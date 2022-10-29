Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Related
Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
Steve Nash surprisingly believes people should understand both perspectives after Kyrie Irving shared a controversial movie link on his Twitter account.
Complex
Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress
Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman
It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
Tyreek Hill Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade Tuesday
In one of several huge moves made across the NFL today, the Miami Dolphins traded a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pash-rusher Bradley Chubb. With Miami seemingly preparing for a deep postseason run this season, All-Pro Dolphins' receiver Tyreek Hill took to twitter to share ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook
Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
theScore
XFL announces team names, logos for 8 clubs
The XFL revealed the names and logos of the eight clubs participating in its 2023 relaunch. "We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities," chairwoman and owner Dany Garcia said in a statement. "Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team's identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL's vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold."
Woj drops truth bomb on why teams are holding back on former Spurs guard Josh Primo signing despite ‘significant interest’
Former San Antonio Spurs lottery pick Josh Primo has officially cleared the free agency waiver as of Monday night. At this point, however, no team in the league has decided to claim the troubled 19-year-old off the wire, which means that he remains without a team for the time being.
Udonis Haslem takes savage shot at ex-Celtics greats
Udonis Haslem is still not backing down at 42 years old. Retired former Boston Celtics greats Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett made some unflattering comments this week about the Miami Heat on an episode of Garnett’s podcast. Amid a bumpy 2-4 start to the year for Miami, Garnett called out the Heat for supposedly having “no identity.” Pierce took it a step further, saying of the Heat that “their [championship] window is closing.”
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
I think that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."
Russell Westbrook goes viral after pouring in elite bench performance.
Clippers have disappointing update on Kawhi Leonard’s status
It is a new season but the same old story for Kawhi Leonard. LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets that the star forward Leonard will not join the team on their upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue added that Leonard is frustrated but “getting better,” according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations
The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.
VIRAL: Celtics Player Walks Into The Arena With A Full Batman Costume
Before the Boston Celtics played the Washington Wizards, Grant Williams walked into the arena with a batman costume.
Zion Williamson Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at UCLA Game
NBA All-Star Zion Williamson wore Air Jordan 1 Low 'Voodoo' sneakers at the UCLA football game on Saturday night.
theScore
Odom says fan gifted back his pawned Lakers championship rings
Lamar Odom was reunited with his Los Angeles Lakers championship rings. Odom, who was part of the Lakers teams that won back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010, pawned his two rings in 2016 to help pay for medical bills following his near-fatal drug overdose in Nevada. The rings went up for auction in 2020, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to TMZ Sports.
Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged
In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
Comments / 0