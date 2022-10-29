Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle break-in suspect caught in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An 18-year-old Moorhead man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Fargo early Monday morning following several vehicle break-ins. On the scene of the first break-in near the 50 block of Prairiewood Drive South, Fargo officers responded to a second nearby location for multiple calls of suspicious activity.
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
valleynewslive.com
Only a handful of people clear their open arrest warrants in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six fewer arrest warrants sit on the desk of West Fargo officials tonight after the city’s first ‘second chance’ event put on in an effort to clear the hundreds of low-level crime warrants. While West Fargo officials would have liked...
Fargo officers halt forceful vehicle break-ins
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers of the Fargo Police Department were able to apprehend a Moorhead man after he attempted forceful entry of a vehicle on Sunday evening. According to a post made by the Fargo Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, October 30, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity being reported […]
valleynewslive.com
‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program returns to West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the winter months are approaching, snow will be falling. The West Fargo Fire Department is asking for you to volunteer as part of its ‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program. They want you to help take care of a hydrant before the...
kvrr.com
Fargo Police identify body found in Red River
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
740thefan.com
Weekend law enforcement push in downtown Fargo, arrests and citations
FARGO (KFGO) – Increased law enforcement presence in downtown Fargo Saturday night and early Sunday led to several arrests and dozens of citations. It was a multi-agency downtown patrol involving Fargo Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and K-9 units. The Highway Patrol aircraft was also used during the enforcement effort.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police Department opens downtown substation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is hoping to increase presence downtown with the opening of a new substation. It’s located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building. The downtown substation will not be staffed 24/7 but will be...
valleynewslive.com
Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
valleynewslive.com
A tiny NDSU Bison fan homes to find her missing doll lost with tailgating
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hensley Hanson is like many kids in the way that she has a special toy she holds dear to her heart. “I like to have tea parties with her,” she said. Her mom Michelle Hanson added, “it’s one of her babies, and...
740thefan.com
Driver hospitalized after high speed chase in Clay County
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man is in the hospital after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Clay County north of Moorhead Monday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said, just after 11 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop the 30-year-old Henning, Minn. man on 90th Avenue North where he was seen crossing the centerline and not wearing a seatbelt.
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A fire that spread across two farmsteads in Wilkin County turned fatal. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the fire located at a home near 130th Street around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a large grass fire...
Man found dead in northwest Minnesota after 'out of control' grass fire
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo
kvrr.com
Henning man arrested after pursuit in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Henning, Minnesota man is arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a driver shortly after 11 a.m. on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street. The driver pulled to the side of...
valleynewslive.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
valleynewslive.com
Sanford brings treats to young patients with “Backwards Halloween”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Staff at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo helped bring trick-or-treating to patients Monday, with their “Backwards Halloween”. Volunteers dressed up and delivered candy to patients who couldn’t leave their rooms. It’s a long-time tradition at Sanford, but the event hadn’t...
bulletin-news.com
Grass fire kills man in northwestern Minnesota
kfgo.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One man died in a rollover motorcycle crash in Fargo on Saturday afternoon around 1:43 p.m. at 3500 Block Westrac Drive, when the driver lost control and struck a curb, throwing the man from the motorcycle. The motorcycle left a private parking lot, entered Westrac...
