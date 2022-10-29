Read full article on original website
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
KP Building Renovations Start in Montrose
Built in 1911, one of Montrose's oldest buildings is set for a new life, this time as a boutique hotel.
Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
Sunshine to stay as temperatures continue to rise
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started the day with scattered cloud cover across the Western Slope before most of it pushed eastward through the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions have remained dry throughout the day, and temperatures have stayed warmer than yesterday. Grand Junction reached a temperature of 57, while Montrose had a high of 54.
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction
Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week. Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town. An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
What Happened to This Popular Grand Junction News Anchor?
Everyone in Grand Junction, Colorado is asking, "What happened to Jean Reynolds?" The popular news anchor suddenly disappeared from the airwaves, leaving people wondering what happened. Well, it turns out this isn't just an extended vacation. She will not be back on the air at KKCO, at least not anytime...
Bighorn sheep illegally killed in Colorado, CPW seeks help identifying poacher
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating a poaching incident involving a desert bighorn sheep near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction, according to a Tuesday news release. Wildlife officers responded to the scene on Monday, after receiving a report from a climber who spotted the dead...
6 Colorado Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
What the staff at Out West Books suggests for your next great read
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from book stores across Colorado. This week, staff from Out West Books in Grand Junction recommends, in honor of Halloween, “Cold as Hell,” “Trail of Lightning” and “Boneshaker.”
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
Western Colorado’s Unique Canyon Where Water Flows In Both Directions
Western Colorado may be known for its dry climate, but there is a canyon here that is known for the water that runs through it. Unaweep Canyon, located south of Grand Junction is a very unique canyon because of two creeks that flow out of opposite ends of the canyon. Seems impossible, doesn't it?
Own The First Home Ever Built in Grand Junction’s Alpine Valley Estates
How would you like to be the owner of the first home assigned to Grand Junction's Alpine Valley Estates? This 36-lot subdivision will feature houses priced in the $750,000 to $900,000 range. The home at 2537 G 3/8 Road is settled on lot 15 and will be known as the...
Grand Junction has begun to “deck the halls”
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has started to “deck the halls” downtown with lights for the winter holidays. Parks and Recreation staff members can be seen dressing up the trees along Main Street and Colorado Avenue with holiday lights. “Community members look forward...
Federal court finds Rapid City man guilty of kidnapping Pine Ridge woman
A Rapid City man arrested in Chadron three years ago for kidnapping a Pine Ridge Reservation woman, then assaulting her and holding her hostage was convicted Friday of multiple federal charges from the case. 36-year old Jesse Sierra faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of charges...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable
It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
