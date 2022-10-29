Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (quad) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. White was inactive on Tuesday because of a left quad contusion, but he has a chance to play in the second half of the Bulls' back-to-back. Zach LaVine (knee, questionable) is expected to sit out, which could allow White to have a bigger role on offense. Goran Dragic will be able to benefit if White sits again.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO