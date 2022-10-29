ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning.

The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.

Fletcher’s murder reminded many people of the dangers of “running while female”. Many female runners take safety precautions such as avoiding running in isolated areas, not running at night and carrying some sort of protection.

Participation in the run was free, those who were able to were urged to donate to the Terrie Hess House for child advocacy.

(WATCH BELOW: Local runners come together in Myers Park to remember murdered jogger Eliza Fletcher)

