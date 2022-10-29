ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Two people found dead in Iowa home, police investigating

By Natasha Keicher
 3 days ago

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning.

Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in the 200 block of N 13th Street. When medics arrived, they declared both individuals deceased.

Woman held 3-year-old hostage in Jefferson County home

Both individuals’ bodies have been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. Their names have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.

