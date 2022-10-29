ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Golf-LIV Golf looks for big finish with quality team finale

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsD02_0irehYin00

MIAMI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - LIV Golf has come in for plenty of criticism including a lack of competition but there will be no shortage of quality when the Saudi-backed venture concludes a controversial first season on Sunday when a team champion is crowned and a $50 million purse paid out.

While the four teams collecting semi-final wins on Saturday sound as if they were lifted from video games, the names of many of the players will be familiar to golf fans around the world, particularly the captains - major winners all.

Four Aces leader, ex-world number one Dustin Johnson; Smash GC captain, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka; Stinger leader, 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen; and Open champion Cameron Smith, leader of Punch GC, will be headliners at Trump National Doral as their teams chase the $16 million winners' prize.

The format for the final round will have all 16 players compete in twosomes with the scores of every golfer counting towards each team's total.

Johnson, already sitting atop the LIV money list with $13.6 million from seven events, is sure to add to that haul after leading his team to a 2-1 semi-final win over the Cleeks.

Even if the 4 Aces finish runners-up, Johnson and team mates Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez would split $8 million, which is more than the entire $6.5 million purse on offer at this week's PGA Tour stop at the Bermuda Championship.

But despite a record purse, Johnson, who was paid a reported $150 million to leave the PGA Tour and sign on with LIV Golf, insisted it was not about the money.

"For us, it’s all about the competition," he said following his 5&3 win over 19-year-old Jordanian Shergo Al Kurdi, a late call up for injured Cleek captain Martin Kaymer.

"We want to win the first championship in LIV Golf. It’s anybody’s ball game. There’s no favourites in my eyes."

LIV officials will be hoping Sunday's finale can build on two party-filled days, strong attendance and some surprisingly compelling golf.

The highlight of Friday's quarter-finals was a tense battle between Smith and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson that saw the Australian clinching a victory for his Punch team with a birdie on the second last hole.

The semi-finals produced several tight matches, the most significant being the last with Oosthuizen beating Crushers captain Bryson DeChambeau on the fifth extra hole to see the Stingers through to the next round.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game

The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
ALABAMA STATE
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson made $35 million on LIV Golf Tour, but "didn't play his best"

Dustin Johnson said his first season on the LIV Golf Tour "could've been better" despite winning over $35 million and becoming both the individual and team champion in Miami. The two-time major winner was confirmed as the best individual player on top of the points list at Trump National Doral, before celebrating the 4 Aces victory in the Team Championship.
MIAMI, FL
Golf Digest

A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices

Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
GolfWRX

Lydia Ko explains reason behind surprise split with swing coach Sean Foley

The world number 3 in the women’s game has parted ways with her swing coach. In an Instagram post made on Sunday, LPGA star Lydia Ko announced that she and Sean Foley had stopped working together last month due to “logistical reasons.”. “When I first met Sean, I...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf boss confirms twist to 2023 season as he teases FOUR new recruits

LIV Golf's inaugural $255m season in the books and it appears that Pat Perez may have had the last laugh. Attention will now turn to 2023 where LIV Golf will rebrand to the LIV Golf League with as many as 60 players involved. There will be 14 stops globally and...
ESPN

Sources: Dustin Johnson shaking up his LIV Golf team's roster

Free agency is coming to LIV Golf. Only two days after capturing LIV Golf's first team championship at Trump National Doral in Miami, 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson is shaking up his team's roster for 2023, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. Talor Gooch is moving to the Niblicks...
Golf.com

Should you tip golf-bag attendants before or after your round? And how much?!

Doug from New York asks: When is the appropriate time to tip the bag attendants? On arrival? On departure? Both?. Most golf-etiquette questions have a Caddyshack connection. In this case, I’m thinking of the scene where Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik breezes up to Bushwood in a gaudy red Rolls-Royce and hops out, flashing bills.
Daily Mail

RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: As its first season draws to a close, expect LIV to carry on pillaging the world's top golfers in 2023 with Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott and Thomas Pieters all targets

In a blaze of excessive riches, at a course owned by Donald Trump, a gaudy curtain was brought down on LIV’s inaugural season in Miami last night. The wealthy got wealthier, which in this case meant the quartet of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch collected $4million each for claiming the Team Championships — good work if you can get it.
The Spun

NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday

The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.
Golf.com

2022 World Wide Technology Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming

The stars of the PGA Tour are in Mexico this week for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship resulted in an exciting tournament with a worthy winner in Seamus Power. But the field was lacking in star power. Not so with this week’s event in Mayakoba.
Reuters

Reuters

636K+
Followers
362K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy