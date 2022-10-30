ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa Hills boys blank Evergreen 5-0 to win fourth straight district soccer title

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlWU4_0irejhms00

Ottawa Hills and Evergreen came into the Division III boys soccer district title game with identical records but on separate paths.

The state powerhouse Green Bears rolled to their fourth straight district championship with a 5-0 over the upstart and gutsy Vikings.

No. 6 ranked Ottawa Hills (15-4-1) scored three first-half goals, including two in the first 10 minutes, on its home turf. The Green Bears advanced to play No. 11 ranked Hanover United (17-1-2) on Wednesday in the regional semifinals at Sandusky Perkins.

Ottawa Hills has reached the state final four in each of the past two seasons.

“I like the way we're looking,” Ottawa Hills coach Brian Hanudel said. “Our defenders were all over the field. We're moving the ball around. We're still tweaking things, trying to keep the guys focused.”

Evergreen (14-5-1), which added boys soccer as an official sport in 2019, acquitted itself well. Vikings coach Dave Skoczyn said he is proud that his team won 28 games in two years.

“That's absolutely amazing for where we were,” Skoczyn said. “For long stretches, we played with them and they're a really good team. We'll keep working. The offseason starts tomorrow. We’ve got to get bigger, stronger, and faster. On the bench at the end of the game, the players were saying we need to get better. That's what you want to hear. Most of these kids come back next year. Now we get back here next year, and things may be different.”

Ottawa Hills junior Akash Parikh scored two goals, while junior Brandon Lingo, senior Liam Silk, and senior Adam Ayad each netted goals.

“This is great,” Parikh said. “This is my third year, and to keep going feels good. We just make sure that everyone is putting the work in and staying connected. We want to make it back to state.”

Goalkeeper Julian Jaume, a junior, finished with seven saves to earn the shutout.

OH has outscored its foes 25-0 in the tournament.

“It's building up,” Hanudel said. “We're starting to come together, more well-rounded. With our defense, we have a good idea of where we're going now and how it's going to shape up for us.”

Lingo scored four goals in a 14-0 win in the district semifinals against Genoa on Wednesday.

“It feels really good being out here with Ottawa Hills doing it all three years,” Lingo said. “It's really exciting. I think [the early goals] got the team going right and then we put two or three more in which got us rolling. Julian had some great saves, and then the defense really helped the team the most today. We've been there before. We know what it's like. We just have to keep playing our game.”

Ottawa Hills also defeated Evergreen 3-0 on Sept. 29. Hanudel said his team saw junior Tyson Woodring's numbers (29 goals) and needed to contain the all-state player. Woodring scored two goals in the Vikings' 3-2 win over Archbold in the district semifinals.

“With our back four, we had someone there to lock him down,” Hanudel said.

The Green Bears struck just 41 seconds into the game. Elijah Shetterly launched an initial shot that was stopped by Evergreen goalkeeper Walker Lumbrezer (19 saves). But Lingo was there for the rebound, and he popped it home for the early cushion.

Shetterly assisted on four of the five goals.

“Elijah had an unbelievable game,” Hanudel said.

Ottawa Hills took a 2-0 lead on a goal by Silk that came after the Green Bears asserted heavy pressure with multiple shots with 30:11 left in the first half. The Green Bears then seized a 3-0 edge on a goal by Parikh with 9:19 left in the first half.

Ottawa Hills scored a fourth goal with just under 10 minutes left in regulation on a nice pass up from Carson Mackey to Parikh, who finished the play to make it 4-0. Ayad scored on a header to put the Green Bears up 5-0 with 7:16 left.

