October 31, 2022 - The last full week of October came to a close with 4 total calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. The first call of the week came in on Sunday afternoon for a male who had fallen and was unable to get up on County Road 3620. The man stated to the responding EMR team that he could not feel anything below his neck. Allegiance EMS arrived shortly thereafter and decided that the man should be transported by way of helicopter to a nearby hospital. The JVFD set up a landing zone at the baseball field for the incoming LifeAir helicopter.

JOAQUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO