Michael W. Kindred
Services are pending at this time and will be updated when they become available. To send condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.mangumfh.net. Mangum Funeral Home, Center, is in charge of arrangements.
Dale Allen Umbrell
Dale was born to Carolyn and Joe Umbrell on March 18, 1958, in Harrisburg, PA. As a child, Dale enjoyed playing sports. During his sophomore year of high school, Dale’s family relocated to Tenaha, Texas, where his love for sports continued as he played football and basketball for the Tenaha Tigers. Dale spent his adult years helping raise his sons, never missing a sporting event they participated in. He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and, much like with his sons, he enjoyed watching his grandsons play sports.
Mangum Funeral Home New Owner Ribbon Cutting Today
November 1, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce invites the Public and Chamber members to a ribbon cutting at Mangum Funeral Home to welcome new owners Traci and Tony Willoughby to the Chamber The ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, November 1st at 3pm. Mangum Funeral Home...
Denby Wins Center PD Ladies Auxiliary Drawing
November 1, 2022 - K9 Nyx was very excited to assist Officer Brian Wright in drawing for the winning ticket of our Gun raffle. Congratulations Marla Denby in winning the Ruger 300 Blackout. 255 of the 300 tickets were sold. Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket, or gave...
AgriLife Hosts Forage Seminar on Nov. 15
October 31, 2022 (Flyer) - Shelby County AgriLife Extension will host a Forage Seminar on November 15, 2022. The meal will start at 5:30pm with the program beginning at 6pm. Topics will include: The Impact of Soil Fertility on Pesticide Performance and Pest Control for Warm Season Annual Forages presented by Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Extension Forage Specialist. There will also be a Herbicide Update presented by Patrick Sutton, Corteva Sales Representative.
Tri-County Fall Resource Festival Set for Nov. 10
November 2, 2022 - Tri-County Early Head Start and Head Start is hosting a Fall Resource Festival on Thursday, November 10 from 5pm until 7pm. The event is free to the community. Enjoy food, costumes, and games. Tri-C Early Head Start and Head Start is located at 214 Nacogdoches Street,...
Calvert Announces Candidacy for Center ISD Board
We moved to Center in 1993 and started to work with Portacool. Having been an Adjunct Professor of Aeronautics at Embry Riddle University, and taught Advance Computer Programming and Microprocessor Design at Eastfield College I have unique knowledge and experience in the educational field. Coupled with my background as a corporate executive with 3 college degrees I understand the necessity of creative thinking and analytical skills in managing the path of the Center Independent School District.
Commissioners Lift County Burn Ban
November 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners have lifted the burn ban during their Wednesday, November 2, 2022, meeting. This means burning can once again be performed in Shelby County. Citizens of municipalities may need to confirm with their governing body before initiating a burn.
Phil Calvert Running for Center ISD School Board (Pd Adv)
October 31, 2022 - Phil Calvert is a candidate for a seat on the Center Independent School District Board. I have reason to believe that Phil Calvert would be a VALUABLE asset on the School Board where he can utilize his unique abilities to analyze complex issues and provide innovative solutions.
Greg Hubbard Announces Candidacy for Center ISD School Board
October 31, 2022 - Hello my name is Greg Hubbard and our community needs a school board member that’s a leader that understands the needs of the school district as well as the needs of the community. I understand the importance of being accessible to the community that they...
Shelby County Commissioners' Notice of Court Special Meeting, Nov. 2
October 31, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 2nd day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
Truck-Tractor Loses Load at SH 7, U.S. 84 Intersection
November 2, 2022 - (Submitted photos) - The intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and State Highway 7 East in Joaquin was the scene of a truck-tractor incident involving a lost load on Monday, October 31, 2022, at around 9:30am. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene it was found a...
City of Joaquin Holds Special Called Meeting
The City of Joaquin held a special called meeting on Tuesday to address maintenance issues. Mayor Frank Cooper and council members, Barbara Pridgen, Steve Cockrell and Cathy Atkinson were present for the meeting as well as, City Billing Manager Casey Davis. Items requiring a vote included Items 6 and 7....
Daphne LaRock Seeks Re-Election for Center ISD School Board
October 31, 2022 - Hello, my name is Daphne LaRock and I'm excited to announce that I am up for Re-election for the Center ISD School Board. Early voting began October 24th and will continue through November 4th at the Community House. Election day will be held November 8th. I...
Sheriff's Department, Community Members Locate Stolen 4-Wheeler
On October 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began working the report of a 2021 Honda Rancher 400 that was stolen from a property on Highway 7 E in Center. Deputies were able to obtain video footage of the suspect driving the four-wheeler and turning...
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 4 Calls for Week of Oct. 23-29
October 31, 2022 - The last full week of October came to a close with 4 total calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. The first call of the week came in on Sunday afternoon for a male who had fallen and was unable to get up on County Road 3620. The man stated to the responding EMR team that he could not feel anything below his neck. Allegiance EMS arrived shortly thereafter and decided that the man should be transported by way of helicopter to a nearby hospital. The JVFD set up a landing zone at the baseball field for the incoming LifeAir helicopter.
Sheriff Reports Recovery of Stolen Vehicle
October 31, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the recovery of a stolen vehicle. On October 24, 2022, Lieutenant Investigator Chad Hooper began working the report of a 2000 Ford pickup that was stolen from Carroll Street in Joaquin. Lieutenant Hooper learned that the alleged suspect of the truck had been arrested in Cherokee County on October 26.
Center's Football Games Moved Up a Day for Weather; Early Release Thursday
November 1, 2022 - Due to the forecasted thunderstorms in Brownsboro on Friday, we are moving the Friday night game to Thursday night in Brownsboro, TX at 7:00 p.m. The sub varsity games will be played on Wednesday night at the same time and same scheduled location. Our early release will now be on Thursday, so that we can get all of our supporting groups to the game in time. As a reminder, Thursday we will dismiss 3 hours earlier than normal.
Commissioners Allow Hire of Full-Time EA Assistant
Representatives of Shelbyville First United Methodist Church gathered at the Commissioners' Court as a proclamation was adopted recognizing the 125th Anniversary of the church. November 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners approved the addition of a full-time employee to assist the Elections Administrator (EA) during their October 19, 2022...
Commissioners Revisit Previous $1 Million Designation, Amend to $1.4 Million
November 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners revisited a previous item designating $1 million split evenly to each precinct in the amount of $250,000 during their meeting held October 12, 2022. During discussion it was determined among the commissioners they would need more, and instead the amount was increased...
