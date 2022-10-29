Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Tornado caught on camera in Moss Point Saturday
A motorist captured video of a funnel cloud forming near Moss Point Saturday. James Sala says he was trying to outflank the suspected tornado by getting away as far as possible. Later, the National Weather Service radar in New Orleans confirmed a tornado in Jackson County. Sala says he’s survived...
Weather Service: Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Mississippi Saturday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down as storms moved across Mississippi Saturday. The tornadoes that made landfall in Jackson County have been classified as EF-1 tornadoes. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
WLOX
Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area. Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:. The following day, the National...
WLOX
Beauvoir Road set to close until February 1st
A recent report showed enrollment at USM’s Gulf Park campus is steadily dropping. Just days into his new role, university president Dr. Joe Paul said he has a plan to fix that. |. Harrison County students step into the shadows of health care professionals. Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit...
WDAM-TV
Perry County sheriff cautions residents to take tornado warnings seriously
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Though Saturday’s storms did not cause significant damage in Perry County Saturday afternoon, that may not always be the case for all warnings going forward. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles cautioned residents of the county to be safe when the weather gets rough. “We...
WLOX
LIVE: Riemann Family Funeral Home hosts trip to New Orleans WWII museum for Coast veterans
Today will be mostly sunny and warmer than average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Rainfall is not expected. Tonight will be mild to cool and a little humid with lows in the 50s. Thursday will be a lot like today: nice and warm. Friday, we will see an increase in the winds from the southeast and more cloud cover. More moisture heads our way which means there will be more of a potential for scattered rain showers in South Mississippi this weekend. At this time, it does not look like a washout. We will keep you posted.
WLOX
High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County students stepped into the shadows of healthcare professionals at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport on Tuesday. “This has got all of your medications and everything that you would need to bring somebody back to life,” nurse Cory Cooley explained to two students from Harrison Central High School.
WDAM-TV
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
wxxv25.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 43 S in Pearl River County
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:29 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 65-year-old Dewanna Flynt, of Franklinton, LA, and a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 65-year-old Ruthanna Hinton of Gulfport, MS, both traveling north on Highway 43.
wxxv25.com
All Highway 49 lanes at railroad tracks to close tonight
People in Gulfport have been dealing with road closures along Highway 49 for more than a week, but it’s about to get even worse. All six lanes of Highway 49 in Gulfport near I-10 will close tonight, beginning at 7. Right now, just the southbound lanes are closed. The...
WAPT
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
WLOX
National Weather Service survey reveals 3 tornadoes touched down in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - A service conducted by the National Weather Service reveals that three EF-1 tornadoes made landfall throughout Jackson County during Saturday afternoon. According to the survey, the first tornado touched down in Moss Point near Grieson Street and Highway 63 at 3:20 p.m. It then crossed...
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
WLOX
One dead after Pearl River County wreck
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Pearl River County Sunday morning. Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m. Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 43 when it...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road
One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
WLOX
Gautier High previews upcoming Veterans Breakfast
alabamawx.com
Tornado on the Ground Approaching Foley in Baldwin County
It has been a rough afternoon and evening in coastal Mississippi and Alabama. There have been several reports of waterspouts, funnel clouds, and tornadoes from Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Currently, a confirmed tornado with debris is just west of highway 59 south-southwest of Foley. The circulation came onshore just west...
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
utv44.com
Bon Secour home destroyed after tornado crashes boat into it
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Bon Secour was hit by an EF-1 tornado off CR-6. Folks in the area had several trees down, but one family is now left homeless. A single mother and her son were inside the mobile home when it was ripped apart during the storm.
Comments / 1