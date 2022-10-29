Read full article on original website
The Bulldog-to-politician pipeline: how these former students are bidding for your vote
University of Georgia students heading to the polls for this election may be casting votes for a candidate who shares their alma mater. Of the 32 candidates on this year’s ballot, 15 spent part of their academic career in Athens. Here’s how 10 of these UGA alumni benefited from...
ATHENS VOICES: Athens youth share their thoughts on the upcoming midterm elections in Georgia
As election day approaches, many Athens residents are completing absentee ballots, early voting or waiting to cast their ballots the day of. One group, however, cannot legally vote in this election: the youth of Athens, which are restricted due to their age. Despite not being able to vote, those under 18 still have a wide variety of opinions on the upcoming election.
Athens early voting ends Friday
Precincts will open Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. for the last day of early voting in Clarke County before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to the Athens-Clarke County Government website. On Thursday, Nov. 3, ACC Elections Office is open with new extended...
Liquid Death and HeadCount promote voting rights at UGA
On Nov. 2 next to the Tate Student Center, HeadCount, a non-partisan voting registration organization, and Liquid Death, a canned water brand, teamed up to hand out free water to students and spread awareness about voting laws in Georgia. In the state of Georgia, it’s against the law to hand...
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Tennessee, pregame
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor. Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia....
The Front Page: Midterm Elections, Bulldogs-Volunteers Match up, Wild Rumpus
Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week’s news round up, host Jim Bass discusses the November 8th Georgia Midterm elections, Early Voting in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers college football matchup, and last weekend’s Wild Rumpus event.
Athens Mayor and Commission vote on TSPLOST projects, youth programming efforts
The Athens commission met Tuesday to vote on the Planning Department’s special projects work program, TSPLOST 2018 projects and ARPA-funded summer 2023 youth programming at the Tuesday regular session. Mayor Kelly Girtz began the meeting recognizing Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department driver Lavoris Huff for winning first place in...
Former Ice Dawgs CFO donated to Kemp campaign under UGA Hockey name
A $1,000 donation was given to Brian Kemp’s political campaign for governor under the name “UGA Hockey” on May 12, 2021. David Brooks, the former Chief Financial Officer of the UGA Hockey Foundation, Inc., said he made the donation, though he stressed that the donation came from his personal funds. Brooks said that he put down “UGA Hockey” in the name category at the time to signify that it was his current employer.
Postgame observations: Georgia defeats Tennessee 27-13
No. 3 Georgia defeated No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday. The Bulldogs improved to 9-0 on the season, while the Volunteers dropped to 8-1. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Bulldog offense fueled by electric start. While many expected to see Tennessee's offense get off to a...
Halftime observations: No. 3 Georgia leads No. 1 Tennessee 24-6
No. 3 Georgia leads No. 1 Tennessee 24-6 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was excellent in the first half, completing 15 of his 21 pass attempts for 226 yards and 2 touchdown passes through the air, adding a 13-yard score on the ground.
5 numbers to know for Georgia-Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs will host the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday in a matchup that will mark the first No. 1 against No. 2 in The Classic City. Both teams are fresh off of wins against SEC opponents with Georgia beating Florida 42-20 in Jacksonville and Tennessee demolishing Kentucky 44-6 at home. This weekend, the Bulldogs and Volunteers, both unbeaten, will compete for the top spot in college football. Here are some numbers to know for the Georgia-Tennessee matchup this Saturday:
Fast start, raucous atmosphere fuel Georgia in big win over Tennessee
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart issued a challenge to the Bulldog fanbase to show up for Saturday’s matchup against No. 1 Tennessee early in the week. “I want to challenge our fanbase to be -- I mean, everybody talks about the (2019) Notre Dame game, but we want to be louder than that,” Smart said on Tuesday. “We want to be there earlier than that. We had some great matchups last year here at home, and I thought they really affected the game each time we had a big matchup. So we'll need them again and we'll be ready to go.”
Athena Studios unveils new sound stage
On Friday, Nov. 4, Athena Studios presented a new sound stage to the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Georgia Film Academy. Only one year prior, on Nov. 16, 2021, there was a small ground-breaking ceremony held just a few yards from where the new sound stage’s ribbon-cutting and dedication event was held.
Georgia’s defense dominates No. 1 Tennessee in complete showing
During a subpar third quarter against Florida, the Georgia defense once again failed to show the consistent dominance that is expected from a Kirby Smart-led defense. One of the major reasons for Georgia’s inconsistent effort on defense this year was their inability to get sacks. The Bulldogs were dead last in the SEC in sacks, with 10 total sacks on the year.
Bulldogs set to host Volunteers in potential "game of the year"
On Saturday, Associated Press No. 1 Georgia will welcome No. 2 Tennessee into Sanford Stadium. This is the first matchup of the top two teams in the nation in the venue’s history. Prior to the season, the matchup with the Volunteers was seen as one of the tougher games...
SEC Power Rankings 10: Georgia holds top spot ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Ahead of Week 10 of the college football season, The Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:. The Bulldogs soundly defeated Florida 42-20 last week. The third quarter provided a scare for Georgia fans, as a 28-3 halftime lead quickly shrunk to 28-20. The Bulldogs showed resilience, bouncing back to secure the win. Now, they’re on a collision course with Tennessee, the only other undefeated team in the conference, for a game that will decide which team controls its own destiny in the SEC East. The matchup will have major implications on the rest of the college football regular season and what teams will make the College Football Playoff. The defense will face a huge test against a Volunteer offense averaging 49.4 points per game. The loss of outside linebacker Nolan Smith is a big hit to the defense, and will be immediately scrutinized in this week’s matchup. Stetson Bennett and the offense will likely need to score 30+ points to be competitive in this game.
Beasts of the east: Which offense will prevail in Georgia-Tennessee?
Georgia and Tennessee are entering Saturday’s matchup as two of the top six scoring offenses in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Volunteers are first in the category, scoring 49.4 points per game. The Bulldogs aren’t far behind, putting up 41.8 points per game, tied for sixth with North Carolina.
The Castellows bring family passion to Athens country music
Sisters Eleanor (Ellie), Powell and Lily Balkcom, known by their band name, The Castellows, are bringing fun country performances to downtown Athens. The sisters are from Georgetown, Georgia, a small town on the border of Alabama. The three were homeschooled and worked on their family’s cattle farm for most of their childhood.
Two arrested on charges from July armed robbery
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Ivey from Eatonton, Georgia, on Oct. 30 and 22-year-old Quintavis Tillman, from Bishop, Georgia, on Oct. 31, for an armed robbery on July 5, according to a press release from ACCPD. The robbery took place at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Jefferson Road...
Athens blotter: woman’s car egged in parking dispute and more.
A woman met with an officer of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Nov. 3 to show video footage of a neighbor at her Columbia Brookside residence egging her car, according to a report from ACCPD. The footage shows the neighbor throwing three eggs at the passenger side of the...
