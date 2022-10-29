Read full article on original website
vucommodores.com
A Champion's Drive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eight minutes. Gordon Sargent estimates that’s about the time that elapsed between his final putt in the final round of stroke play during this year’s NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship and the start of a four-way playoff to decide the individual national championship.
vucommodores.com
Advancing to the Semifinals
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Vanderbilt advances to the SEC Championship semifinals after defeating ninth-ranked Arkansas in a penalty shootout, 5-4. The fifth-seeded Commodores and fourth-seeded Razorbacks were even at 1-1 through both overtime periods to setup the PK drama. Vandy stepped to the spot first and missed before Arkansas slotted...
vucommodores.com
Game Day Guide for Basketball
In advance of the Commodores’ upcoming basketball seasons, Vanderbilt Athletics has announced game day information and activities—both returning from last season and new—for the 2022-23 season. The men’s basketball team opens the season at home on Nov. 7 vs. Memphis. The women’s basketball team’s home opener is...
vucommodores.com
Game Notes: South Carolina Week
Vanderbilt hosts South Carolina on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network) South Carolina (5-3, 2-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4 SEC) FirstBank Stadium • Nashville, Tenn. • SEC Network. • Vanderbilt returns home this weekend, welcoming South Carolina to FirstBank Stadium. The contest marks the first home...
vucommodores.com
November is Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After its second bye week of the 2022 season, and after eight games, Vanderbilt begins the final month and final third of the campaign at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts long-time nemesis South Carolina. The Commodores (3-5, 0-4 SEC) will be looking to snap a...
vucommodores.com
Dores Conclude Fall Action in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, P.R. – In the final action of the fall season, the Vanderbilt women’s tennis team concluded the San Juan Invitational on Sunday. Both Holly Staff and Bridget Stammel completed 3-0 records in singles at the tournament thanks to wins on Sunday. Staff – currently ranked No....
vucommodores.com
Another Top-Three Finish
SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico — Vanderbilt women’s golf wrapped up its fall season with a third-place finish at the Battle at the Beach tournament played at the Club Campestre San Jose golf course this weekend. The Commodores finished the tournament at even par with a total score...
vucommodores.com
Offense Shines in Vandy’s Exhibition with ASU
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Vanderbilt baseball team held its second exhibition of the fall on Sunday afternoon, matching up with Arizona State at William R. Morse Stadium on the campus of the College of Southern Nevada. The Commodores and Sun Devils faced off for 10 innings, playing one...
vucommodores.com
Dores at the Beach
Vanderbilt will face Arkansas in the SEC Championship quarterfinals. Vanderbilt Commodores (11-3-3, 5-3-2 SEC) vs. #9 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3-3, 6-2-2 SEC) SEC Championship Quarterfinals – Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex. Pensacola, Fla. SEC Network. The Matchup. • Fifth-seeded Vanderbilt will meet fourth-seeded Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the 2022 SEC...
vucommodores.com
Vanderbilt, Fanatics to Provide Custom Name, Image and Likeness Apparel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics has collaborated with Fanatics and OneTeam to provide Commodore student-athletes the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness through an integrated licensed sports merchandise relationship. Personalized T-shirts featuring the names and numbers of various Vanderbilt student-athletes are now available for purchase online.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
WSMV
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
williamsonhomepage.com
$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Franklin
A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Franklin following the Halloween drawing that saw another winning ticket in Ardmore. According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at the Murfreesboro Road Kroger in Franklin, with the unidentified lucky player matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball.
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:. $150,000...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
VUMC mourns loss of noted hypertension expert Elijovich
Fernando Elijovich, MD, professor of Medicine in the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, died in Nashville on Oct. 21. He was 77. A member of the Vanderbilt faculty since 2013, Dr. Elijovich was internationally recognized for his contributions to the field of clinical hypertension, and particularly to current understanding of sodium handling and salt sensitivity of blood pressure.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
New Balance Announces $68 Million Tennessee Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance plans...
wilsonpost.com
Brust, Wilson join Lebanon law firm
David Brust and Isaac Wilson have joined the law firm of Hagar and Phillips, Attorneys at Law, LLC in Lebanon. Brust and Wilson worked at Hagar & Phillips for nearly two years as law clerks. In October, they passed the Tennessee Bar Examination.
wpln.org
Tennessee test scores dropped in the Nation’s Report Card. A Metro math teacher shares what that looks like in his classroom.
Jeremiah Wooten teaches eighth grade math at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Antioch. Earlier this year, some of his students participated in the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card. Last week, the report gave a glimpse of how the pandemic has set back...
