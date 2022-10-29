Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmrskkok.com
Two Cougars Earn Weekly UMAC Volleyball Honors
ST. PAUL – The University of Minnesota Morris volleyball team won a pair of weekly UMAC awards on Monday. Junior McKenzie Newton was the UMAC Setter of the Week and senior Alyssa Ukestad was the Defensive Player of the Week after the Cougars swept the University of Wisconsin-Superior and Northland College this past weekend.
kmrskkok.com
Five Cougars Earn All-Conference Honors
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s cross country team had three members of the team earn All-UMAC honors based off their performances in Saturday’s UMAC Championships. The top eight finishers in the race were named First Team All-UMAC and the next eight finishers were Second Team All-UMAC.
kmrskkok.com
Cougars Fall To Eagles In Battle Of Unbeatens
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris football team led early on, but fell behind before halftime and couldn’t make up the difference in a 31-24 loss at the University of Northwestern on Saturday evening. The loss halts a five-game winning streak for the Cougars, who drop to 5-4 (4-1 UMAC) on the season.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two are injured in a crash over the weekend near Lowry
(Lowry, MN)--Two people are reportedly injured following a crash in Pope County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place around 5:00 a.m. Saturday on Highway 114 at 150th Street near Lowry. A tractor reportedly traveling north and an SUV traveling south collided on Highway 114.
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
kmrskkok.com
Joann Lydia Sorenson
Joann Sorenson, age 75 of Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Appleton Area Health-Hospital. Visitation for Joann Sorenson will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton, MN. Funeral services for Joann Lydia Sorenson will be...
valleynewslive.com
Clay County high-speed chase ends in crash
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Henning, Minnesota man led Clay County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday morning before crashing into a ditch. Troopers say around 11 a.m. they tried to pull a vehicle over on 90th Ave. N. at 2nd St. They say the driver wasn’t buckled and was crossing over the center lines.
kmrskkok.com
Melvin E. Conrad
Melvin Eugene Conrad, age 76 of Hoffman, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly in his home on October 19, 2022. Visitation for Melvin E. Conrad will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. at Erickson-Smith Funeral Chapel in Hoffman, MN.
kvrr.com
Henning man arrested after pursuit in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Henning, Minnesota man is arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a driver shortly after 11 a.m. on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street. The driver pulled to the side of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people are injured in crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
Woman, 65, dies after ATV crash in central Minnesota
A woman was killed in an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township. A neighbor had found 65-year-old Cynthia Fester, of rural Belgrade, with...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
Watch: Former Granite Falls coal plant demolished in controlled implosion
A former coal plant in Granite Falls that was in operation for more than 60 years was demolished in a controlled implosion. Xcel Energy's Minnesota Valley Generating Plant, located at 4064 Hwy 212 E., was blown up Thursday. It was retired in 2009 as the company switched its focus towards cleaner energy production.
lptv.org
Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples
A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg.
Paynesville Man Accused of Attack With a Table Leg
ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville man is charged with felony assault after allegedly beating someone over the head with the leg of a table. According to the complaint, filed in Stearns County District Court, police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Minnie Street in Paynesville on Sunday. Records...
willmarradio.com
Willmar PD asking for help finding missing juveniles
(Willmar MN-) Willmar PD is requesting assistance locating two missing juvenile males who left a supervised facility in Willmar. Neither are from the area. Logan Palm: age 16, 5’2” tall, 119 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes and glasses. Last seen wearing a black windbreaker and black sweat pants.
kmrskkok.com
Covenant Cabinetry and Millwork
Covenant Cabinetry and Millwork in Cyrus is hiring. If you have a creative eye and enjoy making unique projects this may be the job for you. Work would include finishing, assembly and installation and other duties as needed. Requirements include valid driver’s license, able to lift in excess of 50 pounds regularly and ability to stand for extended periods of time. If you are interested in a job with variety at a newly remodeled shop, have pride in a job well done, and want to be part of a team, inquire at Covenant Cabinetry in Cyrus or call 320-287-1075.
voiceofalexandria.com
The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Tom Chorley has the latest
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Tom Chorley files this report. Your browser does not support the audio element. Intallation of tiles approved for Branch 12 at the end of County Ditch 17. The Final Plat for the Second Addition to Sunset Strip approved. The...
kmrskkok.com
USDA – Chief Information Officer
Https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/685918100. The USDA-Office of the Chief Information Officer is seeking an Information Technology. Specialist for one of the following duty locations: Morris, Minnesota, or Brookings, South. Dakota. Information Technology Specialist – GS-9/11 Salary range of $61,226-$87,407 per year. U.S. Citizenship is required. For further information and complete application instructions, go...
Comments / 0