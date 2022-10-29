ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 4

megaz Hatch
3d ago

thats crazy me and my family just left out thier seen alot of police and roads blocked off but did not know what really happened prayers go out to the families of the victims of the tragic accidents and for the ones in the hospital to recover return home soon may God be with them and their families at this time and always

Reply
5
Todd Parker
3d ago

Definitely non-beach residents who caused the wreck. People who live in MB know better than to mess around on Mission Blvd

Reply
3
 

NBC San Diego

Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd

The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Police Pursuit Collision on Alvarado Road Injures Man and Woman [La Mesa, CA]

Two Hospitalized after Car Crash near Parkway Drive. LA MESA, CA (October 31, 2022) – Late Monday night, two victims were injured in a police pursuit collision on Alvarado Road. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m., in the 7700 block of Alvarado Road near Parkway Drive on October 24th. Investigators say police attempted to pull over a vehicle because its tail light was out. However, the driver failed to stop and the pursuit ensued. The driver began speeding away from the police and ended up crashing into a wall and rolling over. Upon impact, both occupants were ejected from the vehicle onto the road. First responders found the man in the middle of the road while the woman was trapped underneath the flipped vehicle. At this time, an active investigation to determine further information about the pursuit collision on Alvarado Road is still currently underway. It is a law enforcement officer’s duty to conduct traffic stops to serve and protect the community. Remember to remain calm when an officer is attempting to pull you over. Find the nearest and safest area to pull over and then park your car. Stay in the vehicle until the officer gives you further instructions.
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

59-year-old man stabbed repeatedly near Mission Bay Park

MISSION BAY (CNS) – A 59-year-old man was recovering Tuesday from non- life-threatening injuries suffered when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego, while a search continued for a pair of suspects. The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Fire Department Paramedic Back at Work After Being Attacked on the Job

A Chula Vista Fire Department paramedic is already back to work after he was attacked by a detained suspect in an ambulance early Wednesday. The suspect was chased down by a K9 after officers saw him leaving a home on Hilltop Drive that he burglarized shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. He was being treated for dog bites in an ambulance when he broke out of his restraints and attacked the paramedic.
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN LAKESIDE CRASH

November 1, 2022 (Lakeside) – This morning shortly before 6 a.m., a 61-year-old man from Lakeside died at the scene of a solo motorcycle crash. According to Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol, the victim was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Morena Avenue to westbound Vigilante Road in Lakeside, when he failed to negotiate a curve. He struck a raised curb, a street sign and a fence.
LAKESIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista

A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver, 20, Dies in La Mesa After Car Slams into Telephone Pole

A young La Mesa man died Sunday after his vehicle struck a parked car, then careened into a telephone pole, police said. At 6:33 a.m. Sunday, the La Mesa Police Department received reports of a vehicle collision in the 8500 block of Dallas Street. The driver, 20, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died, said acting Sgt. Bill Wilson.
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MAN FOUND DEAD NEAR SANTEE TRANSIENT CAMP WITH SIGNS OF TRAUMA

October 31, 2022 (Santee) – A 66-year-old man was found dead early yesterday morning on a dirt trail near a transient camp in Santee. According to the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit, the deceased man is a “known transient” who “appears to have some trauma to his upper torso, but it is unknown if the trauma played a factor in his death.”
SANTEE, CA

