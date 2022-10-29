Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
Related
Nearby events; Fairfield University news
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Sandy Hook lawsuit focus of Stamford talk, tonight. Sandy Hook lead prosecutor Josh Koskoff will discuss the case at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 2 at Ferguson Library, 1 Public Library Plaza in Stamford. There’s no charge to attend. Attorney Koskoff won a $73 million settlement from gun manufacturer Remington, and a record-setting $965 million defamation verdict against disinformation peddler Alex Jones. His talk is sponsored by law firm Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin and Kuriansky, and by the family of the late Howard C. Kaplan.
Vote ‘Yes’ for Early Voting in Connecticut
Did you know that Connecticut is one of only four states (the others are Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire) that doesn’t allow for Early Voting? It is time for our state to move towards providing more opportunities for eligible citizens to cast their ballot in person―not just on Election Day.
Dathan is right for Connecticut
Lucy Dathan is right for Connecticut. Sounds like a slogan, I know, but I really have to say that this could not be more true. I have known Lucy for several years now, and I don’t know of a more committed, hard-working representative who stays in close touch with her community and makes sure to advocate for their needs.
Endorsing Dathan and her many accomplishments
I hereby endorse Ms. Lucy Dathan as the candidate for the Connecticut 142nd State House District seat. I have gotten to know Lucy through her work as a member of my community. She possesses the necessary qualifications to continue serving in the 142nd District. She is smart, thoughtful, and she is eager to listen to all people – which is critically important given the current climate of political division. Lucy is tireless in her efforts to assist those in need. When she is not up in Hartford, you will see her at the local shelter, helping at a food drive or assisting constituents resolve matters.
Norwalk needs Lucy Dathan
Norwalk cannot afford to lose Lucy Dathan as a State Representative. In the last session, the legislature sent $296 million dollars in State funding back to Norwalk. That includes $29.8 million for education funding, as well as $242 million for school construction. It also includes $20.5 million for City projects as well as $9.5 million for non-profits and organizations. All of this means a new Norwalk High School, South Norwalk School, Cranbury Elementary, and Naramake Elementary, as well as increased reimbursement for special education and restored Alliance District funding. The ECS formula has also been reworked to increase funding for Norwalk schools going forward. The funding for non-profits and organizations includes Stepping Stones Museum, the Norwalk Symphony, the Maritime Aquarium, Person to Person, and the Carver Center to name a few.
Dathan champions women’s issues
In a time when women’s rights are under attack it is important to get more women seats at the tables where decisions are being made. Sadly, way too often there are women who will not fight to protect their own gender, so it’s not always a woman who is the best candidate for a position. I consider myself incredibly fortunate, as a Norwalk resident, that in the case of Lucy Dathan, I have the opportunity to vote for a woman candidate who is also a champion of issues that are at the core of making progress for women.
A Wall Street train station? ConnDOT says no.
NORWALK, Conn. — In an opinion five years in the making, the Connecticut Department of Transportation recommends against creating a Wall Street train station. Last week, the State released ConnDOT’s 104-page report, funded in 2017 by a $250,000 State grant. The report was completed in July but City officials met with ConnDOT for a final discussion Oct. 21, according to a PowerPoint presentation provided to NancyOnNorwalk by Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek.
Dathan supports education in a big way
Organizes coat drives for the needy. Honors her mother’s memory by being part of the Alzheimer’s Walk each year. Writes fiery rebuttals, for example, one to New Canaan’s Board of Ed when they proposed dropping diversity from their mission statement. Analyzes the state budget “agency by agency,”...
Norwalk photos: Downed wire
NORWALK, Conn. — On Thursday, a tree fell on Wakerobin Road and pulled down a line running to a pole on Mohawk Drive. Harold F. Cobin took a few photos. Where are we talking about bearing the powerlines after hurricane Sandy!?🥵 oh well I guess we forgot about that👎🏽😩🦔
Norwalk hires DEI Officer
NORWALK, Conn. —Norwalk’s first DEI Officer has been hired and will start work Nov. 1. LaToya Fernandez served as the director of a Restorative Justice project in Hartford for nine months before accepting the Norwalk job in October, according to her LinkedIn page. Previous work includes a 16-month contract with the City of San Jose, Calif.
Meek alleges Dem majority cuts public out of conversation
NORWALK, Conn. — Common Council member Bryan Meek sees a larger pattern in Council President Tom Livingston (D-District E) refusing his recent request to include an item on the Council agenda. “We have a government firmly in place and mostly unchallenged that does not want the public involved,” Meek said.
District 137 candidates debate in Central Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. — Candidates for the open District 137 State Representative seat met for a debate. Democratic candidate Kadeem Roberts and Republican candidate Luis Estrella seek to win the seat now held by Chris Perone, a Democrat. District 137 is entirely in Norwalk, though under this year’s redistricting its geographic boundaries have shrunk.
Former Briggs Principal Allen made a temporary NPS consultant as part of legal settlement
NORWALK, Conn. — NancyOnNorwalk has obtained the settlement details in the lawsuit filed by former Briggs High School principal Marie Allen against Norwalk Public Schools. Allen sued NPS a year ago, also over events that occurred under former Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski’s tenure. She alleged racial discrimination and retaliation in her demotion from Briggs to Brien McMahon in 2018. The federal lawsuit was settled in September, according to the courts website.
Dathan meets Mastronardi in LWV debate for 142nd seat
NORWALK, Conn. — State Representative candidates for District 142, which includes parts of New Canaan and Norwalk, met for a debate. Incumbent Democrat Lucy Dathan and Republican challenger Don Mastronardi sparred over affordable housing and State law 830-g, the relevance of abortion as an issue, taxation and party politics in the half hour New Canaan League of Women Voters session Thursday, sitting opposite each other in person but broadcast on Zoom for the public.
Norwalk Council considers illegal apartment issue
NORWALK, Conn. — Legal prohibitions prevent Planning and Zoning inspectors from cracking down on illegal apartments in many instances, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said Thursday. Kleppin spoke to the Common Council Public Safety & General Government Committee in an conversation Chairwoman Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said she’d...
Vote for Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State
Once again, it’s election season. Since the 2020 election and the January 6th insurrection, you have probably heard Democrats say that in 2022, democracy is on the ballot. This might seem over the top, but, in fact, it is not. According to the Brennan Center, in 2021, “at least...
Milligan drops opposition to Garden Cinemas demolition
NORWALK, Conn. — Neither side is divulging any information regarding the mediation session held last week in the lawsuit filed by the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency and the City against real estate broker Jason Milligan, under multiple legal entities, and other parties. Milligan, however, said he’s lifted his objection to...
Bob Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of police accountability law
GOP governor candidate invoked the Bristol police murders; Democrats said he is politicizing a tragedy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski invoked the memories of two murdered Bristol police officers Monday during an emotional campaign event outside the state Capitol as he claimed that police are endangered by Connecticut’s police accountability law.
Norwalk Public Library offers update
NORWALK, Conn. — Here’s the latest update from Norwalk Public Library according to a news release. New laptop kiosks are up and running at both the 1 Belden Ave. and 10 Washington St. locations. Each kiosk has six laptops for in-house use via self-checkout using your Norwalk Public Library card barcode number after you electronically sign the user agreement.
Vote for Mastronardi, the candidate who knows Norwalk
I am writing this letter in support of Don Mastronardi for State Representative in the 142nd District. Democrats have controlled our State legislature for about the last 30 years. During this time, Connecticut Democrats have brought us the second highest tax rates in the US and the highest electricity rates in the continental U.S., dramatic learning loss and falling test scores in our struggling schools, increasing violent crime, and economic shutdowns leading to small business closures. Please ask yourself this question: has Connecticut become more or less affordable in the four years Don Mastronardi’s opponent, Lucy Dathan, and her Democratic colleagues have been in office? Regardless of one’s background, the economic policies Lucy Dathan and her colleagues promote are damaging to all Connecticut residents. One-party rule leads to complacency, bad ideas passed in an echo chamber, and special interest control.
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 0