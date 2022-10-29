Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Related
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Katelynn E. Hall-Crnkovich
Katelynn E. Hall-Crnkovich, age 29, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Beloved wife of Trevor Crnkovich. Loving mother of Sofia, Samantha, Brent, and Bradley. Cherished daughter of John Hall and Kristy Hall. Dear sister of Kristina Krikava, John Hall, and Harley Hall. Aunt of Kyle. Granddaughter of Richard and Deborah Hall. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Carl T. Lyza
Carl T. Lyza Jr., age 61, of Lynwood, IL, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. Loving father of Carl T. Lyza III. Step-father of Jamie (Bonnie) Bender. Step-grandfather of William Bender. Also survived by the extended Lyza and Bender families, and by his good friends Joseph and Susan Kargas. Preceded in death by his parents Carl T. Lyza Sr. and Elaine Lyza, and by his brother Bobby Lyza. Carl loved all Chicago sports (except the White Sox), loved playing cards, and visiting the local casinos. He loved the family dog Rosie. Carl was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
thelansingjournal.com
Feeling thankful — for October supporters and more
LANSING, Ill. (November 1, 2022) – Earlier this month I finished inputting Lansing Journal data into spreadsheets that are being uploaded into our new data management system. Not only am I thankful that this step of the transition is completed (8,832 rows of data in two spreadsheets!), but also I am grateful for all the people who have invested in this little newspaper.
thelansingjournal.com
The Lansing Journal journeys: Trunk-or-treating at Bethel Church
Bethel Church (3500 Glenwood-Lansing Road) offered trunk-or-treating in their north parking lot on the Saturday before Halloween. The Lansing Journal’s coverage of the event reminded Rob and Sandy DeVries that they had been meaning to submit a Lansing Journal Journeys photo. About The Lansing Journal Journeys. The Lansing Journal...
thelansingjournal.com
The Lansing Journal Journeys: Trunk-or-treating at Bethel Church while recreating a Michigan City campground
Not to be outdone by fellow church members Rob and Sandy DeVries, Janice and Dave Schurman — who also participated in Bethel Church’s (3500 Glenwood-Lansing Road) trunk-or-treating event — also submitted a Lansing Journal Journeys photo. And from June 2022 — About The Lansing Journal Journeys. The...
thelansingjournal.com
Little Wolves Preschool still accepting kids ages 3–5
LANSING, Ill. (November 1, 2022) – Little Wolves Preschool Coordinator Elizabeth Carey confirmed that openings are still available for area families who want to begin social, emotional, and intellectual development for their preschool-aged children. The preschool is returning after a two-year COVID hiatus. Classes are set to begin Tuesday,...
thelansingjournal.com
Halloween: Possible occasional rain for trick-or-treaters
LANSING, Ill. (October 30, 2022) – Rain is forecast for pre-dawn on Monday, reappearing during the early afternoon. Lansing’s trick-or-treating hours are 4–7 p.m., and brief showers are anticipated around 5 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast,...
thelansingjournal.com
November 8 election: early voting and voter registration
LANSING, Ill. (October 31, 2022) – Early voting began for the November 8 Gubernatorial General Election last week, and Lansing residents will again need to leave Lansing to vote before November 8. Early voting locations near Lansing. Though voters will need to report to their designated polling place if...
Comments / 0