ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tony Blair and David Cameron tell reality TV show what a PM needs to succeed

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5hgi_0ireg6nf00

Sir Tony Blair and David Cameron have said that a “thick skin” and “a plan, a team, values” are key to being a successful prime minister.

The two former PMs shared their advice on what it takes to lead the nation with the finalists of the Channel 4 series Make Me Prime Minister.

Sir Tony, who led the Labour government of 1997 to 2007, said: “Don’t do it unless you’re prepared to take criticism.

“It’s a big responsibility, but you’ll find that when you decide, you divide, and it’s all about stepping up, whilst others step back, so you need that thick skin.”

From day one you’ll be hit by problems, by rebellions, by scandals

He also said a “real belief and real conviction in what you’re doing” and “a plan for making that great vision a reality” are needed.

Mr Cameron, who was Conservative prime minister from 2010 to 2016, said: “The most important thing you need to be prime minister is to have a clear plan, a clear idea of what it is you want to achieve because from day one you’ll be hit by problems, by rebellions, by scandals, by problems in Parliament, by the day-to-day dramas of politics.

“You need a plan, you need a clear set of values and principles to judge things against and most of all, you need a strong team.

“If you have those things – a plan, a team, values and you take time to make the big decisions, then you could be a real help for our country.”

The political grandees’ advice to finalists Kelly Given, Holly Morgan and Natalie Balmain will feature in the series’ finale airing on Tuesday at 9.15pm, when one of them will be crowned Channel 4’s Alternative Prime Minister.

The six-part series began with a 12-strong line-up – including viral sensation Jackie Weaver – with the candidates whittled down as they were challenged to prove they had the mettle to lead the country.

Weekly tasks were set and judged by Alastair Campbell, who was Sir Tony’s former press secretary, and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, former co-chairwoman of the Conservative Party and a member of the House of Lords.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard. Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.
newschain

Cormac Roth, musician son of actor Tim Roth, dies aged 25

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, has died aged 25 following a cancer diagnosis. The young composer and producer died on October 16 but the news was announced by his family on Monday. A statement from the family said: “On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost...
VERMONT STATE
newschain

Braverman faces down criticism over deepening migrant crisis

The Home Secretary has insisted that she never ignored legal advice or blocked plans to tackle overcrowding at a migrant holding centre. Suella Braverman said it was “practically impossible” to find more than 1,000 beds at short notice as she defended the decision to keep thousands of people at the Manston site in Kent.
newschain

James Corden: Takeoff used to call me Big Drip and I loved that

James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”. The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.
HOUSTON, TX
newschain

North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, with at least one landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The...
newschain

John Motson: Ronnie Radford’s amazing FA Cup goal changed my life

John Motson will always be grateful to Ronnie Radford for helping him launch his distinguished career with an FA Cup fairy tale. Radford, whose death at the age of 79 was announced on Wednesday, wrote himself into English football folklore when he blasted home a stunning goal as non-league Hereford dumped first division Newcastle out of the FA Cup in a third-round replay in February 1972.
newschain

Jerry Lee Lewis funeral details announced by family

The funeral for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place on Saturday, his family has announced. The ceremony will take place in the US musician’s birthplace of Ferriday, Louisiana, and be officiated by his cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart. Lewis, who was as well known...
FERRIDAY, LA
newschain

Three-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido dies in suspected drowning

The three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police in Lagos have said. The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not at home at the time of Ifeanyi’s death on Monday night. The child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin.
newschain

King’s ‘unsurpassed’ affection for British Asians hailed at celebration

The King was praised for sending a “wonderful message” in the current climate by staging a celebration of Ugandan Asians who fled to the UK 50 years ago. Veteran broadcaster Jon Snow said for the King to make his first major event a “multi-cultural one” and welcome Uganda Asians, leading figures and charities who supported the displaced to Buckingham Palace was significant.
newschain

Celtic suffer penalty woe in thrashing by Real Madrid

Celtic missed a penalty and conceded from two as their Champions League campaign ended with a 5-1 defeat by Real Madrid. Luka Modric and Rodrygo netted from the spot following two handball decisions before Josip Juranovic saw his effort from 12 yards saved. Second-half goals from Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior...
newschain

Jury shown video of accused changing clothes after killing Megan Newborough

A jury trying a lab worker accused of murdering a colleague has been shown CCTV footage of him changing his trousers and top and dumping items into a bin beside his victim’s car. Ross McCullum, 30, has admitted the manslaughter of 23-year-old Megan Newborough but denies murdering her in...
newschain

A wow moment – Jurgen Klopp awarded Freedom of the City of Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he was humbled to become only the second foreign national to be awarded the Freedom of the City. The German followed Nelson Mandela, in 1994, in being bestowed the honour for his work at the football club and support for local charities. “I have to...
newschain

Casemiro surprised by Erik ten Hag’s ‘obsession for winning’

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro says Erik ten Hag’s obsession for winning sets him apart from most other top-level managers. United are beginning to show real progress under former Ajax boss Ten Hag and will bid to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches in Thursday’s final Europa League group tie against Real Sociedad.
newschain

LaLiga president has no interest in meeting with European Super League executive

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has maintained his opposition to the failed European Super League and accused the company behind the project of trying to act “like lambs but they are in fact wolves”. Tebas was in Lisbon on Wednesday for Web Summit, where new A22 Sports Management chief...
newschain

David Moyes to name youthful West Ham team to face FCSB

David Moyes has confirmed he will send out a young, experimental West Ham side to face FCSB in Bucharest in their final Conference League Group game. Hammers boss Moyes said a host of senior players have not travelled to the Romanian capital with qualification for the last 16 already guaranteed.
newschain

I couldn’t care less about Hancock’s I’m A Celebrity appearance – Yousaf

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said he has no intention of following in the footsteps of his former Westminster counterpart Matt Hancock by taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. Mr Yousaf said he “couldn’t care less” about the Conservative MP’s impending...
newschain

Wales assistant Jonathan Humphreys says All Blacks are ‘still a massive threat’

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys has dismissed any notion of New Zealand vulnerability heading into Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash. It has been a rollercoaster year for All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and his players, with New Zealand losing four of their 10 Tests. Those defeats included two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy