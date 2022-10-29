I hereby endorse Ms. Lucy Dathan as the candidate for the Connecticut 142nd State House District seat. I have gotten to know Lucy through her work as a member of my community. She possesses the necessary qualifications to continue serving in the 142nd District. She is smart, thoughtful, and she is eager to listen to all people – which is critically important given the current climate of political division. Lucy is tireless in her efforts to assist those in need. When she is not up in Hartford, you will see her at the local shelter, helping at a food drive or assisting constituents resolve matters.

