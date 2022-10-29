Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Ole Miss Basketball Wins Home Preseason Exhibition Over West Georgia Wolves
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels completed their preseason exhibition against the West Georgia Wolves on Tuesday night, picking up a 91-62 win at the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss is featuring a new-look roster this season, but its leading scorers on Tuesday night were familiar faces in Jaemyn Brakefield with 16 points and Matthew Murrell with 13. Brakefield also led the team in rebounds with eight in the win.
Wichita Eagle
Ole Miss Receiver Jonathan Mingo Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels have been turning heads with their dominant rushing attack, and now their leading receiver is garnering some well-deserved recognition. Ole Miss senior receiver Jonathan Mingo was one of the six wideouts added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Rebels announced...
