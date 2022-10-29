Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dotson continues to miss time with a hamstring injury and opened Week 9 absent from practice. He appears to be trending toward another missed game. numberFire's models project Dotson...
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
numberfire.com
Zack Moss sent from Bills to Colts for Nyheim Hines, 6th
The Indianapolis Colts acquired running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick from the Buffalo Bills for running back Nyheim Hines. Moss rushed 17 times for the Bills in Weeks 1-5 and then he didn't play another snap, including a healthy scratch in Week 6. He figures to step in as the primary early-down backup in Indianapolis, but playing time will still be limited while Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson are both healthy. Jackson is expected to replace Hines as the Colts' passing-down specialist.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (jaw) questionable for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (jaw) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Adams is dealing with jaw soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Adams' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Kings' Trey Lyles (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Lyles is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.1 minutes against the Heat. Lyles Wednesday projection includes 6.8...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
numberfire.com
Bills obtain Nyheim Hines from Colts at deadline
The Buffalo Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Hines is a pass-catching specialist who should provide an upgrade for a Bills offense that averages the fifth-most pass attempts per game (38.7). Devin Singletary will likely lose a chunk of volume moving forward and James Cook could have a harder time getting on the field. In the Colts' backfield, Deon Jackson will presumably step in for Hines as the third-down back and Moss will remain an afterthought. Hines is expected to be available to make his Bills debut in Week 9 against the New York Jets.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey starting on Tuesday, Tre Mann coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday with Tre Mann moving to the bench. Our models expect Giddey to play 33.3 minutes against Orlando. Giddey's Tuesday projection includes 13.1...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 18.2 minutes against the Suns. Anderson's Tuesday projection includes 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Walker Kessler (illness) available for Jazz on Wednesday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Kessler was removed from the injury report and will be available to face Dallas on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.4 minutes against Dallas. Kessler's Wednesday projection includes 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu starting on Tuesday, Alex Caruso coming off the bench
Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Dosunmu will get the start on Tuesday with Alex Caruso moving to the bench. Our models expect Dosunmu to play 32.6 minutes against the Nets. Dosunmu's Tuesday projection includes 11.2 points, 3.6...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu (neck) available on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Dosunmu has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Brooklyn on Tuesday. Zach LaVine (knee) is also available, while Coby White (quad) is a game-time decision. Our models expect Dosunmu to play 32.6 minutes against the Nets.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Zach LaVine (knee) available on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. LaVine has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Nets on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Brooklyn. LaVine's Tuesday projection includes 23.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) upgraded to probable on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood has been upgraded from questionable to probable and is expected to play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 14.7 points, 8.3...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/31/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. LaRavia continues to deal with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. LaRavia's Wednesday...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 11/2/22: Can the Cavaliers Beat Boston Again?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
