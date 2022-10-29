Read full article on original website
Heavily armed individuals encountered in California mountains near border
U.S. Border Patrol agents on a routine patrol along the San Ysidro Mountains southeast of downtown San Diego encountered four men who were heavily armed with AR-15 style rifles and loaded high-capacity magazines.
California County Declares 'Health Emergency'
These viruses are rapidly spreading throughout the region.
San Diego Channel
SD County notifies public of Tuberculosis exposure at two high schools
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency is working with school districts after it was revealed that two local high schools were sites of tuberculosis infections, officials said Wednesday. The agency is collaborating with the San Diego Unified School District and the Sweetwater Union...
Carlsbad Desalination Plant Hits Milestone: 100 Billion Gallons Served
The Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant has served more than 100 billion gallons of water over the past seven years — a milestone reached in late October, the San Diego County Water Authority and plant owners announced Tuesday. The plant, which produces 50 million gallons of...
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
San Diego Channel
Lucky Duck Foundation on track to distribute 1.5 million meals to homeless
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Lucky Duck Foundation says it feeds hundreds of unsheltered individuals every day and is on track to distribute 1.5 million meals. The local organization started its program more than two years ago, in response to COVID-19. The executive director says they are going to continue their efforts by working with other organizations.
San Diego company works for a zero-waste shopping experience by creating single-use produce bags
SAN DIEGO — The way we grocery shop will change in the next couple years with a bill that recently passed in California. Starting January 1, 2025 you will not be able to use the single-use produce bags that you see in stores currently. Instead, stores are required to provide bags that are: reusable, compostable, or paper.
NBC San Diego
Certain North County Communities Under Water Restrictions Amid Drought
Californians are living in the state’s driest period on record and residents are being asked to conserve water as reservoirs run low and demand exceeds a supply stressed by climate change. The Vallecitos Water District is moving San Marcos and surrounding areas to restrict outdoor irrigation to two days...
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is mysteriously replaced soon after being mysteriously removed
As quickly and mysteriously as the "secret swing" in La Jolla was removed, it has been reinstated.
Ship crew returning to San Diego rescued from fire off Mexican coast
The crew of a fishing vessel returning to San Diego from Cabo San Lucas was rescued after the ship engine caught fire off the Mexican coast, the U.S Coast Guard said.
Winter storms bears down on California
A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
County Officials Urge Caution as 3 Respiratory Illnesses Hit San Diego
San Diego’s public health officials Friday sounded the alarm about another respiratory illness on the rise in the county, joining influenza and COVID-19 and possibly having a severe impact on people’s lives and the county’s medical resources this fall and winter. The county’s Health and Human Services...
Border Patrol agents seize weapons after encounter with armed men
U.S. Border Patrol agents recovered four AR-15-style rifles last week after encountering several armed migrants who dropped their weapons and escaped from law enforcement to Mexico, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits
The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
San Diego native opening 10 Randy's Donuts across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Donut worry! World renown Randy's Donuts is coming to San Diego. You may recognize the iconic company by a gigantic donut perched atop its flagship location in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles County. The building was also featured in films like Iron Man 2, California...
KPBS
Election 2022: San Diego County County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk race
What does the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk do?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. What does the San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk do?. The race for San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk is one of the lower-profile races on...
times-advocate.com
City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years
The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
San Diego Channel
Cheers! San Diego Beer Week returns this Friday, Nov. 4
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you're looking to quench your thirst and then some after a long work week, you're in luck: San Diego Beer Week is returning to America's Finest City this Friday, Nov. 4. This is the 14th year the microbreweries of the San Diego Brewers Guild...
San Diego Channel
City of San Diego, San Diego Unified School District break ground on park
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The City of San Diego and the San Diego Unified School District broke ground Wednesday on the future Salk Neighborhood Park and Joint-use Facility in the Mira Mesa area of San Diego. Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilman Chris Cate, SDUSD Board of Education Vice President Sabrina...
