WCJB
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
WESH
Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
villages-news.com
Oxford Place will offer family living at location near The Villages
A new rental community to be known as Oxford Place is touting its proximity to The Villages. The rental community of duplex and single family units as well as an amenity center and a swimming pool will be constructed on 17.985 acres on the west side of U.S. 301 about a half a mile south of East County Road 466.
villages-news.com
Special magistrate approves site plan for furniture store at Beaumont development
A special magistrate approved a site plan Tuesday for a furniture store at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A across from The Villages. Ashley Furniture will build a new 58,775-square-foot furniture showroom along Sundance Trail at Penrose Place at the development across from Pinellas Plaza. The site plan won the approval of Special Magistrate Lindsay CT Holt in a planning and zoning meeting at Wildwood City Hall.
Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida
The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
villages-news.com
Wildwood to build on rich railroad history in downtown revitalization
Wildwood’s rich railroad heritage will be a theme of a nearly $8-million downtown renovation plan presented Monday to the City Commission. The project will include a 126-space parking garage and 8,000 square feet of commercial space in an area called the Railyard. City officials also plan to develop a...
villages-news.com
New Home Depot will be built in Wildwood
A new Home Depot is slated for construction in Wildwood. The home improvement store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Powell Road. The store will be built on 19.64 acres. Two out parcels will front the store on Powell Road allowing spaces for two additional retail establishments. There will be entries to Home Depot off Powell Road as well as County Road 466A. The out parcels will be a little more than two acres each.
villages-news.com
Tax collector opens new drive-thru extension at The Villages Sumter Service Center
Sumter County Tax Collector, Randy Mask has announced the opening of the newly constructed drive-thru extension at The Villages Sumter Service Center located at 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood. The new drive-thru extension provides a staging opportunity for customers and reduces the blocking of the access to the parking lot...
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Ocala after collision with SUV in The Villages
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Ocala after a collision with a sport utility vehicle in The Villages. The 20-year-old Lady Lake man had been riding a Honda motorcycle at 12:22 p.m. Monday eastbound on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a 2022 Honda SUV driven by a 71-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Who are the outsiders?
The Villagers complain about the outsiders using the squares. They believe their amenity fees should give them exclusive rights to the squares, roads within the villages and most businesses in The Villages. But all county residents have paid for the roads, parking lots and most of the businesses. However, they...
villages-news.com
Patriot Service Dogs in need of clicks to win Defender Service Award
The Patriot Service Dogs organization is need of your clicks in an effort to win $25,000 to benefit the organization. Patriot Service Dogs is a grassroots nonprofit organization that trains service dogs for veterans without charge. Based in Marion County, the organization has a strong base of support in The Villages with many volunteers, two board members, and several veteran recipients in the area. Now, they are 1 of 5 finalist organizations from across the county competing for the Defender Service Awards.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
ormondbeachobserver.com
DEP issues emergency order to facilitate seawall repairs in Volusia County
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a Volusia-specific emergency final order on coastal armoring that waived three obstacles being faced by private property owners seeking to repair seawalls after Hurricane Ian. According to Paolo Soria, senior assistant county attorney, who spoke before the Volusia County...
wuft.org
Mall walking at the Oaks Mall protects active seniors from the elements
Brice and Beth Keith have gone to the Oaks Mall nearly every day for years. But the couple hasn’t spent a penny on merchandise. In fact, they haven’t even entered a store. Instead, they go to the Oaks Mall each morning before shops open simply to walk laps. They walk twice around the mall, which equals around 1.6 miles.
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
click orlando
Midwest sandwich chain Potbelly plans to open Central Florida locations. Here’s what we know
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Illinois-based chain known for toasted sandwiches is looking to open several locations around the Orlando area. Potbelly is planning to open six shops around Orlando over the next seven years, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. According to...
click orlando
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool
If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
villages-news.com
Ashley Furniture store will be up for consideration this week
A plan for a new Ashley Furniture store will be up for consideration this week. The plan will be presented before Special Magistrate Lindsay CT Holt in a planning and zoning meeting set for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Wildwood City Hall. The furniture store would be built at...
westorlandonews.com
National Homebuilder Century Complete Expands to Sumter County, Florida
Century Communities, a national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced the company’s Century Complete brand has expanded its Florida presence to Sumter County, starting with new homes at Sumter Villas in Bushnell. Now selling from the mid $200s, Sumter Villas will offer 175 single-family homes with open-concept...
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters combat barn fire in Reddick
Marion County firefighters rushed to the 6000 block of NW 118th Road in Reddick on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a barn in the area was on fire. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller had reported that flames were visible inside a barn at Robert’s Quarter Horses on NW 118th Road. MCFR units were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., and they were advised that all animals had been safely removed from the barn.
