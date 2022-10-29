Read full article on original website
WKRG
Renewed clashes in east Congo send residents fleeing
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Renewed clashes between government soldiers and M23 rebels in eastern Congo forced more people from their homes Friday, deepening a crisis that the U.N. says already displaced 40,000 in a week’s time. The clashes that started at around 5 a.m. sent panic-stricken residents fleeing...
Rwanda criticizes expulsion of its ambassador from Congo
Rwanda's government is accusing neighboring Congo of escalating tensions between the two countries
Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Kenya's president said Wednesday that his country is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force tasked with trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups. Kenyan President William Ruto called the mission “necessary and...
2 car bombs leave scores of casualties at an intersection in Somalia's capital
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia's president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a statement at the site of the explosions in Mogadishu told journalists early Sunday that nearly 300 other people were wounded.
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin.
howafrica.com
UAE Slams Visa Ban On All Citizens Of 19 African Countries
The United Arab Emirates has reportedly banned nationals of some 20 African countries from entering its capital city, Dubai. “This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October 18, 2022,” the notice read in part. countries affected...
BBC
Nigeria's stolen oil, the military and a man named Government
A network of illegal oil pipelines being unearthed in Nigeria's Niger Delta region has revealed the extent of oil theft in the country, astounding even the most cynical about Nigeria's obscure but hugely lucrative oil industry. In Delta state, thieves built their own 4km- (2.5 mile) long pipeline through the...
The Jewish Press
Strange War: France and Iran Against Israeli Ally
The war in Ukraine had a devastating influence on the whole world and pulled up to the surface very strange and intricate connections and alliances between different countries. The most recent one is a bizarre communion between France, Iran and Russia, who joined forces against Azerbaijan and Israel in Caucasus.
U.S. orders diplomats' families to leave Nigeria's capital due to "heightened risk of terrorist attacks"
Nigeria's police force said it was beefing up security as the United States ordered diplomats' families to leave the capital, Abuja, due to what the U.S. called a "heightened risk of terrorist attacks." The details of any threat were unknown but residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been...
Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon
Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
The Jewish Press
Wounded Terrorists Flee to Hospital, Discover the Doctors are on Strike
A group of four terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers from two passing cars, after midnight on Friday morning. The attack happened at the Huwara checkpoint near Shechem (Nablus). The IDF returned fire killing one of the terrorists. Three others managed to flee to Refedya hospital in Shechem, only to...
France 24
Live: Russia says US reduces 'nuclear threshold' by deploying new nuclear bombs in Europe
Russia said on Saturday that the accelerated deployment of modernised US B61 tactical nuclear weapons at NATO bases in Europe would lower the "nuclear threshold" and that Russia would take the move into account in its military planning. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
South Africa's new Zulu king officially recognised by government
DURBAN (Reuters) - Misuzulu, who has promised to unite his nation and protect tradition, was officially recognised as the AmaZulu King by the South African government on Saturday in the first Zulu coronation since 1971.
Angry crowds set fire to UN vehicles in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Angry crowds set fire to United Nations vehicles in Congo's city of Goma as frustrations mount over the advance of M23 rebels and the deteriorating security situation in the country's east. The violence late Tuesday came amid false rumors that the U.N. had...
US News and World Report
Kenya Deploys Troops to Congo to Help End Decades of Bloodshed
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's President William Ruto on Wednesday officially deployed troops to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to join an East African regional force aiming to end decades of bloodshed. The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC), which Congo joined this year, agreed in April to set...
Zahedan violence: Iran regime forces shoot dead worshippers after prayers as protests widen
Iranian regime forces attacked protesters with live fire after Friday prayers in the city of Zahedan, killing at least seven people and perpetrating the second-mass casualty event in the ethnic Baluch stronghold in less than a month.Gunfire erupted and smoke rose from the desert city of some 500,000 which lies on the Pakistan border. Video footage showed scenes of panic, with blood splattered on tiled floors.Witnesses in videos said regime gunmen opened fire directly on unarmed protesters emerging from Friday prayers.“They are hitting the people with the bullets of war,” said a man in one video as another held...
US News and World Report
Civilians Attack U.N. Peacekeeping Convoy in Eastern Congo
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Civilians attacked a United Nations peacekeeping convoy in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday evening, injuring two people, the U.N. mission said on Wednesday. The convoy was attacked when it stopped at an army checkpoint near an internally displaced persons site in...
Rising Ebola cases in Uganda spark regional concern
More than a month after an Ebola outbreak was declared in Uganda, infections continue to climb, and the World Health Organisation has upped its Ebola risk assessment for both the country and wider region since it reached the capital, Kampala. Rather than Uganda having contained the virus, “the risk can...
As U.N. mulls sending troops to Haiti, a gang's rise shows how hard that would be
Oct 29 (Reuters) - As Haiti's gang-induced humanitarian crisis deepened in October, a group of looters ransacked a supermarket in a well-to-do suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince, leading police to arrest over a dozen people and take them to a nearby police station.
