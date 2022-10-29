ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Keim Gives Answer on Cardinals Trading Before Tuesday Deadline

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals are pegged by many to be potential buyers when the NFL trade deadline arrives on Tuesday. Steve Keim isn't so sure about that.

The Arizona Cardinals have already made two deals this season, but the trading may not be done just yet.

We're merely days away from the league's deadline of Tuesday (Nov. 1), and some around the league believe the Cardinals are candidates to again see some movement on their roster.

Trayvon Mullen was acquired on Aug. 30. Robbie Anderson just landed in the desert last week.

Is there another move on the horizon?

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wouldn't rule it out.

"It wouldn't surprise me. There's a lot of really good players out there and I bet there's a ton more movement over the next few days, so I wouldn't be surprised if we got in on something," said Kingsbury to reporters during the week.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim didn't quite see it as such:

“I think that’s just like a coach manifesting and trying to maybe let the powers speak to me to go do something for him,” Keim told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo (h/t Kevin Zimmerman ).

“I’m joking … I think it’s just Kliff knows whether it’s (owner Michael Bidwill) or myself, we have the mindset (that) any chance to improve the team, we’re willing to take a shot."

Keim then continued by highlighting some areas that could indeed use some improvement, adding, "I honestly think a number of places defensively (could use help): edge rusher, corner depth, interior defensive linemen. And then you look at the offensive line, as banged up as we are, if there were opportunities to improve.

“The thing I would say is a lot of those guys have really picked up their game as I mentioned, (center) Billy Price and (guard) Will Hernandez. And then defensively, two of those young kids, (outside linebackers) Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders, I think are really coming on, and they’re going to have way more opportunities moving forward, and I think they’ve earned it.”

