
theincline.com
🍖 November 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
It’s been quiet this past month, though signs of life at yet-to-open restaurants mean there are more tasty treats coming our way. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh food openings, changes and closures. 👋 Welcome!. 🥩 Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has landed: the fancy eatery now...
