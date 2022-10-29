DELAWARE – Plate-mas is here for those of you in the first state. If you’re unfamiliar it’s when residents in Delaware enter a drawing to get a license plate with a low-digit number. According to officials, it’s a hot ticket item. “Delawareans are very passionate about their low digit tags and as the population of the state grows so does the popularity of the low digit tags and there is limited availability,” says Kathryn Beasley, the Chief of Communications of the Division of Motor Vehicles.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO