The West Virginia Mountaineers were hosting the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs as 7.5-point underdogs on Saturday. And while WVU was unlikely to win the game, the Mountaineers looked like they were cruising to a cover in the final minute of play. TCU led 34-31 with 20 second remaining facing a 4th and 1 at the WVU 29-yard line. TCU decided to go for it on the 4th down, forced an offsides, and that meant a free play, and then Max Duggan decided to throw a jump ball to Savion Williams and it was Williams who came down with the ball in the end zone, giving TCU a 40-31 lead before the extra point.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO