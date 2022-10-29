Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss
Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Should "Absolutely" Be Among the Top Four Teams in CFP Rankings, Says Miyan Williams' Injury is "Not Serious"
Fresh off of Saturday's triumphant win over Penn State, Ryan Day took to the podium at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to address a number of topics at his first press conference of the week. The Buckeye head coach reviewed Ohio State's latest win, previewed its forthcoming road matchup with...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
Dylan Raiola, Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit, receives perfect rating: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A year ago, Ohio State football signed the highest-rated recruit in program history, and now it’s on pace to top it with 2024 quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, who has earned a perfect rating of 1.000 from 247Sports.com. Quinn Ewers picked the Buckeyes and eventually showed up...
Ohio State will feature new faces for tipoff vs. Robert Morris
A new era begins for Ohio State when it hosts Robert Morris in the Monday season opener for both squads.
Twitter reacted after Kayden McDonald announced commitment to Ohio State
The tweet Buckeye Nation loves to see - Mark Pantoni. Ohio State Director of Player Personnel Zach Grant.
Kayden McDonald, coveted Georgia defensive tackle, commits to Ohio State over Clemson, Oklahoma, others
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a top-five recruiting class nationally. And it just got stronger. On Monday, North Gwinnett High School (Georgia) four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald announced his commitment to Ohio State over Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and others:. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound mauler is a four-star prospect, rated the...
Ohio State students protest university’s relationship with fossil fuels
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Outside a locked building holding the offices of Ohio State University’s top administrators, Isabella Guinigundo led the same chants, shouted the same demands on Friday that she’s been making for nearly two years: Ohio State needs to rethink its energy policies and priorities. More than 60 students joined Guinigundo and the […]
intermatwrestle.com
#1 Overall Junior Joseph Sealey Picks Penn State
This morning the top overall recruit in the Class of 2024, Joseph Sealey gave a verbal commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Sealey's stock rose this spring after winning the UWW U17 World Team Trials at 71 kg in freestyle. To make the team, Sealey downed Oklahoma recruit KJ Evans, #49 overall in the Class of 2023, in two straight bouts (9-2, 15-7). Sealey took advantage of this opportunity and came home from Rome with a gold medal and a world title. At the U17 World Championships, Sealey outscored the competition 55-1 across five matches.
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star Georgia DL set to make his decision later today
As Ohio State fought through adversity in Happy Valley to secure a resume-building victory on Saturday by a final of 44-31, they were also gathering some positive developments on the recruiting trail. Could the Buckeyes now be on the verge of adding a key piece to the defensive side of their 2023 class? Plus, a blue-chip defensive back from Florida revealed his list of top schools.
mediafeed.org
Just how much does it cost to attend Ohio State?
Ohio State University, located in Columbus, Ohio, is known for being a top 12 public research university and a top-ranking school for online undergraduate programs. In 2021/22, Ohio State tuition for in-state students was $11,936 and $35,019 for out-of-state students. This is just slightly higher than the national tuition averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
State College
John Fetterman to Join Josh Shapiro at Penn State Campaign Rally
Pennsylvania’s Democratic hopefuls are set to team up at a campaign event on Penn State’s campus this week. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, will join Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro on Old Main Lawn as part of the latter’s “get out the vote” bus tour across Pennsylvania. The event, dubbed “Rally in the Valley,” will stretch from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
State College
Mastriano Brings ‘Restore Freedom’ Campaign Tour to State College
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Tuesday brought his “Restore Freedom” campaign tour to C3 Sports in State College, where he and several guests spoke to a crowd of hundreds. Speaking early in the evening Centre County GOP chair Michelle Schellberg...
Tell Me More: Living in Pittsburgh, but working in Granville
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Mercer lives in Pittsburgh, but works in Granville, Ohio. He never went to college, but once he found Denison University, he simply couldn’t leave. “We have over 100 hanging baskets on campus,” Mercer said as he drives around campus on a golf cart. He’s the grounds and landscape manager at […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Baseball Team Kicked Out after Fight
Chillicothe – Police we’re called after a fight broke out with two baseball teams in the park. According to Chillicothe Police department they were dispatched to the baseball field near the swimming pool in Yoctangee Park in reference to a large fight. Upon arrival Police made contact with...
State College
Drip Studios Brings Luxury Tattooing Experience to State College
When walking down Calder Way, you likely wouldn’t suspect Drip Studios is a tattoo shop. But that’s exactly what owner Jen Eisenhauer wants you to think. Eisenhauer is a first-generation immigrant of Vietnamese parents. She grew up in Carlisle, and said that throughout her childhood, she was always artsy. As she began to look toward college and a career, she knew what she wanted to do.
