Lexington, KY

Injury Report: Kentucky Enters Rocky Top Healthy

By Hunter Shelton
 3 days ago

The bye week has done wonders for No. 19 Kentucky, as the Wildcats are as healthy as they've been since nearly the beginning of the season.

EXPECTED TO PLAY

Right tackle Jeremy Flax is dressed and warming up for the Wildcats inside Neyland Stadium. The junior suffered an injury late against Ole Miss, forcing him to miss the South Carolina game. He returned against Mississippi State, but left in the first half due to injury and did not return Deondre Buford started in his place against SC, filled in against Miss State and will likely be the backup if Flax is unable to play four quarters again tonight.

Wide receiver Tayvion Robinson is back after also missing the Mississippi State game due to an undisclosed injury. Mark Stoops said in the lead-up to tonight that the expected his WR1 to return, and there appears to have been no setbacks for the Virginia Tech transfer. Tennessee's lackluster pass defense could be beneficial to Robinson and the Wildcats' WRs under the lights.

OUT

Linebacker and team captain Jacquez Jones is once again out after leaving the Ole Miss back on Oct. 1 due to injury. He went down on two occasions against the Rebels, the second of which resulted in him having to be helped off the field. He did not play against South Carolina or Mississippi State and was not listed on the latest depth chart ahead of Tennessee. It'll be junior D'Eryk Jackson in his place for the third straight game.

Free safety Jalen Geiger went down due to an illegal blindside block in the second quarter of UK's game against Florida in week two. After being carted off the field with a lower leg injury, he did not return and Stoops said that the injury "didn't look good." While he hasn't been officially ruled out for the season, it's not expected that he'll return for the remainder of the year. redshirt freshman Jordan Lovett remains the starting free safety in place of Geiger.

They join running back Ramon Jefferson and defensive back Vito Tisdale , both of whom are out for the season, as primary players who will be on the sidelines due to injury.

Bowl Projections: NY6 Out of Picture for Kentucky

Kentucky's 44-6 loss to Tennessee hampered its chances of finding a way to compete for the SEC East.  It also likely put an end to any New Year's Six bowl game hopes. Four games remain on the schedule, and the Wildcats find themselves needing three wins to get to the eight-win mark and likely ...
LEXINGTON, KY
