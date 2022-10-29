ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego Channel

SD County notifies public of Tuberculosis exposure at two high schools

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency is working with school districts after it was revealed that two local high schools were sites of tuberculosis infections, officials said Wednesday. The agency is collaborating with the San Diego Unified School District and the Sweetwater Union...
San Diego Channel

Lucky Duck Foundation on track to distribute 1.5 million meals to homeless

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Lucky Duck Foundation says it feeds hundreds of unsheltered individuals every day and is on track to distribute 1.5 million meals. The local organization started its program more than two years ago, in response to COVID-19. The executive director says they are going to continue their efforts by working with other organizations.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Certain North County Communities Under Water Restrictions Amid Drought

Californians are living in the state’s driest period on record and residents are being asked to conserve water as reservoirs run low and demand exceeds a supply stressed by climate change. The Vallecitos Water District is moving San Marcos and surrounding areas to restrict outdoor irrigation to two days...
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits

The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Election 2022: San Diego County County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk race

What does the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk do?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. What does the San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk do?. The race for San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk is one of the lower-profile races on...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
times-advocate.com

City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years

The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Channel

Cheers! San Diego Beer Week returns this Friday, Nov. 4

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you're looking to quench your thirst and then some after a long work week, you're in luck: San Diego Beer Week is returning to America's Finest City this Friday, Nov. 4. This is the 14th year the microbreweries of the San Diego Brewers Guild...
SAN DIEGO, CA

