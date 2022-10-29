ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 charged in shooting that injured 6 outside Pittsburgh funeral

By Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzPbm_0iredw8d00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two people have been charged in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said.

Nineteen-year-old Shawn Davis of McKees Rocks and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth are both charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts in the noontime gunfire Friday outside Destiny of Faith Church, where a funeral was being held was for a man killed in a shooting earlier this month.

The service was being livestreamed, and the video showed several people screaming and ducking for cover. It wasn’t clear if any shots went into the church. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition while four other shooting victims were listed as stable. A sixth person injured trying to escape was also treated.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage indicates two masked people carrying guns with extended magazines walking toward the church and one shooting at a man on the sidewalk. The suspects were later arrested in McKees Rocks after a car seen driving from the scene was stopped on a bridge, authorities said.

Court documents don’t allege a motive for the shooting, and authorities said it wasn’t immediately clear whether it was related to the funeral. The violent crimes unit is investigating. The defendants are also charged with cruelty to an animal in an injury to a horse that had been pulling the casket and was apparently hit by a bullet fragment.

Court documents don’t list attorneys for the defendants. Listed numbers for them couldn’t be found Saturday.

The Rev. Nicita Moses called the scene inside the church chaotic. He said people heard shots and “everyone started running,” the Tribune-Review reported.

“Why would someone come to a funeral and try to kill even more people?” Moses asked. “It’s upsetting.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Two suspects in North Side shooting charged

PITTSBURGH — Two people are facing homicide charges in connection to theshooting in Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood last month. The shooting killed three people, including two innocent bystanders who were waiting at the bus stop. A source tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 19-year-old Charron Troutman was charged with homicide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police arrest two suspects, searching for third in North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are now behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in relation to a mass shooting on the North Side a few weeks ago. While two men are in custody, police are searching for a third in the shooting that left three people dead last month, with police believing the shooting was gang-related. According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 21-year-old Jaylone Hines was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Cedar AvenueRELATED: 3 people dead, another hospitalized after shooting on Pittsburgh's North SideThe complaint states that Hines is facing several charges, including attempted homicide,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Suspect in Mt. Oliver stabbing turns himself in, police say

A Mt. Oliver man suspected in a stabbing last week turned himself in on Tuesday, Allegheny County Police said. Police charged Derrickus Poston, 28, with aggravated assault and simple assault in connection with the incident, which police said happened early Friday in the 100 block of Mt. Oliver’s Margaret Street. He was taken to Allegheny County Jail to be held until his arraignment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in McKeesport shows up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a 21-year-old man who had been shot in McKeesport was dropped off at the Pittsburgh EMS Headquarters on Filbert Street. The victim showed up around 3:30 a.m. and a paramedic who was there unloaded him from a vehicle that then took off. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man shot and killed while sitting in car

A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, according to a story from WPXI. Pittsburgh police told the news station that crews responded to the scene for an 11-round ShotSpotter alert in the 7100 block of Hermitage Street around 1:50 p.m. Monday. Officials said the victim had...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Reports: Man caught in stolen car with stolen gun

Aron Toole, 43, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available. 
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WKBN

WKBN

53K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy