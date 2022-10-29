ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Ryan Fitzpatrick Names "Giant Red Flag" With Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been one of the lowest-rated quarterbacks in the NFL since making his debut as a rookie last year. For former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, there's one specific "giant red flag" that doesn't bode well for Wilson's career. In an interview with the New...
Report: Rams Turned Down "Multiple" Offers For Cam Akers

For the last couple of weeks, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Rams would trade Cam Akers. However, the NFL trade deadline came and went without Los Angeles moving on from its third-year running back. The Rams had reportedly been "open" to trading the disgruntled 23-year-old, but have now apparently changed their minds.
Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Response To Trade Question

At 4-4, the New England Patriots are still in the AFC playoff chase. Nevertheless, they elected to stand pat before yesterday's trade deadline. The Patriots were not one of the teams who swung big during an unusually active deadline day. At the same time, they also didn't unload any of the players already on their roster who were mentioned in trade rumors.
N.J. man turns himself in after allegedly killing his wife and dumping body on side of road

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body on the side of a road. On Sunday, Oct. 30, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a motorist found the victim, 51-year-old Dawn Cruz, at the intersection of Ashbury and Colonial avenues with "severe injuries," the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The Ocean Township Police Department reportedly responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
