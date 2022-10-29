ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Die-hard NASCAR fan wins six-figure lottery jackpot by honoring Dale Earnhardt with his pick

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XpSq_0irehZbW00 One North Carolina man's longtime support of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt paid off big-time when he won over $200,000 in the lottery.

Luther Dowdy, a 63-year-old grave digger, bought three "Quick Pick" tickets in honor of the No. 3 on Earnhardt's race car, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery

His Earnhardt-inspired technique succeeded: He won the $235,001 Cash 5 jackpot on Monday and went to the lottery headquarters to claim his earnings on Wednesday, says the release. After taxes, his winnings amounted to $166,875.

Dowdy was shocked when he realized how much he had won, according to the release.

"I about fell out of my chair when I saw how much I won," he said in the release. "Now I might be able to retire at the end of this year."

The odds of winning the Cash 5 jackpot in the North Carolina Lottery are just 1 in 962,598, according to lottery officials.

