ringsidenews.com

Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases

Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
wrestletalk.com

Ric Flair Names WWE Icon As ‘The Best Big Man Ever’

Ric Flair has opened up about the wrestler who he believes holds the title of “the best big man ever” in WWE. Flair was granted his release from WWE in August 2021 after decades-old controversies regarding the Nature Boy resurfaced on wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring.
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
wrestletalk.com

Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars

WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
wrestlinginc.com

Sheamus Ties The Knot In 'Fairytale Wedding'

Over his decade-plus career in WWE, four time World Champion Sheamus has reached the top of the pinnacle, and now, he has found success outside of the ring in marriage. On October 28th, 2022, Sheamus married Isabella Revilla. WWE's official website posted, "Irish eyes are smiling! Sheamus and his beautiful...
wrestlinginc.com

World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast

With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason

Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
nodq.com

Braun Strowman says only Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant can compare to his match against Omos

Braun Strowman wrote a message on Instagram to promote his match against Omos at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE and he brought up Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant…. “A fight fit for literal kings!! There is no where on earth you can see anything like this. There’s has never been a monumental event like this in history idk ever. The only thing that can compare is hogan vs Andre. And we’ll that is a match that has been and will be talked about till time decides to stand still. But the time for me now to carve my name in history is upon me. Time to make a moment that will stand the ties of time and when I’m am old fuck and broken. I can look back and say you see kids. This is where I changed our family our history and the way the whole fucking world looks at us. Nothing in my life and any of my family’s life has come easy. And we are all fine of that. Cause we know the sacrifices it takes to achieve greatness. again when the your good at what you do being at what you don. Not one mother fucker can stop you.”
PWMania

Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released

Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
itrwrestling.com

Rhea Ripley Calls Out “Dirty Little Boy” At A Recent WWE Live Event

Wrestlers are no strangers to receiving slightly odd requests from fans, but Rhea Ripley wasn’t prepared for one particular fan at a recent live event. At the event in Mexico, AJ Styles teamed with Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez to defeat Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, as Dominik Mysterio watched on from outside.
PWMania

Matt Hardy Says Working With Rob Van Dam Was “Like A Potato Fest”

During a recent episode of his podcast “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt Hardy covered a wide variety of subjects and topics. During it, the current AEW star admitted that wrestling Rob Van Dam, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, was often like a “potato fest.” He was referring to RVD’s stiffness:
Fightful

Shinsuke Nakamura Jokes Wrestling Great Muta Is 'A Real Forbidden Door'

On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will travel to Pro Wrestling NOAH to compete against The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) in one of his final bouts. The match announcement came as a surprise to many fans as Nakamura is under contract with WWE. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Nakamura commented on the...
Fightful

Wardlow Was Dreading Getting Whipped By MJF, Then He Felt The First Lash

On the May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow stood in the center of the ring and was whipped with a belt by MJF. Taking lashes from MJF was part of the conditions laid out by his former boss if Wardlow wanted to face him at AEW Double or Nothing. Wardlow took the lashes and smiled, only serving to irate MJF.
Fightful

WWE SmackDown On FS1 Records Under One Million Viewers On 10/28

WWE SmackDown viewership is in for a special FS1 episode. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week's episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18...
Fightful

