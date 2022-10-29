Today will be mostly sunny and warmer than average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Rainfall is not expected. Tonight will be mild to cool and a little humid with lows in the 50s. Thursday will be a lot like today: nice and warm. Friday, we will see an increase in the winds from the southeast and more cloud cover. More moisture heads our way which means there will be more of a potential for scattered rain showers in South Mississippi this weekend. At this time, it does not look like a washout. We will keep you posted.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO