Read full article on original website
Related
Police looking for person who left emaciated beagle-hound mix in muddy Bay County ditch
MERRITT TWP, MI — Police are looking for a person who may have tossed a senior beagle into a rural Bay County ditch. About 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of German and Nolet roads in Merritt Township for an animal cruelty complaint, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 36-year-old man who lives near the intersection called 911 after hearing a loud splash, followed by the sounds of a dog barking and a vehicle driving away, Cunningham said.
Up North Voice
Man stabbed in attempt to free woman
HIGGINS LAKE – On Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. a woman called Roscommon County Dispatch saying she was driving a man who had been stabbed to the hospital in Grayling. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to the hospital to...
wbrn.com
MSP: Help identifying theft suspect
As part of a theft investigation, Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they say allegedly committed retail fraud at the Big Rapids Walmart store Friday afternoon. Please contact the post at 989-773-5951 if you know this person/vehicle.
UpNorthLive.com
Arson investigation underway in Mecosta County
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials are asking for help from the public to determine who may be responsible for a mobile home fire in Mecosta County. Fire crews were called to the single-wide trailer fully engulfed around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on 220th Avenue in Green Township. The fire was...
wsgw.com
Gratiot County Death Under Investigation
The death of a 48-year-old man in Ithaca is being called suspicious. Gratiot County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the a home in the 300 block of North Main Street at about 6:30 a.m. Monday to find the man deceased. Michigan State Police crime lab is investigating and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
WILX-TV
St Johns, Grand Ledge police departments warn residents of familiar phone scam
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in St. Johns and Grand Ledge are warning residents of a common phone scam. The Grand Ledge Police Department said it has received reports of fraudulent phone calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement and requesting money. These calls are not legitimate. The...
WILX-TV
Man faces multiple felony charges after Ionia County woman escapes ‘deadly plot’
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman in Ionia County was able to escape a “potentially deadly plot” Monday after her ex-boyfriend reportedly broke into her home and kidnapped her. According to authorities, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Monday morning from a woman who...
abc12.com
Police investigating suspicious death of 48-year-old man in Ithaca
ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 48-year-old man discovered early Tuesday in a residence in Ithaca. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence in the 300 block of North Main Street near North Elementary School around 6:24 a.m. after someone found the man unconscious.
Deputies arrest 6 Grand Rapids teens accused of stealing from vehicles
Police say six Grand Rapids teens were arrested over the weekend for stealing items out of vehicles.
Fox17
MSP: 15-year-old bicyclist hurt in Montcalm Co. hit-and-run
PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is hurt following what state troopers are calling a hit-and-run incident in Montcalm County Sunday night. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. near Bass Lake Road and Kendaville Road in Pierson Township. We’re told...
Report of teens wearing ski masks, trying to open car doors, ends with police catching 6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Six teens were taken into custody after a witness called police to report seeing teens, wearing ski masks, trying to get into cars in the Cutlerville area. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the teens were all from Grand Rapids and were two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
Michigan man federally charged with cocaine trafficking after fiancée stabs him takes plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — Stabbed repeatedly by his fiancée, a Mount Pleasant man found himself facing federal drug charges after responding police allegedly found evidence of cocaine trafficking in his home. Now, he’s accepted a plea deal in the case days before his trial was set to begin.
abc12.com
46-year-old accused of threatening Birch Run High School
The 46-year-old mother of a Birch Run High School student is accused of making a threat of terrorism during a phone call with an administrator. 46-year-old accused of threatening Birch Run High School. The woman was arrested Friday afternoon at the high school as she was picking up her child....
Sheriff: Detectives still ‘looking in all directions’ for Deanie Peters
The disappearance of 14-year-old Deanie Peters from her brother's wrestling practice more than 41 years ago remains one of West Michigan's biggest unsolved mysteries, but recently unsealed court records obtained by Target 8 show Kent County cold case detectives are still chasing down leads.
wsgw.com
Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead
A Pinconning man is dead after a skid steer accident in Tawas last week. Police responded to a report of someone trapped at the Ascension Saint Joseph’s maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. October 27. Reportedly, 30-year-old Cody Wilbur and a coworker had been working on the skid steer, and Wilber had moved the bucket to gain access to a bolt. Police say when Wilber began to climb out, the bucket fell on him, pinning him to the machine. Hospital staff broke a window on the skid steer to access its controls and free Wilber, then began CPR. He was rushed to the Saint Joseph’s Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan child in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 7-year-old in mid-Michigan is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say. Bridgeport Township police officers were dispatched to an apartment building at 12:20 a.m. Monday morning after learning a 7-year-old had a gunshot wound to the head. Officials say...
WNEM
Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Inspired by her favorite superhero, Kaitlynn Farr of Saginaw, hopes her story of distracted driving can now save lives. “I happened to look down at my phone for a very split second, just to check my schedule for my second job because I have to get up early in the morning the next day. So I looked at it and realized I’m going off the side of the road,” Farr said.
Video Released of Suspect’s Car for Houghton Lake Schools Car Break-Ins
UPDATE 10/27/22 4:23 p.m. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office has shared video of a suspect’s car from Saturday night’s car break-ins at Houghton Lake Schools. According to witnesses, two people wearing hoodies and masks were saw driving the SUV videoed above. They are asking for anyone with...
wsgw.com
Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
Comments / 0