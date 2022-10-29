Read full article on original website
Timpson Community Mourns Loss of Councilman Walker
October 29, 2022 - Timpson councilman Kenneth "Kenny" Walker was laid to rest following services held at First Baptist Church of Timpson on Saturday, October 29, 2022. After the ceremony, a funeral procession left the church traveling south on State Highway 87 escorted by the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department of which Walker was a member and Shelby County Constable Precinct 5.
Mangum Funeral Home New Owner Ribbon Cutting Today
November 1, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce invites the Public and Chamber members to a ribbon cutting at Mangum Funeral Home to welcome new owners Traci and Tony Willoughby to the Chamber The ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, November 1st at 3pm. Mangum Funeral Home...
Denby Wins Center PD Ladies Auxiliary Drawing
November 1, 2022 - K9 Nyx was very excited to assist Officer Brian Wright in drawing for the winning ticket of our Gun raffle. Congratulations Marla Denby in winning the Ruger 300 Blackout. 255 of the 300 tickets were sold. Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket, or gave...
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 11
Four of five of Shelby County’s varsity football teams took won this past week. The Center Roughriders are now 6-3 overall. They have a 3-2 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. This week the ‘Riders hosted Bullard on Thursday and won by a 62-29 score. They will now travel to Brownsboro on Friday, November 4, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bears Stadium. The Bears are 2-7 overall and 0-5 in District 8. They lost at Rusk on Thursday 48-23.
Shelbyville Dragon Game Schedule Changes (Update)
November 1, 2022 - 7th grade will play Wednesday night here (Shelbyville) aginst Brooke Hill at 5:30. 8th grade will still play Wednesday at West Sabine at 4:30. Shelbyville Varsity Football will play West Sabine at Shelbyville Thursday night Nov. 3 at 7pm. Senior night will start at 6:30pm. Middle...
Greg Hubbard Announces Candidacy for Center ISD School Board
October 31, 2022 - Hello my name is Greg Hubbard and our community needs a school board member that’s a leader that understands the needs of the school district as well as the needs of the community. I understand the importance of being accessible to the community that they...
Calvert Announces Candidacy for Center ISD Board
We moved to Center in 1993 and started to work with Portacool. Having been an Adjunct Professor of Aeronautics at Embry Riddle University, and taught Advance Computer Programming and Microprocessor Design at Eastfield College I have unique knowledge and experience in the educational field. Coupled with my background as a corporate executive with 3 college degrees I understand the necessity of creative thinking and analytical skills in managing the path of the Center Independent School District.
VFW Post 8904 Members Remember Beirut Bombing Incident
Pictured are (from left): Gene Hutto, Kenneth Ramsey, Joy Hutto, Theresa Hume, Carolyn Umbrell, Jan Ramsey, Larry Hume, Mike Wulf, Richard Lundie, and Mike Langford. October 31, 2022 - VFW Post 8904 and Auxiliary members gathered at the Shelby County Veterans Memorial October 21, 2022 to remember those who lost their lives in Beirut, Lebanon due to the bombing of a Marine compound.
Commissioners Lift County Burn Ban
November 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners have lifted the burn ban during their Wednesday, November 2, 2022, meeting. This means burning can once again be performed in Shelby County. Citizens of municipalities may need to confirm with their governing body before initiating a burn.
Daphne LaRock Seeks Re-Election for Center ISD School Board
October 31, 2022 - Hello, my name is Daphne LaRock and I'm excited to announce that I am up for Re-election for the Center ISD School Board. Early voting began October 24th and will continue through November 4th at the Community House. Election day will be held November 8th. I...
City of Joaquin Holds Special Called Meeting
The City of Joaquin held a special called meeting on Tuesday to address maintenance issues. Mayor Frank Cooper and council members, Barbara Pridgen, Steve Cockrell and Cathy Atkinson were present for the meeting as well as, City Billing Manager Casey Davis. Items requiring a vote included Items 6 and 7....
Phil Calvert Running for Center ISD School Board (Pd Adv)
October 31, 2022 - Phil Calvert is a candidate for a seat on the Center Independent School District Board. I have reason to believe that Phil Calvert would be a VALUABLE asset on the School Board where he can utilize his unique abilities to analyze complex issues and provide innovative solutions.
Sheriff's Department, Community Members Locate Stolen 4-Wheeler
On October 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began working the report of a 2021 Honda Rancher 400 that was stolen from a property on Highway 7 E in Center. Deputies were able to obtain video footage of the suspect driving the four-wheeler and turning...
Sheriff Reports Recovery of Stolen Vehicle
October 31, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the recovery of a stolen vehicle. On October 24, 2022, Lieutenant Investigator Chad Hooper began working the report of a 2000 Ford pickup that was stolen from Carroll Street in Joaquin. Lieutenant Hooper learned that the alleged suspect of the truck had been arrested in Cherokee County on October 26.
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 4 Calls for Week of Oct. 23-29
October 31, 2022 - The last full week of October came to a close with 4 total calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. The first call of the week came in on Sunday afternoon for a male who had fallen and was unable to get up on County Road 3620. The man stated to the responding EMR team that he could not feel anything below his neck. Allegiance EMS arrived shortly thereafter and decided that the man should be transported by way of helicopter to a nearby hospital. The JVFD set up a landing zone at the baseball field for the incoming LifeAir helicopter.
Commissioners Allow Hire of Full-Time EA Assistant
Representatives of Shelbyville First United Methodist Church gathered at the Commissioners' Court as a proclamation was adopted recognizing the 125th Anniversary of the church. November 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners approved the addition of a full-time employee to assist the Elections Administrator (EA) during their October 19, 2022...
Shelbyville Dragon Band Advances to State Finals
November 1, 2022 - The Shelbyville Dragon band advanced to the State UIL Marching Finals. Our band marches at 6:45pm tonight.
Center's Football Games Moved Up a Day for Weather; Early Release Thursday
November 1, 2022 - Due to the forecasted thunderstorms in Brownsboro on Friday, we are moving the Friday night game to Thursday night in Brownsboro, TX at 7:00 p.m. The sub varsity games will be played on Wednesday night at the same time and same scheduled location. Our early release will now be on Thursday, so that we can get all of our supporting groups to the game in time. As a reminder, Thursday we will dismiss 3 hours earlier than normal.
Commissioners Revisit Previous $1 Million Designation, Amend to $1.4 Million
November 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners revisited a previous item designating $1 million split evenly to each precinct in the amount of $250,000 during their meeting held October 12, 2022. During discussion it was determined among the commissioners they would need more, and instead the amount was increased...
