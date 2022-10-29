Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hints his Yankees future uncertain with Aaron Judge take
It’s rare that, in the wake of a Yankees series loss, you get any sort of quote to genuinely latch onto/enlighten you with any new information. Aaron Judge wants to be a Yankee for life, but he’s a free agent now, and will see where the market takes him. Anthony Rizzo thinks Judge should be the highest-paid player in baseball after betting on himself. Gerrit Cole is disgusted with losing. Aaron Boone burped into a microphone, then covered it with a cough. Par for the course.
White Sox manager search: Yankees coach to interview but ex-coach is out
There could be a new face in the New York Yankees dugout next season. But no, it won’t be a replacement for manager Aaron Boone. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening. White Sox search has been mostly a mystery. Ozzie Guillen, Ron Washington and Joe Espada have been mentioned but none of those 3 are seen now as especially likely.”
MLB world reacts to new Chicago White Sox manager
The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
Mets are clearing over $70 million off the books with these starting pitchers hitting free agency
The New York Mets currently enter this offseason with a payroll of an estimated $225 million. Knowing Steve Cohen is looking to spend big, in hopes of the Mets making progress next postseason, a lot of money will be spent in the coming months. The question then becomes, exactly how...
Brian Cashman leaving could create worst-case scenario for Yankees, MLB insider says
Aaron Boone will be back. Brian Cashman should return as well. But until the general manager and New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner put pen to paper, nothing is guaranteed. And that makes this report from the New York Post’s Joel Sherman so intriguing. I think if Cashman is...
Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant
Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
Bryce Harper Hits Memorable Home Run in Game 3 of World Series
The NLCS MVP made the most of his first World Series at-bat in front of the home crowd in Philadelphia.
Rockies Insider Reveals An Ongoing Nolan Arenado Problem
Nolan Arenado recently opted into the remaining five years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado came to St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies in a trade that still haunts the Rockies organization. Not only did the Rockies not get much back in return, but they also sent...
MLB Commissioner All But Confirms An Upcoming Move
The Oakland Athletics may not be called the Oakland Athletics for much longer. That’s at least what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is predicting. After years of speculation that the A’s may be on their way out and headed for Las Vegas, Manfred stated that he did not believe that the team would be staying in Oakland.
Yankees fans, we need to talk
I know, it’s short for “fanatic”. I know, I wasn’t around for the Bronx Zoo days, when the Bleacher Creatures really had teeth. I know all of the things that people will say to defend the things that happened this Yankees season, and I don’t really care about them.
Phillies make pitching change thanks to Game 3 postponement
Monday’s postponement of Game 3 of the World Series has led to a pitching change for the Philadelphia Phillies. Noah Syndergaard was originally scheduled to start and face Lance McCullers Jr. However, since Game 3 was postponed due to the rain, the Phillies have decided to have Ranger Suarez make the start on Tuesday.
World Series: MLB Should Get Rid of 2-3-2 Playoff Series Format
Since 1984, Major League Baseball has used a 2-3-2 playoff format in the World Series. After nearly 100 years, it's time for a change. MLB should do away with the 2-3-2 format and welcome a 2-2-1-1-1 format, like the NBA uses.
Mets Morning News: Spooky
Seven years after starting the first World Series game in Citi Field history, Noah Syndergaard looked back at 2015 and forward to tonight. Sure, Rafael Montero wasn’t the best starter to debut for the Mets in that May 2014 series against the Yankees, but he is the only one pitching in the World Series right now.
