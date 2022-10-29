Ahead of Week 10 of the college football season, The Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:. The Bulldogs soundly defeated Florida 42-20 last week. The third quarter provided a scare for Georgia fans, as a 28-3 halftime lead quickly shrunk to 28-20. The Bulldogs showed resilience, bouncing back to secure the win. Now, they’re on a collision course with Tennessee, the only other undefeated team in the conference, for a game that will decide which team controls its own destiny in the SEC East. The matchup will have major implications on the rest of the college football regular season and what teams will make the College Football Playoff. The defense will face a huge test against a Volunteer offense averaging 49.4 points per game. The loss of outside linebacker Nolan Smith is a big hit to the defense, and will be immediately scrutinized in this week’s matchup. Stetson Bennett and the offense will likely need to score 30+ points to be competitive in this game.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO