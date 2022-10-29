Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Arlington, TX
Related
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Rodney Gallagher Doubles Down on Commitment to WVU
One of the biggest commits for the Mountaineers in 2023, 4-star receiver Rodney Gallagher, has garnered interest from many major programs. In a conversation with The Voice of Motown, Gallagher reassured Mountaineer Nation that he plans to stay committed to WVU despite the attention. Tennessee, who is having an incredible...
voiceofmotown.com
The Path to Rich Rod’s Return to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the likelihood of Neal Brown being fired as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers increasing every day, rumors of his eventual replacement are swirling. One name that continues to gain steam in the past couple of days is Rich Rodriguez, the former...
voiceofmotown.com
SOURCE: Shane Lyons Desperately Wants to Keep Neal Brown at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, the heat within the offices of director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee is getting hotter and hotter.
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Donaldson Done for the Season
During his weekly press conference, WVU head coach Neal Brown announced that freshman running back C.J. Donaldson has had surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season. Donaldson finished the 2022 season with 87 carries for 526 yards and eight touchdowns. He went down with an apparent...
voiceofmotown.com
Line Revealed for WVU-Iowa State
Moments ago, the opening line for WVU’s matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones was revealed via Circa Sports. The Mountaineers, who are coming off of a 41-31 loss to #7 TCU, will go into the matchup as 6-point underdogs. The Cyclones have lost five-straight going into the game, and...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Reacts to West Virginia vs. TCU Bad Beat
The West Virginia Mountaineers were hosting the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs as 7.5-point underdogs on Saturday. And while WVU was unlikely to win the game, the Mountaineers looked like they were cruising to a cover in the final minute of play. TCU led 34-31 with 20 second remaining facing a 4th and 1 at the WVU 29-yard line. TCU decided to go for it on the 4th down, forced an offsides, and that meant a free play, and then Max Duggan decided to throw a jump ball to Savion Williams and it was Williams who came down with the ball in the end zone, giving TCU a 40-31 lead before the extra point.
WATCH: Neal Brown TCU Postgame
Head coach Neal Brown spoke with media following the 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU.
voiceofmotown.com
If I Were Shane Lyons, These Are the Phone Calls I Would Be Making
Nobody expected to be here when Neal Brown was hired in 2019. The former Troy head coach was garnered as the best coaching hire of the cycle, and rightfully so. He had a successful stint with the Troy Trojans, winning 31 games in his final three seasons. Sadly, there is...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown and Shane Lyons Are Killing the West Virginia Football Program
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are struggling in a way right now that they haven’t in a very, very long time. In fact, West Virginia is facing absolutely unprecedented loss on and off the field. West Virginia’s average home average attendance has been greater than...
WBOY
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
WOWK
West Virginia falls in Waco
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 13 Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 30. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers in kills with eight. The Quinlan, Texas, native also added five digs. Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson...
MountaineerMaven
WATCH: Sam James TCU Postgame
WR Sam James spoke with media following the 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Player of the Year Candidate
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia landed Jose Perez, a transfer from Manhattan and the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year!. Perez, a 6’5 guard from Bronx, New York, averaged 18.9 points per game last season. He expects to be available this season and will instantly be able to step in and be a starter and a top scorer for the Mountaineers.
Here’s West Virginia’s best dive bar, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
wajr.com
RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
WDTV
Morgantown Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: 10/31/22 at 11:45 a.m. The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting reportedly happened at The Bank, located at 344 High Street in Morgantown. The MPD said a fight was reported to have happened...
WDTV
Should you bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating?
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The short answer to the question, “should I bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating Monday evening?” is yes, it would be a good idea to do so-- but you might not need it. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for all the details. Have any weather...
WDTV
John Deere holds tractor n’ treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The John Deere in Fairmont held a tractor and treat Saturday. It was a great opportunity for kids to come out and get candy. There was also a drawing to win a free tractor. The event gave families a safe environment to check out the tractors...
Comments / 0