Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football suspends additional four players for postgame incident
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller jointly announced an additional four players have been suspended from the team, effective immediately: senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon, true freshman cornerback Malcom Jones, redshirt junior defensive back Justin White and senior defensive end Brandon Wright.
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Illinois (2013)
Location: University of Illinois Memorial Stadium (Champaign, Illinois) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 26-19 It was tough to see alley ways for last Saturday’s rivalry matchup in Ann Arbor to be favorable for the Spartans, but stranger things have happened. Unfortunately, the night became memorable in all the wrong ways, most notably due to the actions that came after final snap.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State recovering after rivalry loss, moving forward together to Illinois
The elephant in the room remained unaddressed on Tuesday at the Michigan State football player media availability. Team leaders, redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne and fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson, spoke briefly to the media about the game against Michigan as well as their upcoming matchup with Illinois, but the team’s athletic staff announced that out of respect for the ongoing investigation, they would not be speaking on the incident in the tunnel following the team’s loss to Michigan on Saturday.
theonlycolors.com
Film Room: Michigan State vs. Michigan
In a lot of ways, it felt like the 2013 Michigan vs. Michigan State game. The score was close at halftime, but the final score was reflective of the broader game state. Tunnels, swinging helmets and narratives have largely obscured the fact that Michigan State’s defense played its best game of the season by some margin, and still gave up over 5.0 yards a carry on the ground, and lost by 22 points as the offense displayed uncharacteristic impotence.
theonlycolors.com
Against All Odds, Week Nine: A Letter from Paul
We all knew that this day would come someday, but that does not make the reality of the situation any easier. We all know how this works. The winner of the annual Michigan/Michigan State game gets to take me back to their town for a full year. Like all of you, I was hoping that the Michigan State Spartans would be able to pull yet another upset on the Michigan Wolverines. Sadly, it was not meant to be.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Women’s Basketball picks up commitment from Davis twins, extends Suzy Merchant’s contract
Michigan State women’s basketball had a big weekend with plenty happening. The first big news of the weekend came on Friday when Michigan State Athletics announced that head coach Suzy Merchant’s contract had been extended through 2027. Merchant is currently entering her 16th season as head coach of...
Comments / 0