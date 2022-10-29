Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Fitzpatrick Names "Giant Red Flag" With Zach Wilson
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been one of the lowest-rated quarterbacks in the NFL since making his debut as a rookie last year. For former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, there's one specific "giant red flag" that doesn't bode well for Wilson's career. In an interview with the New...
Report: Rams Turned Down "Multiple" Offers For Cam Akers
For the last couple of weeks, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Rams would trade Cam Akers. However, the NFL trade deadline came and went without Los Angeles moving on from its third-year running back. The Rams had reportedly been "open" to trading the disgruntled 23-year-old, but have now apparently changed their minds.
Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Response To Trade Question
At 4-4, the New England Patriots are still in the AFC playoff chase. Nevertheless, they elected to stand pat before yesterday's trade deadline. The Patriots were not one of the teams who swung big during an unusually active deadline day. At the same time, they also didn't unload any of the players already on their roster who were mentioned in trade rumors.
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
NJ lottery winners: 4 Powerball tickets worth $50,000; 2 Jersey Cash 5 players split $464,530 jackpot
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Four lottery players in New Jersey won $50,000 playing Powerball over the weekend, lottery officials said. They each won second-tier prices by matching four of the white white balls and the Power Ball in Saturday’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 19, 31, 40, 46 and 57. The Power Ball was 23. […]
Street Road reopens in Bensalem following hazardous materials incident
A portion of Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County that was closed due to a hazardous materials incident has since reopened.
N.J. man turns himself in after allegedly killing his wife and dumping body on side of road
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body on the side of a road. On Sunday, Oct. 30, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a motorist found the victim, 51-year-old Dawn Cruz, at the intersection of Ashbury and Colonial avenues with "severe injuries," the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The Ocean Township Police Department reportedly responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Record online lottery prize won by Pennsylvania player
The $1,616,808.72 prize is the largest online prize won in U.S. history, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
642K+
Followers
81K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 2