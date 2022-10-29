OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels completed their preseason exhibition against the West Georgia Wolves on Tuesday night, picking up a 91-62 win at the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss is featuring a new-look roster this season, but its leading scorers on Tuesday night were familiar faces in Jaemyn Brakefield with 16 points and Matthew Murrell with 13. Brakefield also led the team in rebounds with eight in the win.

