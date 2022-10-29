ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Sunshine to stay as temperatures continue to rise

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started the day with scattered cloud cover across the Western Slope before most of it pushed eastward through the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions have remained dry throughout the day, and temperatures have stayed warmer than yesterday. Grand Junction reached a temperature of 57, while Montrose had a high of 54.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle

SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
NEBRASKA STATE
KJCT8

Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Threats made to Grand Junction High School students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction has begun to “deck the halls”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has started to “deck the halls” downtown with lights for the winter holidays. Parks and Recreation staff members can be seen dressing up the trees along Main Street and Colorado Avenue with holiday lights. “Community members look forward...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable

It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

