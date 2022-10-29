Leeds Breach Fortress Anfield As Liverpool Suffer First EPL Home Loss Involving Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool had won 59 and drawn 11 of their first 70 Premier League home games with Van Dijk at the back.

Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United

Leeds United became the first away team to win in the Premier League at Anfield in 30 matches on Saturday night.

Liverpool had not lost an EPL match on home soil since March 2021 but goals from Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville helped Leeds to a shock 2-1 victory.

Rodrigo pounced on a horror error from Joe Gomez to put Leeds ahead in the fourth minute.

Gomez played a pass back to goalkeeper Alisson without looking, only to find that the Brazilian was not where he expected.

Alisson then slipped, making him unable to retrieve Gomez's wayward pass, and the ball rolled into the path of Rodrigo, who was left with an empty goal.

Liverpool hit back quickly as Mo Salah volleyed home from an Andy Robertson cross on 14 minutes.

The Reds then piled on the pressure but could not find a way past Illan Meslier for a second time.

Leeds keeper Meslier produced nine saves to keep the likes of Salah, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino at bay.

Then came the sucker-punch from Summerville in the 89th minute.

With Virgil van Dijk in close proximity, Summerville had very little space to work with inside the Liverpool penalty area. But he did brilliantly to control the ball before poking a low shot under Alisson.

This was Van Dijk's first ever Anfield defeat in the Premier League as a Liverpool player.

Liverpool had won 59 and drawn 11 of their first 70 EPL home games with the Dutchman at the back.