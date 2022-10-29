Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Frank Reich makes bombshell coaching move after Colts change QBs
The Indianapolis Colts just made a serious revamp at the center of their offense. It didn’t take long for them to double down on change. The Colts are reportedly firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, via Pro Football Talk:. “This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed...
Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 9 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints play on Monday, Nov. 7, in the final game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. ...
Patrick Mahomes was highly impressed by P.J. Walker's Hail Mary TD pass
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on a bye this week, but that didn’t stop him from watching NFL football. Specifically, Mahomes was laser-focused on this 62-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker to receiver D.J. Moore with 12 seconds left in regulation of the Panthers’ Sunday game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Yardbarker
Tony Romo: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel is drawing interest from NFL teams
Tony Romo says there is one college football coach who is already receiving interest from NFL teams. Romo was calling Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. During the fourth quarter of the one-sided game, Romo began talking with Jim Nantz about the success the Tennessee Vols are having.
Baylor’s Matt Jones Calls Out Texas Tech’s ‘Fake Fans’ After Win in Lubbock
Baylor Bears junior linebacker Matt Jones talks Texas Tech fans, turnovers and keys to victory in Lubbock
SB Nation
What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?
Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
Colts QB Sam Ehlinger Reveals Thoughts On His Starting Debut
Week 8 was a huge one for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The 2021 sixth-round pick out of Texas was making his first career start in place of veteran Matt Ryan, who injured his shoulder in the team’s Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans but was going to be removed from the lineup in favor of Ehlinger anyway.
Texas A&M Still in SI Top 25 Recruiting Rankings For 2023
Texas A&M is continuing to pull in commits for the Class of 2023 as Early Signing Day approaches in December.
Falcons Injury Update: A.J. Terrell, Jaylinn Hawkins at Practice?
The Atlanta Falcons were without two starters at Wednesday's practice but saw a few others return, while new acquisition Rashad Fenton donned his new jersey for the first time.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Cowboys WR Trade: Does Jerry Jones Agree with Troy Aikman & Michael Irvin?
"We'll just see,'' Jerry Jones said after Sunday's 49-29 win over Chicago regarding a trade for a receiver. "My point is, we don't have to do anything. But if it raises its head, and it's right, then we'll do something."
The Mechanics of Sam Ehlinger: Week 8 vs Washington
Second year quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his first career start this past weekend. How did this young quarterback hold up mechanically in this one?
The Ehlinger Experiment: Colts’ QB Shows Promise in Loss vs. Commanders
Sam Ehlinger’s first start was a nice first step and provided areas where the young quarterback can continue to grow.
NBC Philadelphia
New XFL Teams and Logos Are Out Ahead of 2023 Season
New XFL teams and logos are out ahead of 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL season is in full swing, but more football is coming after the Super Bowl in February. The XFL has been revived for the third time after previous attempts at starting a...
Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger Debuts, Parris Campell Shines
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys give their initial reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Cowboys Trade EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Jones Reveals 'Go For It' Mindset - 'I'm Still a Risk-Taker!'
The Dallas Cowboys are in a 'wait and see' approach when it comes to adding a receiver to the roster. ... but Jerry Jones tells CowboysSI.com that he's ready to "go for it.''
Browns general manager: Deshaun Watson to start against Texans on Dec. 4
Deshaun Watson will play and start against the Texans for the Cleveland Browns in his return to NRG Stadium.
Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady
Indianapolis’s offense has struggled to find its footing through the first half of the campaign.
Week 8 NFC Wrapup: Cowboys, Eagles Begin to Distance Themselves
The Eagles stayed perfect, Dallas and Washington improved, and the Giants stumbled in Week 8 NFC East action.
Ex Texans LB Kamu Grugier-Hill Signs With Arizona Cardinals
Follow along with TexansDaily.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions on the Houston Texans
Comments / 0