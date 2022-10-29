ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss

Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
intermatwrestle.com

#1 Overall Junior Joseph Sealey Picks Penn State

This morning the top overall recruit in the Class of 2024, Joseph Sealey gave a verbal commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Sealey's stock rose this spring after winning the UWW U17 World Team Trials at 71 kg in freestyle. To make the team, Sealey downed Oklahoma recruit KJ Evans, #49 overall in the Class of 2023, in two straight bouts (9-2, 15-7). Sealey took advantage of this opportunity and came home from Rome with a gold medal and a world title. At the U17 World Championships, Sealey outscored the competition 55-1 across five matches.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star Georgia DL set to make his decision later today

As Ohio State fought through adversity in Happy Valley to secure a resume-building victory on Saturday by a final of 44-31, they were also gathering some positive developments on the recruiting trail. Could the Buckeyes now be on the verge of adding a key piece to the defensive side of their 2023 class? Plus, a blue-chip defensive back from Florida revealed his list of top schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
mediafeed.org

Just how much does it cost to attend Ohio State?

Ohio State University, located in Columbus, Ohio, is known for being a top 12 public research university and a top-ranking school for online undergraduate programs. In 2021/22, Ohio State tuition for in-state students was $11,936 and $35,019 for out-of-state students. This is just slightly higher than the national tuition averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows

The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
State College

John Fetterman to Join Josh Shapiro at Penn State Campaign Rally

Pennsylvania’s Democratic hopefuls are set to team up at a campaign event on Penn State’s campus this week. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, will join Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro on Old Main Lawn as part of the latter’s “get out the vote” bus tour across Pennsylvania. The event, dubbed “Rally in the Valley,” will stretch from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Mastriano Brings ‘Restore Freedom’ Campaign Tour to State College

With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Tuesday brought his “Restore Freedom” campaign tour to C3 Sports in State College, where he and several guests spoke to a crowd of hundreds. Speaking early in the evening Centre County GOP chair Michelle Schellberg...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Tell Me More: Living in Pittsburgh, but working in Granville

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Mercer lives in Pittsburgh, but works in Granville, Ohio. He never went to college, but once he found Denison University, he simply couldn’t leave. “We have over 100 hanging baskets on campus,” Mercer said as he drives around campus on a golf cart. He’s the grounds and landscape manager at […]
GRANVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Baseball Team Kicked Out after Fight

Chillicothe – Police we’re called after a fight broke out with two baseball teams in the park. According to Chillicothe Police department they were dispatched to the baseball field near the swimming pool in Yoctangee Park in reference to a large fight. Upon arrival Police made contact with...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
State College

Drip Studios Brings Luxury Tattooing Experience to State College

When walking down Calder Way, you likely wouldn’t suspect Drip Studios is a tattoo shop. But that’s exactly what owner Jen Eisenhauer wants you to think. Eisenhauer is a first-generation immigrant of Vietnamese parents. She grew up in Carlisle, and said that throughout her childhood, she was always artsy. As she began to look toward college and a career, she knew what she wanted to do.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

