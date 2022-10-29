ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds Breach Fortress Anfield As Liverpool Suffer First EPL Home Loss Involving Virgil Van Dijk

By Robert Summerscales
Liverpool had won 59 and drawn 11 of their first 70 Premier League home games with Van Dijk at the back.

Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United

Leeds United became the first away team to win in the Premier League at Anfield in 30 matches on Saturday night.

Liverpool had not lost an EPL match on home soil since March 2021 but goals from Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville helped Leeds to a shock 2-1 victory.

Rodrigo pounced on a horror error from Joe Gomez to put Leeds ahead in the fourth minute.

Gomez played a pass back to goalkeeper Alisson without looking, only to find that the Brazilian was not where he expected.

Alisson then slipped, making him unable to retrieve Gomez's wayward pass, and the ball rolled into the path of Rodrigo, who was left with an empty goal.

Liverpool hit back quickly as Mo Salah volleyed home from an Andy Robertson cross on 14 minutes.

The Reds then piled on the pressure but could not find a way past Illan Meslier for a second time.

Leeds keeper Meslier produced nine saves to keep the likes of Salah, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino at bay.

Then came the sucker-punch from Summerville in the 89th minute.

With Virgil van Dijk in close proximity, Summerville had very little space to work with inside the Liverpool penalty area. But he did brilliantly to control the ball before poking a low shot under Alisson.

This was Van Dijk's first ever Anfield defeat in the Premier League as a Liverpool player.

Virgil van Dijk (right) pictured battling with Patrick Bamford during Leeds United's 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield

IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Paul Thompson

Related
BBC

Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
NBC Sports

Tottenham comes back to beat Marseille, win Champions League group

Tottenham Hotspur won its UEFA Champions League group, that’s the good news, but it also lost another forward to injury as Heung-min Son left the 2-1 win over Marseille in France on Tuesday. Spurs trailed 1-0 at the break on a Chancel Mbemba goal but got second-half markers from...
theScore

4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action

The Champions League group stage concludes this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. The departures of head coach Alfred Schreuder, playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and towering frontman Bas Dost indicated Club Brugge was a team in transition. Many predicted the Belgian side would flounder in Group B. But the reality was very different. Club Brugge progressed with a six-point cushion in second place, while Atletico Madrid finished bottom following Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
BBC

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille

Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
SB Nation

Klopp Calls for Liverpool to Be “Incredibly Brave” Against Napoli

With a Champions League fixture against Napoli under the lights at Anfield set for tonight, manager Jürgen Klopp has called for a show of bravery from the players following deflating back-to-back Premier League setbacks against a pair of relegations candidates. Those results, a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham in...
BBC

N﻿o 'seven-year cycle' for Klopp - Honigstein

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. G﻿erman football journalist Raphael Honigstein rejects suggestions Jurgen Klopp is at the end of a so-called 'seven-year cycle' at Liverpool and backed him to continue to deliver success. A﻿t previous clubs Mainz and Dortmund, Klopp has left after...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos

Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
