Patrick Mahomes was highly impressed by P.J. Walker's Hail Mary TD pass

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on a bye this week, but that didn’t stop him from watching NFL football. Specifically, Mahomes was laser-focused on this 62-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker to receiver D.J. Moore with 12 seconds left in regulation of the Panthers’ Sunday game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Tony Romo: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel is drawing interest from NFL teams

Tony Romo says there is one college football coach who is already receiving interest from NFL teams. Romo was calling Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. During the fourth quarter of the one-sided game, Romo began talking with Jim Nantz about the success the Tennessee Vols are having.
What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?

Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
New XFL Teams and Logos Are Out Ahead of 2023 Season

New XFL teams and logos are out ahead of 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL season is in full swing, but more football is coming after the Super Bowl in February. The XFL has been revived for the third time after previous attempts at starting a...

