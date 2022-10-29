ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
Complex

Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress

Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
ClutchPoints

‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman

It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
BOSTON, MA
Athlon Sports

Tyreek Hill Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade Tuesday

In one of several huge moves made across the NFL today, the Miami Dolphins traded a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pash-rusher Bradley Chubb. With Miami seemingly preparing for a deep postseason run this season, All-Pro Dolphins' receiver Tyreek Hill took to twitter to share ...
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

XFL announces team names, logos for 8 clubs

The XFL revealed the names and logos of the eight clubs participating in its 2023 relaunch. "We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities," chairwoman and owner Dany Garcia said in a statement. "Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team's identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL's vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold."
Larry Brown Sports

Udonis Haslem takes savage shot at ex-Celtics greats

Udonis Haslem is still not backing down at 42 years old. Retired former Boston Celtics greats Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett made some unflattering comments this week about the Miami Heat on an episode of Garnett’s podcast. Amid a bumpy 2-4 start to the year for Miami, Garnett called out the Heat for supposedly having “no identity.” Pierce took it a step further, saying of the Heat that “their [championship] window is closing.”
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers have disappointing update on Kawhi Leonard’s status

It is a new season but the same old story for Kawhi Leonard. LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets that the star forward Leonard will not join the team on their upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue added that Leonard is frustrated but “getting better,” according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Odom says fan gifted back his pawned Lakers championship rings

Lamar Odom was reunited with his Los Angeles Lakers championship rings. Odom, who was part of the Lakers teams that won back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010, pawned his two rings in 2016 to help pay for medical bills following his near-fatal drug overdose in Nevada. The rings went up for auction in 2020, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to TMZ Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy