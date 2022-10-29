It’s rare that, in the wake of a Yankees series loss, you get any sort of quote to genuinely latch onto/enlighten you with any new information. Aaron Judge wants to be a Yankee for life, but he’s a free agent now, and will see where the market takes him. Anthony Rizzo thinks Judge should be the highest-paid player in baseball after betting on himself. Gerrit Cole is disgusted with losing. Aaron Boone burped into a microphone, then covered it with a cough. Par for the course.

