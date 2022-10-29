Covenant Cabinetry and Millwork in Cyrus is hiring. If you have a creative eye and enjoy making unique projects this may be the job for you. Work would include finishing, assembly and installation and other duties as needed. Requirements include valid driver’s license, able to lift in excess of 50 pounds regularly and ability to stand for extended periods of time. If you are interested in a job with variety at a newly remodeled shop, have pride in a job well done, and want to be part of a team, inquire at Covenant Cabinetry in Cyrus or call 320-287-1075.

CYRUS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO