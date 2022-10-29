This morning the top overall recruit in the Class of 2024, Joseph Sealey gave a verbal commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Sealey's stock rose this spring after winning the UWW U17 World Team Trials at 71 kg in freestyle. To make the team, Sealey downed Oklahoma recruit KJ Evans, #49 overall in the Class of 2023, in two straight bouts (9-2, 15-7). Sealey took advantage of this opportunity and came home from Rome with a gold medal and a world title. At the U17 World Championships, Sealey outscored the competition 55-1 across five matches.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO