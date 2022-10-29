ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
gcaptain.com

American Fishing Trawler Sinks After Collision with MSC Containership

An American fishing trawler sank Friday after being involved in a collision with a containership off the coast of Virginia, approximately 63 miles southeast of Chincoteague. All thirteen people aboard were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and good samaritan vessels. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a mayday...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
maritime-executive.com

Trawler Sinks After Colliding With an MSC Boxship Off Virginia

On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard and two good samaritan vessels rescued 13 people from a fishing vessel after it collided with a boxship about 60 miles southeast of Chincoteague, Virginia. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a mayday call at about 0200 from the 115-foot trawler Tremont, stating...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Whiskey Riff

Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat

Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin’ hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn’t imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […] The post Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
The Independent

Fishermen rescue British man found clinging to buoy for days after kayak capsized in Channel

A group of Dutch fishermen have rescued a British man clinging for days to a buoy after his inflatable kayak capsized while crossing the English Channel to France.The man, 28, survived a two-day wait in the middle of the sea on a diet of seaweed and mussels, wearing only a pair of swimming trunks, according to reports.The kayaker was rescued at 11am on Thursday morning by the crew of cutter ship De Madelaine from Urk, the Netherlands, according to newspaper De Telegraaf.The man was spotted by Teunis de Boer, a captain for shipping company T. de Boer en Zonen,...
KYW News Radio

Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered

Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
MONROE, VA
The Associated Press

China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy