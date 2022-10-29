Read full article on original website
K Swensen
2d ago
I'm going to drive by there in a year. I expect to find all of this "community" trashed. Wouldn't surprise me one bit.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMDT.com
Local church hosting winter emergency shelter for those at risk of homeless in Delaware
LEWES, Del.- Keeping those most vulnerable off the street when the temperatures drop. Those are the efforts of the St. Jude Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Lewes this winter, hosting an emergency shelter for men at risk of homelessness. In partnership with Code Purple Sussex County, the shelter will be...
WBOC
Dangerous Driving On Somerset Avenue Has Cambridge Community Wanting A Change
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Speeding is a big problem in one Cambridge neighborhood. During the summer, the Cambridge Police Department had a speed tracker placed on Somerset Ave. Speeds up to 90 mph were recorded. Speeding on the street has neighbors and city officials wanting a change. In discussion, is a...
Cape Gazette
Tree chair meets with Lewes mayor, council
The Lewes Planning Commission’s Tree Ordinance Subcommittee has been putting in a substantial amount of work on their own time to analyze the prospect of the city adopting a policy to protect trees on private property. On Oct. 27, Chair Debra Evalds branched out and gave Lewes Mayor and City Council a progress update.
WMDT.com
Library lockers in Wicomico County open for use
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – If you notice blue lockers around Wicomico County there’s a good reason for them. Wicomico County Public Libraries has set up lockers in four locations for you to access resources closer to home. Through the lockers, users can return and retrieve library materials. Library...
sussexcountyde.gov
Sussex County begins food drive for 39th annual Caroling on The Circle campaign
Georgetown, Del., Nov. 1, 2022: The familiar sounds of carols and clinking canned goods are nigh, now that the holiday season is nearly upon us. Sussex County government this week kicks off its yearly food drive for community food banks and will celebrate that effort during the 39th annual Caroling on The Circle event, set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in downtown Georgetown. The food drive will extend throughout November and December.
WMDT.com
The Brightside: Kamesha Miller
FRUITLAND, Md. – If you go to Bennett Middle School or have a child who attends, you might have noticed someone standing at the drop-off section with a microphone, a sign, and a big smile. Ms. Kamesha Miller is an educator who is trying to start students’ day off right with a fun uplifting morning routine.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
WMDT.com
Salisbury University seeks applicants for revamped Family Advisory Council
SALISBURY, Md.- Are you a parent of a current Salisbury University student?. If so, the university is now seeking applicants for its re-branded Family Advisory Council. The goal is gets families and parents more involved in a student’s academic journey. 10 members will represent the various schools and college...
WBOC
Boardwalk Re-Decking Project is Underway
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Phase two of re-decking the boardwalk in Ocean City has began. The wood from 15th street to Wicomico Street will be replaced, and the project is expected to be completed by early April of 2023. Some people in Ocean City are happy the second phase has...
WMDT.com
Michael J. Strawley Senior Memorial Gold Tournament donates to Coastal Hospice
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The organizers of the Michael J. Strawley Senior Memorial Gold Tournament presented a check for $12,000 to Coastal Hospice at the Macky and Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines. This tournament has donated their proceeds to the organization since 2017, and this new donation now...
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach announces new City Manager
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced its next City Manager. Bethel Park Pennsylvania municipal manager and retired U.S. Army officer Laurence Christian has been announced as the new City Manager following a six-month nationwide search. Following a 23-year career in the U.S. Army, Christian has led the municipality of Bethel Park, a community of 33,000 about 10 miles south of Pittsburgh, for the past three years.
WBOC
Dover Begins Water Main Replacement
DOVER, Del.- Construction is underway for a water main replacement project on North State Street. The project is part of Dover's master water plan. The city plans to replace cast iron water pipes, installed over 60 years ago, with new plastic ones. Director of Water and Wastewater, Jason Lyon, said...
WMDT.com
Hurlock Elementary holds Trunk or Treat
HURLOCK Md. – Hurlock Elementary held their Trunk or Treat event and it looked like a great time for the kids. They had pumpkin decorating, free popcorn, hot dogs, and a hay ride. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
SU to host trick-or-treating event for community
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University will host a fun trick-or-treating event at the University houses on Camden Avenue. The event will be free to all members of the community and will be held rain or shine. Candy will be passed out to everyone who is in costume or SU gear and the event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Halloween night.
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success
SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
DAR cleans the tombstones of patriots
If Charlie Brown were searching for the Great Pumpkin at the Lewes Presbyterian Church, he might have stumbled across the graves of some great patriots from Lewes’ past. Thanks to members of the Col. David Hall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, some of those tombstones can be seen a bit more clearly now.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
Cape Gazette
Early voting abuzz in Lewes
Vehicles stream into Lewes Fire Department Station 2 around noon, Nov. 1, to vote early for the Nov. 8 General Election. Early voting continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the following Sussex County locations:. • Millville Community Center: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville.
The Dispatch
Berlin Fire Company Defends New Fee
BERLIN – A dwindling grant from the town and rising operating costs prompted a new emergency response fee, according to Berlin Fire Company officials. In response to criticism from residents last week regarding an emergency response fee now in effect, the Berlin Fire Company (BFC) reached out to The Dispatch to share the reasoning behind the new charge.
WMDT.com
UMES receives $2.5M grant to expand STEM programming, push for diversity in science
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- “Because it really not only says that the University of Maryland Eastern Shore is a high-quality institution, but it says to others in the country that we are a science-related institution,” UMES President Dr. Heidi Anderson said. $2.5 million dollars headed to the University of...
