WMDT.com
What voters need to know a week out from Mid-terms
DELMARVA – As Midterm Election are now just a week away — Here’s all voters need to know in both Maryland and Delaware ahead of election day. -The registration deadline to was October 18 but if you miss the registration deadline, you can register and vote in person on Election Day. Click here for information on how to register.
WMDT.com
Salisbury University seeks applicants for revamped Family Advisory Council
SALISBURY, Md.- Are you a parent of a current Salisbury University student?. If so, the university is now seeking applicants for its re-branded Family Advisory Council. The goal is gets families and parents more involved in a student’s academic journey. 10 members will represent the various schools and college...
WMDT.com
Deadlines to request mail-in ballots quickly approaching in Md.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The deadlines for Marylanders to request mail-in ballots for the 2022 General Election are quickly approaching. Tomorrow, November 1st, is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot to be ent by the U.S. Mail. This Friday, November 4th, is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot by sent via email.
WMDT.com
Increased rent prices are on the top of voters mind ahead of the midterm election
DELMARVA – Election day for the November midterms is right around the corner. We’re told that politicians are finally going to have to answer to voters. Rental prices have jumped tremendously impacting you no matter what side of the table you sit on. It’s not a question on this year’s ballot, but voters definitely want their elected officials to consider this concern.
WMDT.com
Library lockers in Wicomico County open for use
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – If you notice blue lockers around Wicomico County there’s a good reason for them. Wicomico County Public Libraries has set up lockers in four locations for you to access resources closer to home. Through the lockers, users can return and retrieve library materials. Library...
WMDT.com
Marylanders to decide on recreational marijuana at ballot box
MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls this election, they will vote on whether or not to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. If passed, the measure would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 years of age and older, beginning in July 2023. The Maryland General Assembly would be required to pass laws for the use, distribution, and taxation of marijuana.
WMDT.com
UMES receives $2.5M grant to expand STEM programming, push for diversity in science
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- “Because it really not only says that the University of Maryland Eastern Shore is a high-quality institution, but it says to others in the country that we are a science-related institution,” UMES President Dr. Heidi Anderson said. $2.5 million dollars headed to the University of...
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach announces new City Manager
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced its next City Manager. Bethel Park Pennsylvania municipal manager and retired U.S. Army officer Laurence Christian has been announced as the new City Manager following a six-month nationwide search. Following a 23-year career in the U.S. Army, Christian has led the municipality of Bethel Park, a community of 33,000 about 10 miles south of Pittsburgh, for the past three years.
WMDT.com
The Brightside: Kamesha Miller
FRUITLAND, Md. – If you go to Bennett Middle School or have a child who attends, you might have noticed someone standing at the drop-off section with a microphone, a sign, and a big smile. Ms. Kamesha Miller is an educator who is trying to start students’ day off right with a fun uplifting morning routine.
WMDT.com
More than $19 million awarded to historic building revitalization in Maryland
MARYLAND – The Hogan Administration has announced the award of over $19 million in revitalization tax credits to 16 projects across the state, leveraging more than $92 million in additional investments. We’re told 24 applicants had sought $39.3 million in tax credits for construction projects totaling more than $210...
WMDT.com
DNREC Seeks aid of public in illegal hunting incident
Seaford, DE- Delaware Natural Resource police are seeking the public’s assistance in solving an illegal deer hunting case in Sussex County. Between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m on Tuesday November 1st police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Obier Road in Seaford.
WMDT.com
Low digit-tag lottery open for registration in the first state
DELAWARE – Plate-mas is here for those of you in the first state. If you’re unfamiliar it’s when residents in Delaware enter a drawing to get a license plate with a low-digit number. According to officials, it’s a hot ticket item. “Delawareans are very passionate about their low digit tags and as the population of the state grows so does the popularity of the low digit tags and there is limited availability,” says Kathryn Beasley, the Chief of Communications of the Division of Motor Vehicles.
WMDT.com
DNREC to pilot major changes to surf fishing permit program in 2023
DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is making some major changes to its surf fishing permitting process. Starting in 2023, DNREC’s existing 17,000 permit cap will be lifted. This comes after demand for surf fishing permits soared in previous years. Over ten years, the number of permits issued nearly doubled. DNREC says there were 14,792 active permits in 2012, and 29,041 in 2022, including off-peak permits.
WMDT.com
Local church hosting winter emergency shelter for those at risk of homeless in Delaware
LEWES, Del.- Keeping those most vulnerable off the street when the temperatures drop. Those are the efforts of the St. Jude Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Lewes this winter, hosting an emergency shelter for men at risk of homelessness. In partnership with Code Purple Sussex County, the shelter will be...
WMDT.com
Michael J. Strawley Senior Memorial Gold Tournament donates to Coastal Hospice
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The organizers of the Michael J. Strawley Senior Memorial Gold Tournament presented a check for $12,000 to Coastal Hospice at the Macky and Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines. This tournament has donated their proceeds to the organization since 2017, and this new donation now...
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success
SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
MDOT SHA highlights improvements coming to Somerset County infrastructure
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and State Highway Administration (SHA) is continuing their tour through the state. Tuesday, MDOT SHA officials highlighted infrastructure improvements coming to Somerset County. The announcements are part of MDOT SHA’s Consolidated Transportation Plan (CTP). Maintaining Roadways. MDOT SHA...
WMDT.com
Hurlock Elementary holds Trunk or Treat
HURLOCK Md. – Hurlock Elementary held their Trunk or Treat event and it looked like a great time for the kids. They had pumpkin decorating, free popcorn, hot dogs, and a hay ride. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
SBY Sunrise Rotary Club hosting a unique fundraising event Sunday
47ABC – This upcoming Sunday, November 6th, the Salisbury Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting a unique fundraising event to help support local programs here in Delmarva. Tom Hehman and Don Murphy with the Sunrise Rotary Club joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us why this event is so important.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Humane Society hosts annual Autumn festival, shelter still experiencing overcrowding
SALISBURY, Md.- The Humane Society of Wicomico County’s annual Autumn Bazaar & Market returned Sunday, allowing community members to shop while learning more about what the shelter offers. The event included several local vendors and a flea market. Staff were on site providing more information about the shelter and...
