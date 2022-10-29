ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Saginaw News

Police looking for person who left emaciated beagle-hound mix in muddy Bay County ditch

MERRITT TWP, MI — Police are looking for a person who may have tossed a senior beagle into a rural Bay County ditch. About 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of German and Nolet roads in Merritt Township for an animal cruelty complaint, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 36-year-old man who lives near the intersection called 911 after hearing a loud splash, followed by the sounds of a dog barking and a vehicle driving away, Cunningham said.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Man stabbed in attempt to free woman

HIGGINS LAKE – On Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. a woman called Roscommon County Dispatch saying she was driving a man who had been stabbed to the hospital in Grayling. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to the hospital to...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
wbrn.com

MSP: Help identifying theft suspect

As part of a theft investigation, Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they say allegedly committed retail fraud at the Big Rapids Walmart store Friday afternoon. Please contact the post at 989-773-5951 if you know this person/vehicle.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Arson investigation underway in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials are asking for help from the public to determine who may be responsible for a mobile home fire in Mecosta County. Fire crews were called to the single-wide trailer fully engulfed around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on 220th Avenue in Green Township. The fire was...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Gratiot County Death Under Investigation

The death of a 48-year-old man in Ithaca is being called suspicious. Gratiot County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the a home in the 300 block of North Main Street at about 6:30 a.m. Monday to find the man deceased. Michigan State Police crime lab is investigating and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating suspicious death of 48-year-old man in Ithaca

ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 48-year-old man discovered early Tuesday in a residence in Ithaca. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence in the 300 block of North Main Street near North Elementary School around 6:24 a.m. after someone found the man unconscious.
ITHACA, MI
Fox17

MSP: 15-year-old bicyclist hurt in Montcalm Co. hit-and-run

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is hurt following what state troopers are calling a hit-and-run incident in Montcalm County Sunday night. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. near Bass Lake Road and Kendaville Road in Pierson Township. We’re told...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

46-year-old accused of threatening Birch Run High School

The 46-year-old mother of a Birch Run High School student is accused of making a threat of terrorism during a phone call with an administrator. 46-year-old accused of threatening Birch Run High School. The woman was arrested Friday afternoon at the high school as she was picking up her child....
wsgw.com

Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead

A Pinconning man is dead after a skid steer accident in Tawas last week. Police responded to a report of someone trapped at the Ascension Saint Joseph’s maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. October 27. Reportedly, 30-year-old Cody Wilbur and a coworker had been working on the skid steer, and Wilber had moved the bucket to gain access to a bolt. Police say when Wilber began to climb out, the bucket fell on him, pinning him to the machine. Hospital staff broke a window on the skid steer to access its controls and free Wilber, then began CPR. He was rushed to the Saint Joseph’s Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
PINCONNING, MI
WNEM

Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Inspired by her favorite superhero, Kaitlynn Farr of Saginaw, hopes her story of distracted driving can now save lives. “I happened to look down at my phone for a very split second, just to check my schedule for my second job because I have to get up early in the morning the next day. So I looked at it and realized I’m going off the side of the road,” Farr said.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase

A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI

